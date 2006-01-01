Five US women in top 15 in the world for first time in two decades

  Five US women in top 15 in the world for first time in two decades

Five US women in top 15 in the world for first time in two decades

Navarro (L) and Gauff (R) are two of the Americans in the top 15
Navarro (L) and Gauff (R) are two of the Americans in the top 15Profimedia
Five players from the United States are ranked in the Women's Tennis Association's top 15 for the first time in two decades, the USTA said on Monday.

World number two Coco Gauff led the American charge followed by sixth-ranked Jessica Pegula and Danielle Collins, who climbed two spots to ninth on the list amid a remarkable farewell season.

Madison Keys was ranked 14th while Emma Navarro hopped two spots to a career-high 15th after reaching her first major quarter-final at Wimbledon.

The last time five American women featured in the top 15 was May 24, 2004, when Lindsay Davenport was fourth in the world.

TennisCollins DanielleGauff CocoPegula JessicaKeys MadisonNavarro Emma
