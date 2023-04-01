FIFA considering lifting ban on Russia competing in international football

FIFA considering lifting ban on Russia competing in international football
Reuters
FIFA is looking to end Russia's ban from international football after UEFA relaxed its position on Russia last week, Sky News reported on Wednesday.

The decision could be taken at a FIFA Council meeting later today that could allow Russian teams to play in the FIFA Under-17 World Cups if they qualify, the report said.

The item did not appear on the agenda for FIFA's Council meeting. FIFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Reuters.

UEFA decided after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 that all Russian teams - national or club sides - would be suspended from participation in its competitions.

But last week, the governing body of European soccer said "children should not be punished for actions whose responsibility lies exclusively with adults", and that Russian U-17 sides would be readmitted to UEFA competitions "in the course of this season".

The Ukrainian Association of Football urged UEFA to reconsider its decision and said it will not play in tournaments involving Russian teams.

England, Norway, Sweden and Denmark have also said their youth teams would not play against Russia despite UEFA's decision.

