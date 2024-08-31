Advertisement
Football Tracker: Arsenal facing Brighton as weekend of action gets underway

Updated
Arsenal face Brighton first up
Arsenal face Brighton first upBENJAMIN CREMEL / AFP
With the transfer window now firmly slamming shut, all eyes will be on matters on the pitch, as the action around Europe's top leagues continues this weekend.

12:27 CET - The line-ups are in for the first match of the day with Arsenal hosting Brighton in the Premier League in just over an hour. There is one change for the hosts, as last week's match-winner Leandro Trossard comes in for Gabriel Martinelli

For Brighton, midfielder Carlos Baleba makes his first league start of the season in place of Billy Gilmour, who departed on Deadline Day for Napoli. Bart Verbruggen also comes in in goal.

09:37 CET - Another weekend of football is now upon us, with a number of the world's top teams all in action.

Up first in the Premier League is a clash between two high-flying sides, Arsenal and Brighton. A little later this evening, Manchester City face a tough trip at West Ham.

In LaLiga, Barcelona take on Valladolid this afternoon before Atletico Madrid go head to head with Athletic Bilbao in a tasty encounter.

Bayer Leverkusen look to continue their unbeaten run in the Bundesliga with a tricky test against RB Leipzig in the evening, and AC Milan and Napoli are also set to feature in Serie A.

Meanwhile, Robert De Zerbi's Marseille travel to Toulouse tonight in Ligue 1.

