Fiji strike early to down rivals Samoa as both sides continue World Cup preparation

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. Fiji strike early to down rivals Samoa as both sides continue World Cup preparation
Fiji strike early to down rivals Samoa as both sides continue World Cup preparation
Fiji could be dark horses to go far at the 2023 World Cup in France
Fiji could be dark horses to go far at the 2023 World Cup in France
Profimedia
Hooker Tevita Ikanivere scored two early tries as Fiji rode a strong start to beat Samoa 33-19 in the Pacific Nations Cup in Apia on Saturday and continue their encouraging preparations for the World Cup in France.

Ikanivere, who had a fine season for the Drua in Super Rugby, opened the scoring with a quickly taken penalty in the seventh minute and added his second 10 minutes later off the back of a rolling maul.

In between his scores, centre Iosefo Masi grabbed a try on debut off a flick pass from his skipper Semi Radradra to help the visitors to a 17-0 lead inside the opening quarter.

Samoa, who beat Japan in the opening round of the competition last week and gave a debut to former All Blacks flanker Steve Luatua, finally got on the board with a try from former Wallabies flyhalf Christian Leali'ifano after 20 minutes.

A streak down the touchline for a try from winger Selestino Ravutaumada and two penalties from flyhalf Caleb Muntz, however, gave the Fijians a 30-5 cushion at halftime.

The home side grabbed the momentum as rain started falling in the Samoan capital in the second half with winger Tumua Manu and skipper Fritz Lee scoring tries to cut the deficit to 33-19 just after the hour mark.

Samoa kept hammering away at the Fiji defensive line as conditions deteriorated further but the visitors held them out for a second bonus-point victory in two weeks after their opening 36-20 victory over Tonga last Saturday.

The win kept Fiji top of the standings on 10 points ahead of Samoa on four before they make the trip to Japan for next week's final round of the four-team competition.

"It was a pretty good game today," said Radradra. "The first half we really did well, but we let them come back in the second. Hopefully we can make some improvements for next week."

Lee said Manu Samoa would learn plenty from the contest.

"There's a lot of things to work on but there's definitely a lot of positives as well," the number eight said. "We've got to move on towards the World Cup and we look forward to playing next week (against Tonga)."

Mentions
Rugby Union
Related Articles
Eddie Jones says struggling Australia can 'shock' New Zealand in Bledisloe clash
Wales confident veteran forward Faletau will be ready for Rugby World Cup
Wallabies warhorse James Slipper grapples with deja vu ahead of Bledisloe Cup
Show more
Rugby Union
World Cup places in focus as Springboks host Argentina in Rugby Championship
Italian trio Padovani, Marin and Lucchesi ruled out of Rugby World Cup
Japan captain Michael Leitch gets three-match ban but clear for World Cup
Pani and Page-Relo to make test debuts for experimental Italy side against Scotland
All Blacks opt for stability as Wallabies roll dice for crunch clash
South Africa braced for Argentina forward battle in Rugby Championship
Rory Darge named skipper as Scotland pick two new caps for match with Italy
Springboks ring the changes as Marx starts against Argentina
Namibia appoint Matt Proudfoot to coaching staff ahead of World Cup
Video replay and foul play review to feature in Summer Nations Series
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Al Ahli sign Riyad Mahrez, Ousmane Dembele on his way to Paris
Unconvincing England hang on against Denmark to stand on verge of knockout stages
Juventus excluded from Europa Conference League by UEFA, Chelsea investigated
Which players and managers have joined the Saudi Pro League this summer?

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |