Football Tracker: Arsenal hit four against Newcastle, Almeria equalise again against Atletico

With a mid-week full of European Cup goodness, we haven't been short on football this week and the next few days will only continue to entertain with big clashes to come in the Bundesliga and Serie A plus the League Cup final.

Saturday, February 24th

21:56 CET - Despite taking an early lead, Atletico Madrid were pushed back by Almeria who found an equaliser just before the half hour mark and it is 1-1 at half time.

Follow the second half with Flashscore.

21:46 CET - An impressive half from Arsenal as they leave Wednesday nights disapointment firmly in the past. A Sven Botman own goal followed by a Kai Havertz (24) strike has given them a commanding 2-0 lead at the break.

Follow the second half live here.

21:01 CET - And in Spain, Almeria have started their match against Champions League hopefuls Atletico Madrid.

Folow the match live with Flashscore.

21:00 CET - Arsenal's all important match in the Premier League title race has just kicked off as they host Newcastle United.

Follow the action live here.

20:38 CET - In LaLiga, Alaves have drawn 1-1 at home to Mallorca after a late equaliser from the visitors.

Read the match stats here.

20:33 CET - In a less drama packed match in the Premier League, champions Manchester City edged to victory despite a strong fight from hosts Bournemouth. Phil Foden's first half close range effort was the difference on the day, with City winning 1-0 and moving one point off league leaders Liverpool.

Read the match report here.

Bournemouth - Man City match stats StatsPerform

20:26 CET - In a season at risk of derailing, Harry Kane has once again come to the rescue for Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Munich. The English striker has taken to German football like clockwork. His brace today brings his tally in the Bundesliga to 27 goals in 23 Bundesliga games, astonhsing numbers in his debut season.

Read the match report here.

Bayern Munich - RB Leipzig match stats StatsPerform

20:14 CET - On the back of a narrow midweek defeat to Inter Milan in the Champions League, Atletico Madrid return to LaLiga action with a trip to Almeria and the lineups are out for that match too.

Read the match preview here.

Almeria - Atletico Madrid match lineups Flashscore

20:05 CET - The countdown is on for a big and rare evening match in the Premier League between title hopefuls Arsenal and inconsisent Newcastle United. Arsenal have made just one change from their midweek Champions League against Porto as Jorginho comes in for Leandro Trossard.

Check out the match preview here.

Arsenal - Newcastle match line ups Flashscore

19:57 CET - It is all over in the Serie A between Salernitana and Monza and it is the away side Monza who previal 2-0 against a struggling Salernitana who remain bottom of the league.

Read the match report here.

Salernitana - Monza match stats Flashscore

19:46 CET - Who else? Harry Kane (30) is a goal machine and that was him at his clinical best as he gave Bayern Munich a much needed lead over RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga. 1-0 to Bayern.

19:20 CET - We're at the halfway stage in the crunch Bundesliga clash between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig, and the score remains 0-0 after a cagey first half.

Elsewhere, Manchester City have produced an assured display against Bournemouth to lead 1-0 at half-time thanks to Phil Foden's close-range effort.

Match stats Flashscore

18:59 CET - It's half-time between Salernitana and Monza in Serie A, with nothing to seperate the two sides so far.

Follow the second half here.

18:51 CET - An important result to bring you at the bottom of Ligue 1, with Nantes earning a hard-fought 1-0 win at relegation rivals Lorient.

Match stats Opta by StatsPerform

18:30 CET - Two massive games in the Premier League and Bundesliga are now underway.

Follow Bournemouth vs Manchester City here.

Follow Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig here.

18:17 CET - A superb performance from Barcelona sees them ease past Getafe 4-0. The result moves Xavi's men to within five points of Real Madrid at the top of LaLiga.

Match stats Flashscore

18:05 CET - An action-packed afternoon comes to an end in the Premier League, as Fulham clinch a dramatic late win over Manchester United and Aston Villa consolidate their place in the top-four with a 4-2 victory at home to Nottingham Forest.

Elsewhere, Oliver Glasner's reign as Crystal Palace manager got off to a dream start with a convincing triumph over 10-man Burnley, while Brighton salvaged a late point against Everton.

Latest Premier League round Flashscore

17:40 CET - We've got two massive games coming up shortly at 18:30 CET. Manchester City travel to Bournemouth looking to close the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool, while Bayern Munich host RB Leipzig in a crunch clash at the top of the Bundesliga.

Here are the lineups for those matches:

Bournemouth vs Man City lineups Flashscore

Bayern Munich - RB Leipzig lineups Flashscore

17:34 CET - We've reached full-time in the Bundesliga's afternoon games, with Borussia Monchengladbach winning at home to Bochum and relegation-threatened Koln earning an impressive draw at Stuttgart.

Bundesliga scores Flashscore

17:28 CET - A big goal at Old Trafford, and it's Fulham who have taken the lead against hosts Manchester United thanks to a first goal of the season from Calvin Bassey.

17:15 CET - Lorient and Nantes remain level after a closely fought opening quarter-hour in Ligue 1. Here are the team lineups for that one.

Team lineups Flashscore

17:04 CET - Barcelona are leading Getafe 1-0 at half-time, with Raphinha scoring his fourth LaLiga goal of the season. A win would take Xavi's men to within five points of leaders Real Madrid.

Follow the second half with Flashscore here.

16:55 CET - Empoli have secured a crucial 3-2 victory against relegation rivals Sassuolo in Serie A thanks to a stoppage-time winner from Simone Bastoni.

You can read the match report here.

16:48 CET - We've reached the half-time break in the Premier League's four afternoon games. Aston Villa lead Nottingham Forest 3-1 with Douglas Luiz notching a brace, while it's goalless in the other three matches.

Match stats Flashscore

16:18 CET - Here are the latest scores from this afternoon's matches in the Bundesliga, with third-placed Stuttgart being held by lowly Koln at the break.

Scores in current Bundesliga round Flashscore

16:05 CET - All four of the Premier League's 16:00 CET kick-offs are now well underway, and we have our first goal of the afternoon at Villa Park, with Ollie Watkins giving Champions League-chasing Aston Villa an early lead.

15:52 CET - It's half-time in Serie A's first game of the day, and Empoli lead Sassuolo 1-0 thanks to a first goal of the season for defender Sebastiano Luperto.

Follow the second half here.

Match stats Flashscore

15:13 CET - Barcelona meet Getafe at 16:15 CET, as they go in search of a win which would take them into second, and just five points behing LaLiga leaders Real Madrid.

Follow the match live here

Team line-ups Flashscore

15:02 CET - The Premier League matches begin in just under an hour, with Manchester United hosting Fulham in one of the games. Erik ten Hag has given academy star Omari Forson (19) his debut, as he takes his place up front in instead of the injured Rasmus Hojlund (21).

In the other fixtures, two European Cup winners Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest go head-to-head, while Brighton face Everton. Crystal Palace will also be looking to make a positive start under new manager Oliver Glasner when they take on Burnley.

Follow all the fixtures at Flashscore

14:32 CET - The afternoon Bundesliga matches kick off at 15:30 CET, with third-placed Stuttgart one of the sides in action. A win for them would take them one point behind Bayern Munich.

Follow all the Bundesliga matches live with us at Flashscore

14:00 CET - The football gets underway in an hour, with Sassuolo taking on Empoli in a crucial relegation six-pointer in Serie A.

Bottom of Serie A Flashscore

09:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to another day of jam-packed football action, with plenty of big matches around Europe's top-five leagues.

As Liverpool prepare for tomorrow's League Cup final against Chelsea, title challengers Manchester City and Arsenal can close the gap at the top of the Premier League with wins over Bournemouth and Newcastle respectively later today.

Schedule of current Premier League round Flashscore

There is also a massive Bundesliga clash between misfiring Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig at 18:30 CET, while Barcelona host Getafe in LaLiga and Champions League-chasing Brest travel to Strasbourg in Ligue 1.