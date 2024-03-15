Football Tracker: Antony scores late goal to send Man Utd and Liverpool into extra time

Sunday, March 17th
18:28 CET - Into extra time we go at Old Trafford! Antony scored a late equaliser for the hosts to level things up and keep Manchester United's FA Cup campaign alive.
17:35 CET - Tonight's match between Atalanta and Fiorentina has been postponed after the latter club's sporting director, Joe Barone, fell ill at the stadium and was rushed to hospital.
17:26 CET - At Old Trafford, goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah have put Liverpool 2-1 up at the break.
17:23 CET - Bayer Leverkusen have survived a late rally to beat Freiburg 3-2. As a result, they're 10 points clear at the top of the table and have won 22 league matches in a single season for the first time ever.
17:04 CET - AC Milan have taken advantage of Juventus' earlier slip-up, beating Verona 3-1 to go three points clear of the Old Lady in second.
16:51 CET - In the only Premier League game of the day, West Ham have held Aston Villa, with the two sides playing out a 1-1 draw. The hosts had a late winner disallowed by VAR.
Further north meanwhile, Scott McTominay has given Manchester United the lead against Liverpool in the FA Cup.
16:17 CET - At half-time against Freiburg, Bayer Leverkusen lead 2-1 courtesy of goals from Florian Wirtz and Adam Hlozek.
15:54 CET - Here's how Manchester United and Liverpool will line up for the latest chapter of their fierce rivalry. Kick-off is at half past the hour.
15:45 CET - A thrilling FA Cup quarter-final has finished Chelsea 4-2 Leicester. The home side threw away a two-goal lead against the Championship leaders, but scored two goals in stoppage time after seeing their opponents go down to 10 men.
14:55 CET - A couple of big matches are getting started at the hour. In Serie A, Milan face Verona, looking to go three points clear of Juventus. Over in the Premier League, West Ham are taking on Aston Villa.
At half past, it’s that time of the weekend when we wonder: Will Bayer Leverkusen finally lose? The Bundesliga leaders are taking on Freiburg.
14:49 CET - Martin Satriano’s late goal has earned Brest a point at home against Lille in the opening Ligue 1 fixture of the day. The result may be unremarkable but Brest’s form, quietly going under the radar, warrants attention. The club from the far western tip of Brittany are second in the league, although Monaco could leapfrog them later today, with the equal best defensive record. Can they keep it up?
14:25 CET - We said Juventus needed a win but they weren’t able to do that today. Their match against Genoa has ended in an underwhelming goalless draw. Not only have Juve fallen out of the title race in Serie A, but they might be slipping out of the top three soon with Bologna creeping up behind them and truly on fire.
13:45 CET - We are not far from the day's first match in LaLiga with Sevilla taking on Celta Vigo, who are coming off the sacking of Rafael Benitez. Later on, Atletico host Barcelona in the headline game in Spain.
12:45 CET - These are the starting XIs for Chelsea and Leicester, who will kick off their FA Cup quarter-final in an hour.
11:57 CET - Here's how Juventus and Genoa will line up today:
10:25 CET - Things are only going to get better as the day goes on, with the following on the agenda:
Chelsea vs Leicester (FA Cup) - 13:45 CET
Freiburg vs Bayer Leverkusen - 15:30 CET
Manchester United vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 16:30 CET
Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona - 21:00 CET
10:17 CET - First up today is a clash that Juventus really need to win.
Max Allegri's side have tasted victory just once in their last seven matches and have dropped behind AC Milan in the battle for second as a result. If they fail to beat Genoa today, they'll be in danger of being caught by Bologna too, and their manager will be under serious pressure.
The match in Turin will kick off at 12:30 CET.
10:12 CET - Hello and welcome to a Sunday full of unmissable football!