Miretti opens Juventus account in tight win over rivals Fiorentina

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Miretti opens Juventus account in tight win over rivals Fiorentina
Miretti opens Juventus account in tight win over rivals Fiorentina
Juventus celebrate their first-half winner
Juventus celebrate their first-half winner
AFP
Juventus beat rivals Fiorentina 1-0 in a hotly-contested game, with Massimiliano Allegri’s men now having made their best 11-game start to a season since winning the Scudetto in 2019/20.

Desperate for a return to the glory days, the Old Lady took to the field against their bitter rivals knowing that a victory would reduce the gap on Serie A leaders Inter Milan.

Maybe that fuelled the visitors' goalscoring desires, as after soaking up Fiorentina pressure in the opening minutes, Fabio Miretti rounded off a delightful move after Filip Kostic had burned past his marker.

The tempo eventually settled as Fiorentina started to get their foot on the ball. They were frustrated by a solid Juventus backline which had kept five-consecutive clean sheets however, with the visitors content to deal with the floods of purple shirts before releasing the ball to Moise Kean and the menacing Kostic. 

To their credit, the vivacious home faithful weren’t deterred by several first-half stoppages, and they would have been rewarded if it wasn't for a fine Wojciech Szczesny save from Cristiano Biraghi’s free-kick.

Having already suffered back-to-back Serie A defeats for the first time since February and facing visitors to whom they’ve lost to more than any other side, few would have blamed Fiorentina for lacking belief.

And it appeared that Fiorentina’s night might have gone from bad to worse when ex-Viola player Federico Chiesa turned and let fire from 12 yards, but keeper Pietro Terracciano was equal to the Juventus man’s effort.

Even though the majority of the second saw the ball at the feet of Fiorentina attackers they struggled to create any opportunities of note as a formidable-looking Old Lady backline stood firm.

M'Bala Nzola’s headed effort that cleared the bar in the closing minutes was about as close as the hosts would come on a difficult night against Allegri’s charges, who were relentless in their physical approach.

The Italian manager will be delighted with the victory, with his side now just two points off the Serie A summit.

Particularly as this was a defensive masterclass to roll back the years for the illustrious Turin-based club, and if they continue to excel in defence many will back them challenging for the Scudetto this season.

Flashcore Man of the Match: Gleison Bremer (Juventus)

Fiorentina - Juventus player ratings
Flashscore

Check out the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballSerie AJuventus
Related Articles
Fiorentina fans relishing prospect of downing old foes Juventus in Serie A clash
Cambiaso scores first Juventus goal as they grab last minute winner to beat Verona
Juventus focusing on top-four finish despite chance to go top, says Allegri
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Nice back to Ligue 1 summit after Rennes win, Real Madrid held by Vallecano
Updated
Gutsy Rayo Vallecano hold Real Madrid to goalless draw
Despite kidnap agony, emotional Luis Diaz makes the difference for Liverpool
Roma score twice in stoppage time for remarkable comeback against Lecce
Luis Diaz leaves it late as Liverpool snatch draw at superb Luton
Golovin on form for Monaco as title challengers see off Brest
Arsenal edge Man City, Bristol bag first Women's Super League win
Nottingham Forest manage three points against Aston Villa
Arsenal stand behind manager Arteta on criticism of Premier League officiating
Most Read
History-seeking Djokovic beats Rublev to set up Paris final with Dimitrov
Pegula defeats Gauff to reach title match at WTA Finals, Swiatek v Sabalenka suspended
Football Tracker: Nice back to Ligue 1 summit after Rennes win, Real Madrid held by Vallecano
Furious Arteta slams VAR and says Arsenal loss to Newcastle 'a disgrace'

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings