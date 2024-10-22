Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Football Tracker: AC Milan hosting Club Brugge, Monaco facing Crvena Zvezda

Football Tracker: AC Milan hosting Club Brugge, Monaco facing Crvena Zvezda

Updated
AC Milan's Tijani Reijnders fights for the ball with Club Brugge's Chemsdine Talbi
AC Milan's Tijani Reijnders fights for the ball with Club Brugge's Chemsdine Talbi Gabriel Bouys / AFP
We are at round three of the new Champions League format as the league phase starts to take shape. With Europe's best clubs all in action, there are a host of must-watch games over the next two evenings including a rematch of last season's final!

19:37 CET - At half-time, Milan are leading Club Brugge 1-0 with the Belgian side down to 10 men already.

Over in the other match, Monaco are ahead 2-1 against Crvena Zvezda thanks to that goal on the stroke of the break.

19:35 CET - Breel Embolo has fired Monaco back into the lead against Crvena Zvezda! The Swiss striker got a little bit lucky with the ball bouncing back off his marker but he made no mistake with the finish.

19:25 CET - Things have just gone from bad to worse for Club Brugge with Raphael Onyedika receiving a straight red card for a studs-up tackle. A goal down and now a man down... with plenty of time to go.

19:18 CET - Milan have broken the deadlock against Club Brugge thanks to a rather bizarre goal. Christian Pulisic whipped in a corner and it seemed to evade everyone and float in! That was poor goalkeeping from Simon Mignolet more than anything else. It's 1-0 at the San Siro.

19:12 CET - Crvena Zvezda has mustered a quick reply! It's now 1-1 in Monaco thanks to Cherif Ndiaye's penalty.

19:06 CET - And just like that, we have a goal! Takumi Minamino has put Monaco into a 1-0 lead against visiting Crvena Zvezda! Wilfried Singo teed Minamino up inside the box and he rolled the ball into the bottom corner.

Minamino opening the scoring in Monaco
Minamino opening the scoring in MonacoOpta by StatsPerform / ČTK / Panoramic / Frederic DIDES/PANORAMIC

19:05 CET - 20 minutes into the action in Milan and Monaco, there are still no goals across both games.

18:45 CET - The Champions League is back! We are underway in Milan and Monaco...

18:30 CET - It is just 15 minutes until kick-off in the first two matches of the evening!

18:00 CET - Hello and welcome back to our Champions League coverage! There are some eye-catching matches later on tonight as Real Madrid host Dortmund in a repeat of last season's final and PSGJuventus and Arsenal are also in action. 

Check out our European Highlights article here to see which other matches can't be missed!

And take a look at the full matchday 3 fixtures below:

But first up tonight we have two matches from 18:45 CET as AC Milan host Club Brugge and Monaco take on Crvena zvezda.

Check out the lineups from both of those matches below:

AC Milan vs Club Brugge lineups
AC Milan vs Club Brugge lineupsFlashscore
Monaco vs Crvena zvezda lineups
Monaco vs Crvena zvezda lineupsFlashscore
Mentions
FootballFootball Tracker
Related Articles
Jean-Louis Gasset named new Montpellier manager at the age of 70
Football Tracker: Inter edge Roma, Marseille & Barcelona both score five in big wins
Football Tracker: Sociedad draw with Atleti as Fiorentina see off AC Milan
Show more
Football
RB Leipzig take on Liverpool with Klopp's shadow looming large
Roma legend Totti claims Serie A teams have made contact about playing return
Turkish Super Lig Weekly: Osimhen and Icardi shine while pressure ramps up on Mourinho
Griezmann has given France all his talent, says Atletico Madrid coach Simeone
Flick feeling at home with Barcelona and excited about special Bayern game
Recovering De Bruyne won't be rushed back, says City manager Guardiola
O'Neil risks FA action after referee complaints in Wolves defeat to City
Arsenal make Saliba appeal decision ahead of crucial Liverpool clash
Most Read
Djokovic reportedly withdraws from Paris Masters, doubtful for ATP Finals
Mentality not enough to beat Real Madrid, says Dortmund coach Sahin
Neymar returns to action after year out for Al Hilal in Asian Champions League
Ex-Manchester United striker Forlan to make professional tennis debut

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings