'Football Leaks' ruling postponed in light of new law amid Pope's visit

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. 'Football Leaks' ruling postponed in light of new law amid Pope's visit
'Football Leaks' ruling postponed in light of new law amid Pope's visit
Rui Pinto on trial in Lisbon
Rui Pinto on trial in Lisbon
Reuters
A Lisbon court postponed on Tuesday a verdict in the trial of Rui Pinto (34), the creator of Football Leaks, due to a new law set to pardon some young offenders that might come into force soon in light of Pope Francis' visit to Portugal next month.

Pinto set up the Football Leaks website in 2015 to share confidential documents of national and international organisations, including transfer fees, agreements between sports entities, contracts and information related to players' agencies, prosecutors have said.

He faces 90 charges including unauthorised access to data, violation of correspondence and attempted extortion. His trial started in September 2020.

Pinto, a former history student and a self-taught computer mastermind, acknowledges releasing the more than 70 million documents but says he was a whistleblower acting in the public interest. The ruling was initially scheduled for April 28th but was postponed to Thursday, July 13th.

However, to mark an upcoming visit by Pope Francis on August 2nd-6th to attend World Youth Day in Lisbon, Portugal's majority Socialist government announced last month a one-year pardon for young people aged 16-30 serving sentences of up to eight years.

For young people within the same age group, the law also establishes an "amnesty regime" for crimes with a prison sentence of up to one year or fines of up to 1,000 euros. It does not cover serious crimes such as homicides or domestic violence.

In a statement, Judge Margarida Alves said Pinto was covered by the law due to his age at the time the crimes he is accused of were committed.

"It would be useless...to deliver a ruling that then, days later, might have to be changed," Alves said.

The reading will take place on July 31st if the amnesty law comes into force by July 28th, or on September 11th if it does not.

Football Leaks' data seen by Reuters showed how some of the richest and most prominent figures in soccer avoided tax by channelling earnings offshore. It also examined the huge sums flowing through leading clubs and the uneven way authorities have applied rules.

The documents provided some of the evidence that led to a ban - since overturned - on English Premier League club Manchester City from competing in the European Champions League for alleged breaches of Financial Fair Play rules.

Pinto was arrested in Hungary in January 2019, though he was later freed from house arrest and put under witness protection.

Mentions
FootballManchester City
Related Articles
Why Arsenal, Liverpool and Man City all want to sign Romeo Lavia
Leicester appoint former Manchester City and Chelsea keeper Caballero as assistant manager
Manchester City women sign highly rated Dutch international Roord from Wolfsburg
Show more
Football
No stopping oldest professional player Kazuyoshi Miura after contract extension aged 56
Leicester sign Belgium international Janice Cayman from Lyon
Brazilian woman dies after clash between Palmeiras and Flamengo fans
Transfer analysis: Jurásek will have no problem adapting to Benfica
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season
Updated
Tottenham Hotspur sign winger Manor Solomon for free on five-year deal
Transfer News LIVE: Manchester United close to signing Onana, Solomon arrives at Spurs
Updated
Chelsea Women to play at least seven games at Stamford Bridge in 2023-24
Trinity Rodman expects 'ruthless' US to win third straight Women's World Cup
United States arrive in New Zealand for Women's World Cup defence
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Manchester United close to signing Onana, Solomon arrives at Spurs
Aryna Sabalenka wants shield from 'hate' after Victoria Azarenka booing
Alcaraz and Djokovic still on collision course, Rybakina into Wimbledon quarter-finals
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |