First event of World Athletics Championships delayed by thunderstorm

This year's championships are in Budapest

A thunderstorm pushed back the start of the men's 20-kilometre race walk, the first event of the World Athletics Championships, by two hours on Saturday.

Athletes were minutes from starting when officials announced the delay.

The evening session of the opening day includes finals in the men's shot put, women's 10,000 metres and the mixed 4x400 relay.