Ofili will still compete in the women's 200 and the 4x100 relay

Nigeria's Favour Ofili (21) will not compete in the women's 100 metres at the Paris Games after the country's athletics federation and Olympic organising committee failed to enter her in the event, the sprinter said.

Ofili was registered for the women's 200 and the 4x100 relay on Wednesday but the 2022 Commonwealth Games silver medallist said in a social media post late on Tuesday that she was not signed up for the shorter individual sprint.

"It is with great regret that I have just been told I will not be competing in the 100 metres at this Olympic Games," she wrote on social media platform X.

"I qualified but those with the AFN (Athletics Federation of Nigeria) and NOC (National Olympic Committee) failed to enter me. I have worked for 4 years to earn this opportunity. For what?"

Ofili's coach and the AFN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.