FIFPRO, World Leagues Forum launch new labour initiatives around health and safety

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. FIFPRO, World Leagues Forum launch new labour initiatives around health and safety
FIFPRO, World Leagues Forum launch new labour initiatives around health and safety
The three initiatives will tackle workplace safety; health and fair-play management
The three initiatives will tackle workplace safety; health and fair-play management
Reuters
Global football players' union FIFPRO and the World Leagues Forum have launched three new labour initiatives, they announced on Friday, to strengthen and protect playing conditions as part of the Global Labour Agreement.

The news comes amid concerns around increases in player workload, and ahead of the expansion of the 2026 World Cup from 32 to 48 teams and the Champions League from 32 clubs to 36 in the 2024-25 season, and 32-team Club World Cup in 2025.

The three initiatives will tackle workplace safety; health and fair-play management to address challenges on how the laws of the game affect the overall experience; discriminatory incidents in matches.

Committees, featuring an equal number of representatives nominated by the WLF and FIFPRO, will be appointed for all three.

"The new labour initiatives represent our joint commitment to address the development of our competitions and employment conditions through collective dialogue," FIFPRO president David Aganzo said in a statement.

"The new working structures are marking a start and we are eager to address other issues that are relevant for the growth of leagues and players together."

In September of 2022, the WLF, which represents professional football leagues across the world, and FIFPRO signed the GLA, an international bargaining framework that follows the fundamental principles and rights at work.

Mentions
Football
Related Articles
Flashscore Focus: Zidane, Cruyff, Panenka - innovators who expanded football's dictionary
Updated
10 summer signings who are shining and thriving at their new clubs
Can Everton be one of the Premier League’s surprise packages this season?
Show more
Football
OPINION: Manchester United players should take inspiration from Beckham documentary
Spalletti defends decision to allow Tonali and Zaniolo to leave Italy squad
FIFA president Infantino offers condolences in letter to Israel and Palestine FAs
Updated
Wayne Rooney rejected offer from Saudi Arabia before taking Birmingham job
Steve Clarke keen to move on from Scotland's VAR pain in Spain
Editors’ Picks: India prepare for astronomical rivalry, France face reigning champions
Most Read
Five things to look out for as Euro 2024 qualifying kicks back into action
Brazil coach Diniz excited about Neymar and Vinicius combination
Euro 2024 roundup: Turkey go top of Group D and close in on Euros after edging Croatia
Albania coach Sylvinho eyes Euro qualification after dream start

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings