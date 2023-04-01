Football Tracker: AC Milan suffer penalty heartbreak, nine-man Monaco snatch draw at Marsille

Despite the Jurgen Klopp news dominating the footballing world, things continue to move at a blistering pace, and after a weekend of action in Europe's big leagues, it won't be long before it becomes yesterday's news. And what a weekend we have from the AFCON knockouts to some classic FA Cup ties. We will be bringing you updates and insight from all of it.

Saturday 27th January

23:21 CET - Finally, in a thrilling game in Ligue 1, Monaco ended the game with nine men but managed to somehow come away with a 2-2 draw at Marseille.

See a summary of the game and a match report here.

23:04 CET - Ademola Lookman (26) was at the double for Nigeria as they sealed their spot in the AFCON quarters with an impressive 2-0 win over Cameroon.

See a summary of the match here.

22:52 CET - Away from the drama in Barcelona, it was also a dramatic day in Milan. AC Milan missed two penalties and conceded one of their own in stoppage time as they drew 2-2 with Bologna. Talk about paying the penalty.

See all the stats here and a match summary

22:20 CET - Some massive news coming out of Barcelona. Xavi has announced that he will step down at the end of the season following their 5-3 loss at home to Villarreal.

“This club needs a change of dynamic. Leaving Barca is the best decision possible for all parties involved.

“I’m the most responsible one, so the players will finally feel free now.

"Being a Barca coach is so difficult. You see how they kill you, they criticize you, it affects you. At one point you begin to wonder: Is it worth it? And that's it. My loved ones know it. I took the decision to leave some time ago."

Read more about this story here.

21:58 CET - Newcastle are into the fifth round of the FA Cup after a 2-0 win against Fulham at Craven Cottage. Eddie Howe will be desperate to bring silverware back to Tyneside this season.

20:01 CET - AC Milan are underway as they host Bologna in Serie A, they will look to cement third place with a win.

20:50 CET - We are less than 10 minutes away from kick off in a big match at the AFCON between Cameroon and Nigeria with a place at the quarter-finals at stake.

20:35 CET - Wow what a game in Spain! Barcelona have lost an eight goal thriller to Villarreal who win 5-3! Barcelona had comeback from 2-0 down to lead 3-2 before Villarreal scored three late goals to win it in astonishing fashion!

Read more here about the stunning win.

20:27 CET - Bayer Leverkusen have dropped points for just the fourth time this season as they failed to break down Monchengladbach, 0-0.

Read more about the match here.

20:04 CET - In Italy Juventus have dropped two valuable points in a underwhelming 1-1 draw with Empoli, giving a golden chance to Inter Milan tomorrow night.

Read the match report here.

19:59 CET - We have our first AFCON quarter-finalist as Angola have beaten Namibia 3-0 in an impressive display to book their place in the last eight.

Read the match report here.

19:37 CET - Unless things change in the second half pressure on Xavi will continue to grow as Barcelona trail 1-0 at home to Villarreal in LaLiga.

Follow a big second half here.

19:21 CET - Bayer Leverkusen have been unable to break the deadlock so far against Borussia Monchengladbach, it is 0-0 at the break.

Folow the second-half here.

19:01 CET - In Italy Juventus are down to 10-men against Empoli but the game remains 0-0. Are Allegri's side in trouble here or can they find a way to secure a precious three points?

Follow the second-half here.

18:55 CET - Two red cards and two goals in the first-half? Must be AFCON. An early Angola sending off would have striked some concern of an upset. But a frantic few minutes saw two Angola goals and a Nambia sending off, leaving Angola with one foot in the quarter-finals.

Listen to our live audio commentary here.

18:43 CET - Over in Spain, Barcelona have kicked-off their match against Villarreal and manager Xavi will be desperate for three points after pressure on his job continues to mount. Barcelona were knocked out of the Copa Del Rey during the week.

Follow the live match text and audio commentary here.

18:30 CET - Bayer Leverkusen against Borussia Monchengladbach is underway!

18:22 CET - In a highly entertaining second-half Real Madrid first went behind before scoring twice and beating the impressive Las Palmas 2-1. A vital win for Real in the title race and they leapfrog Girona in the process.

Read the match report and match stats here.

18:02 CET - The 16:00 CET kick-offs in the FA Cup have come to an end and the standout result comes from Sheffield United against Brighton which finished 5-2 to the Seagulls after a Joao Pedro hattrick.

Read more about the seven-goal thriller here.

Elsewhere, a 96th minute goal from Cauley Woodrow (29) helped Luton Town beat another all Premier League opposition in Everton.

17:48 CET - Xavi Alonso's on fire Bayer Leverkusen are next up in Germany and the pressure has been applied by title rivals Bayern Munich. They face Borussia Monchengladbach who are having a tough season down in 13th place.

Read the match preview here.

17:23 CET - Despite Ausburg fighting back twice and missing a penalty in a thrilling second half, Bayern Munich have held on to win 3-2. It was Harry Kane's (30) second half goal after reacting quickest to a rebound which decided the game in the end. Big win for Bayern but once again, Tuchel's side weren't convincing.

Read more about the match stats here.

Elsewhere in the Bundesliga:

Hoffenheim 1-1 Heidenheim

Suttgart 5-2 RB Leipzig (wow)

Werder Bremen 3-1 Freiburg

Wolfsburg 1-1 FC Koln

17:16 CET - It is half-time between Las Palmas and Real Madrid and it is 0-0 at the break. A big half coming up for Madrid and their title aspirations.

Follow the game live with us here.

17:04 CET - Which brings us to the next match in Serie A today and it is a big one for Juventus in the title race.

They know a win against Empoli will put them five points clear of Inter having played two games more, putting pressure on Inter tomorrow night to beat top four chasing Fiorentina.

Read the match preview here.

Juventus - Empoli line ups Flashscore

16:58 CET - In Italy, Atalanta have comfortably beaten Udinese 2-0 to move back into fourth spot in Serie A and firmly in the race for Champions League football.

Read the match report here.

16:30 CET - It is half-time in the Bundesliga matches and in a must-win game to keep in touching distance of Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern Munich lead Ausburg 2-0 at the break. The goals came from teenager Aleksandar Pavlovic (19) and Alphonso Davies (23).

Follow the second-half live with Flashscore!

Here are the other Bundesliga half-time scores:

Hoffenheim 1-1 Heidenheim

Stuttgart 2-1 RB Leipzig

Werder Bremen 1-1 Freiburg

Wolfsburg 1-1 FC Koln

15:40 CET - Real Madrid will be looking to leapfrog Girona at the top of LaLiga when they face Las Palmas at 16:15 CET. Dani Ceballos (27) gets his first start of the season for Real.

15:36 CET - Hopefully there will be more excitement from the FA Cup, with the likes of Everton and Brighton set to play in 25 minutes.

You can follow the games with us.

15:25 CET - Would you believe it!? Sixth-tier Maidstone have caused an upset of seismic proportions in the FA Cup, rocking up at Championship outfit Ipswich and beating them 2-1. The stats make for remarkable reading. The home side had 38 shots, while Maidstone scored two goals from JUST TWO ATTEMPTS. The magic of the FA Cup is well and truly alive. Maidstone are into the fifth round.

15:02 CET - There are five kick-offs in the Bundesliga at 15:30 CET, including Bayern Munich, who head to Augsburg as they look to pile some pressure on table-toppers Bayer Leverkusen before their match a little later this evening. With the gap now at four points, Thomas Tuchel's men cannot afford any slip-ups.

You can follow all the Bundesliga action here.

14:33 CET - Champions League-chasing Atalanta are in Serie A action in just under 30 minutes, as they face a relegation-threatened Udinese who are desperate for some points.

Follow the contest here.

14:30 CET - Well, well, well. Premier League-chasing Ipswich have been all over sixth-tier Maidstone in their FA Cup fourth round clash, but it's the visitors who have taken the lead on the stroke of half-time thanks to an expertly-taken Lamar Reynolds finish. Could we have a monumental shock on the cards?

Follow the second half here to find out.

13:45 CET - Real Sociedad are taking on Rayo Vallecano in the opening LaLiga match this Saturday, as the hosts look to consolidate their place in the European spots.

You can follow the match here.

09:20 CET - Good morning and welcome to Flashscore's live coverage of another intriguing day of football! The Africa Cup of Nations returns at the knockout stages with Angola taking on Namibia at 18:00 CET and then Nigeria facing Cameroon in a blockbuster clash at 21:00 CET.

Elsewhere, there's plenty of action in the major European leagues as Bayern Munich travel to Augsburg, Real Madrid take on Las Palmas, Barcelona host Villarreal and Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen welcome Borussia Monchengladbach to the BayArena.

Furthermore, Juventus, AC Milan, RB Leipzig and Newcastle are all involved on a fascinating day of action.

Friday 26th January

22:58 CET - It wasn't pretty tonight, but Manchester City have edged past Tottenham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Nathan Ake's (28) goal giving the holders a 1-0 win. Incredibly, it is City's first win at this stadium, and the first time they have even registered a goal! City move into the fifth round of the FA Cup, while Spurs' last chance of silverware this season is gone.

Check out the match summary here.

22:56 CET - Lyon's shocking season continued as they suffered a 3-2 loss at home to Rennes, leaving them slumped in the relegation zone.

22:46 CET - Torino battled to an exciting 2-1 win at Cagliari, leaving their opponents perilously close to the Serie A relegation zone.

22:35 CET - What an incredibly dull set of FA Cup fixtures this evening. Chelsea and Villa played out a 0-0 draw, meaning they will go to a replay at Villa Park. In the other two FA Cup games which kicked off at 20:45 CET, Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City ended 0-0, while Sheffield Wednesday and Coventry drew 1-1.

Tottenham and Manchester City are also locked at 0-0 with just under 15 minutes to go. Not vintage stuff.

22:24 CET - A Mario Gotze (31) goal proved to be the difference as Eintracht Frankfurt clinched a 1-0 win over relegation-threatened Mainz in the Bundesliga.

20:38 CET - Over in Italy, Cagliari against Torino is about to kick off.

Keep up to date with the action here!

20:28 CET - Elsewhere, in Germany, Eintracht Frankfurt and Mainz have just kicked off.

Follow the match updates live with us!