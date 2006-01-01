Father of Spurs star Son ordered to pay fine over football school abuse

The father of Tottenham star Son Heung-min (32) has been ordered by a South Korean court to pay a fine of three million won (£1,700) for violating child welfare law at his football school, reports said.

Son Woong-jung is a former footballer who wrote a best-selling memoir detailing how he helped his son become one of the best strikers in the English Premier League.

But earlier this year the parents of a young player at his football academy said their son was hit by coach Son Heung-yun, the brother of the Spurs player, leaving a large bruise on his left thigh.

The student and his teammates were also subjected to verbal abuse by Son senior, according to his family.

Son Woong-jung, Son Heung-yun and another individual were each ordered to pay three million won for violating child welfare law, Yonhap news agency and other South Korean media reported.

The three, who can appeal, have also been required to complete 40 hours of educational sessions on child abuse.

The Chuncheon District Court's decision on Friday followed the indictment of the three by prosecutors on August 30th, who requested that the court impose fines.

AFP reached out to the court and the lawyers representing both sides, but did not receive a reply.

Son Woong-jung has apologised but said the coaching staff at his academy "never spoke or acted in a way that wasn't rooted in love for the children".