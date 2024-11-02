Advertisement
  3. Football Tracker: Arsenal visit Newcastle to get weekend of action underway

Football Tracker: Arsenal visit Newcastle to get weekend of action underway

Flashscore
Updated
Arsenal visit St James' Park
Arsenal visit St James' ParkProfimedia
Another weekend is upon us, meaning football takes centre stage yet again. With that, the Football Tracker returns to keep you up to date with all the biggest news and results from around Europe.

13:10 CET - Over in Spain, Real Valladolid travel to Osasuna, with the hosts knowing a victory would see them move up to fourth in LaLiga. That match gets underway at 14:00 CET.

12:28 CET - We're just over an hour away from our first game of the day between Newcastle and Arsenal in the Premier League. 

Here are the lineups for that one, with Joe Willock starting for the hosts against his former side and William Saliba returning for the Gunners after suspension.

Starting lineups
Starting lineupsFlashscore

12:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to the Football Tracker this Saturday morning!

Up first today at 13:30 CET, Newcastle host Arsenal in an intriguing Premier League encounter, before the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City take to the field.

In Germany, Bayern Munich are in early action at 15:30 CET, before a big clash tonight between Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig.

PSG also face Lens in Ligue 1, while Juventus, AC Milan and Girona are other teams looking for the three points today.

