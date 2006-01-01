Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Father of Spurs star Son ordered to pay fine over football school abuse

Father of Spurs star Son ordered to pay fine over football school abuse

Son Woong-jung, father of South Korean football star Son Heung-min
Son Woong-jung, father of South Korean football star Son Heung-minJung Yeon-je / AFP
The father of Tottenham star Son Heung-min (32) has been ordered by a South Korean court to pay a fine of three million won (£1,700) for violating child welfare law at his football school, reports said.

Son Woong-jung is a former footballer who wrote a best-selling memoir detailing how he helped his son become one of the best strikers in the English Premier League.

But earlier this year the parents of a young player at his football academy said their son was hit by coach Son Heung-yun, the brother of the Spurs player, leaving a large bruise on his left thigh.

The student and his teammates were also subjected to verbal abuse by Son senior, according to his family.

Son Woong-jung, Son Heung-yun and another individual were each ordered to pay three million won for violating child welfare law, Yonhap news agency and other South Korean media reported.

The three, who can appeal, have also been required to complete 40 hours of educational sessions on child abuse.

The Chuncheon District Court's decision on Friday followed the indictment of the three by prosecutors on August 30th, who requested that the court impose fines.

AFP reached out to the court and the lawyers representing both sides, but did not receive a reply.

Son Woong-jung has apologised but said the coaching staff at his academy "never spoke or acted in a way that wasn't rooted in love for the children".

Mentions
FootballHeung-Min Son
Related Articles
Saudi players cannot live in the past, warns coach Mancini following Japan defeat
Son to miss Tottenham's visit to Brighton and South Korea matches
Tottenham to make late call on captain Son for Manchester United clash
Show more
Football
Onsika blames Kenya’s humiliating Cameroon AFCON defeat on lack of creativity
Peru score late winner to claim shock win against Uruguay in World Cup qualifying
FlashFocus: Spanish midfielder Alex Baena is Villarreal's assist king
Bruno Fernandes eager to improve goalscoring form, takes responsibility for struggles
Ronald Koeman rues Virgil van Dijk red card ahead of Germany showdown
Mohamed Salah helps Egypt to victory as Tunisia stunned by Comoros
Deniz Undav at the double as Germany down Bosnia & Herzegovina
Brennan Johnson on target again as Wales draw with Iceland
Most Read
Former Liverpool defender Joel Matip reportedly retires at 33
Novak Djokovic 'overwhelmed' after 'greatest rival' Rafael Nadal's retirement
Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff set for semi-final clash at Wuhan Open
World number two Carlos Alcaraz knocked out of Shanghai Masters in straight sets

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings