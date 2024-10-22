Football Tracker: AC Milan hosting Club Brugge, Monaco facing Crvena Zvezda

We are at round three of the new Champions League format as the league phase starts to take shape. With Europe's best clubs all in action, there are a host of must-watch games over the next two evenings including a rematch of last season's final!

19:37 CET - At half-time, Milan are leading Club Brugge 1-0 with the Belgian side down to 10 men already.

Over in the other match, Monaco are ahead 2-1 against Crvena Zvezda thanks to that goal on the stroke of the break.

19:35 CET - Breel Embolo has fired Monaco back into the lead against Crvena Zvezda! The Swiss striker got a little bit lucky with the ball bouncing back off his marker but he made no mistake with the finish.

19:25 CET - Things have just gone from bad to worse for Club Brugge with Raphael Onyedika receiving a straight red card for a studs-up tackle. A goal down and now a man down... with plenty of time to go.

19:18 CET - Milan have broken the deadlock against Club Brugge thanks to a rather bizarre goal. Christian Pulisic whipped in a corner and it seemed to evade everyone and float in! That was poor goalkeeping from Simon Mignolet more than anything else. It's 1-0 at the San Siro.

19:12 CET - Crvena Zvezda has mustered a quick reply! It's now 1-1 in Monaco thanks to Cherif Ndiaye's penalty.

19:06 CET - And just like that, we have a goal! Takumi Minamino has put Monaco into a 1-0 lead against visiting Crvena Zvezda! Wilfried Singo teed Minamino up inside the box and he rolled the ball into the bottom corner.

Minamino opening the scoring in Monaco Opta by StatsPerform / ČTK / Panoramic / Frederic DIDES/PANORAMIC

19:05 CET - 20 minutes into the action in Milan and Monaco, there are still no goals across both games.

18:45 CET - The Champions League is back! We are underway in Milan and Monaco...

18:30 CET - It is just 15 minutes until kick-off in the first two matches of the evening!

18:00 CET - Hello and welcome back to our Champions League coverage! There are some eye-catching matches later on tonight as Real Madrid host Dortmund in a repeat of last season's final and PSG, Juventus and Arsenal are also in action.

Check out our European Highlights article here to see which other matches can't be missed!

And take a look at the full matchday 3 fixtures below:

But first up tonight we have two matches from 18:45 CET as AC Milan host Club Brugge and Monaco take on Crvena zvezda.

Check out the lineups from both of those matches below:

AC Milan vs Club Brugge lineups Flashscore