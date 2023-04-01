Football agents lose appeal against FIFA over new regulations after CAS decision

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Football agents lose appeal against FIFA over new regulations after CAS decision
Football agents lose appeal against FIFA over new regulations after CAS decision
Football agents have lost an appeal to block new FIFA regulations that would cap their transfer commissions and introduce exams to secure a licence
Football agents have lost an appeal to block new FIFA regulations that would cap their transfer commissions and introduce exams to secure a licence
Reuters
Football agents have lost an appeal to block new FIFA regulations that would cap their transfer commissions and introduce exams to secure a licence after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled in the governing body's favour on Monday.

The Zurich-based Professional Football Agents Association (PROFAA) submitted the appeal to CAS, sport's highest court, in Switzerland after FIFA introduced a new regulatory framework in January. The new rules will come into force on October 1st.

PROFAA's claims that the regulations violate competition and European Union laws have been "dismissed in their entirety", CAS said. The agents' group said it was "extremely disappointed" by the decision.

"PROFAA will carefully examine the ruling before deciding the next steps and will continue to support any and all litigation against these regulations, specifically the introduction of a commission cap," the group added.

FIFA wants to limit agents to taking a maximum 3% commission for any transfer of more than $200,000 and 5% for deals less than $200,000. There will be a 10% cap on earnings when agents act for the selling club.

The rules also require agents to hold a licence, for which they must pass a new examination by October 1st. Agents first took the exam in April, with only 52% of the 3,800 candidates obtaining the required mark to pass.

Other major changes include prohibition of multiple representation to avoid conflicts of interest and payment of agent fees through FIFA's financial clearing house.

"FIFA welcomes today's ruling ... that fully confirms the legality, validity and proportionality of the FIFA Football Agent Regulations (FFAR)," the governing body said.

"The award confirms FIFA's position that the FFAR are a reasonable and proportionate regulatory measure that help to resolve systemic failures in the player transfer system."

Mentions
Football
Related Articles
Colombia cruise to three points in group stage opener against South Korea
Galatasaray sign winger Wilfried Zaha on free transfer
Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer swaps Bayern for Dortmund
Show more
Football
Women's World Cup LIVE: Norway increasing the pressure with just minutes to go
Updated
Transfer News LIVE: PSG allow Mbappe to talk to Al-Hilal, Liverpool move for Lavia
Updated
Alex Morgan says US team 'are liberated' after winning equal pay battle
Marseille confirm signing of winger Ismaïla Sarr from Watford
PSG say Saudi's Al-Hilal can talk to Kylian Mbappe after accepting £259m bid
Philippines seal first ever World Cup win with shock victory over co-hosts New Zealand
South Korea coach Colin Bell fumes about lack of VAR on Colombian penalty call
Coach Tata Martino reveals Lionel Messi is set to be the new Inter Miami captain
Attack is Norway's best medicine in World Cup, says coach Hege Riise
Despite being a great player, Trevor Francis never quite achieved greatness
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: PSG allow Mbappe to talk to Al-Hilal, Liverpool move for Lavia
EXCLUSIVE: Martin Skrtel on playing up front for his village team, Liverpool, and more
PSG captain Marquinhos hopes for swift solution to club's dispute with Mbappe
Palace’s Michael Olise is ready to take the next step in his career amidst Chelsea links

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |