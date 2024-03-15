Football Tracker: Antony scores late goal to send Man Utd and Liverpool into extra time

It's been a pretty packed week of football already with a full program of European action behind us but that was just the taster for the weekend! This is your place to keep up with all the results and news to come.

Sunday, March 17th

18:28 CET - Into extra time we go at Old Trafford! Antony scored a late equaliser for the hosts to level things up and keep Manchester United's FA Cup campaign alive.

17:35 CET - Tonight's match between Atalanta and Fiorentina has been postponed after the latter club's sporting director, Joe Barone, fell ill at the stadium and was rushed to hospital.

17:26 CET - At Old Trafford, goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah have put Liverpool 2-1 up at the break.

17:23 CET - Bayer Leverkusen have survived a late rally to beat Freiburg 3-2. As a result, they're 10 points clear at the top of the table and have won 22 league matches in a single season for the first time ever.

17:04 CET - AC Milan have taken advantage of Juventus' earlier slip-up, beating Verona 3-1 to go three points clear of the Old Lady in second.

16:51 CET - In the only Premier League game of the day, West Ham have held Aston Villa, with the two sides playing out a 1-1 draw. The hosts had a late winner disallowed by VAR.

Further north meanwhile, Scott McTominay has given Manchester United the lead against Liverpool in the FA Cup.

16:17 CET - At half-time against Freiburg, Bayer Leverkusen lead 2-1 courtesy of goals from Florian Wirtz and Adam Hlozek.

15:54 CET - Here's how Manchester United and Liverpool will line up for the latest chapter of their fierce rivalry. Kick-off is at half past the hour.

Machester United vs Liverpool starting XIs Flashscore

15:45 CET - A thrilling FA Cup quarter-final has finished Chelsea 4-2 Leicester. The home side threw away a two-goal lead against the Championship leaders, but scored two goals in stoppage time after seeing their opponents go down to 10 men.

The match stats Flashscore

14:55 CET - A couple of big matches are getting started at the hour. In Serie A, Milan face Verona, looking to go three points clear of Juventus. Over in the Premier League, West Ham are taking on Aston Villa.

At half past, it’s that time of the weekend when we wonder: Will Bayer Leverkusen finally lose? The Bundesliga leaders are taking on Freiburg.

14:49 CET - Martin Satriano’s late goal has earned Brest a point at home against Lille in the opening Ligue 1 fixture of the day. The result may be unremarkable but Brest’s form, quietly going under the radar, warrants attention. The club from the far western tip of Brittany are second in the league, although Monaco could leapfrog them later today, with the equal best defensive record. Can they keep it up?

Scores and fixtures in Ligue 1 Flashscore

14:25 CET - We said Juventus needed a win but they weren’t able to do that today. Their match against Genoa has ended in an underwhelming goalless draw. Not only have Juve fallen out of the title race in Serie A, but they might be slipping out of the top three soon with Bologna creeping up behind them and truly on fire.

Juventus in the standings Flashscore

13:45 CET - We are not far from the day's first match in LaLiga with Sevilla taking on Celta Vigo, who are coming off the sacking of Rafael Benitez. Later on, Atletico host Barcelona in the headline game in Spain.

Fixtures and results in LaLiga this weekend Flashscore

12:45 CET - These are the starting XIs for Chelsea and Leicester, who will kick off their FA Cup quarter-final in an hour.

Starting lineups Flashscore

11:57 CET - Here's how Juventus and Genoa will line up today:

Juventus vs Genoa starting XIs Flashscore

10:25 CET - Things are only going to get better as the day goes on, with the following on the agenda:

Chelsea vs Leicester (FA Cup) - 13:45 CET

Freiburg vs Bayer Leverkusen - 15:30 CET

Manchester United vs Liverpool (FA Cup) - 16:30 CET

Inter vs Napoli - 20:45 CET

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona - 21:00 CET

10:17 CET - First up today is a clash that Juventus really need to win.

Max Allegri's side have tasted victory just once in their last seven matches and have dropped behind AC Milan in the battle for second as a result. If they fail to beat Genoa today, they'll be in danger of being caught by Bologna too, and their manager will be under serious pressure.

The match in Turin will kick off at 12:30 CET.

10:12 CET - Hello and welcome to a Sunday full of unmissable football!