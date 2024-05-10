Football Tracker: Arsenal vs Manchester United underway as title race heats up

We are getting ever closer to the end of the football season, but there is still plenty to play for around Europe's elite leagues. The Football Tracker is back for another weekend of top-drawer action to provide you with all the biggest news and results.

Sunday, May 12th

17:18 CET - Serious question - does anyone want to get promoted to the Premier League alongside Ipswich and Leicester? I know it isn't the most inviting after seeing all three of last seasons promoted sides go straight back down but still! It is all over at the Hawthorns and it finished 0-0 between West Brom and Southampton.

17:05 CET - And if that was a blow for Verona then Sassuolo will be really hurting. They were leading at one stage but fall to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Genoa.

They remain 19th, three points off Empoli who also lost earlier.

Serie A bottom five Flashscore

16:58 CET - That will feel like a missed opportunity for Verona to secure their saftey in Serie A as they lost 2-1 to Torino this afternoon.

16:30 CET - It is almost time for a vital match in the Premier League title race.

Arsenal and Manchester United's rivalrly was built from the sides going head-to-head for Premier League titles and some of the matches between former managers Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson are Premier League classics.

But as time went on it was Manchester United who continued to compete and win titles whilst Arsenal were in their own fight for top four.

Manchester United vs Arsenal lineups Flashscore

So when you fast forward to May 2024, it is more evident than ever just how much the tables have turned. Arsenal need to win to stay in the title race with Manchester City whilst Manchester United need three points to stay in the hunt for a Conference League spot.

Arsenal are streets ahead of United but in a title race winning at this crucial stage is never easy and at Old Trafford funny things can sometimes happen...

16:05 CET - Struggling LaLiga side Cadiz have picked up a potentially crucial three points by beating Getafe 1-0. They are still five points from safety but every point counts at this stage!

Cadiz will be praying that relegation rivals Celta Vigo and Rayo Vallecano don't pick up points today - both teams are in action.

Next up in LaLiga, Atletico Madrid host Celta from 16:15.

As it stands at the bottom of LaLiga Flashscore

15:35 CET - Hamburg side St. Pauli have secured promoted to the Bundesliga with a 3-1 win over Osnabruck!

Holstein Kiel will go up from 2. Bundesliga as well with Dusseldorf clinching the playoff spot.

14:54 CET - Norwich and Leeds have played out a goalless draw in the first leg of their promotion playoff semi-final at Carrow Road.

Next up, West Brom host Southampton in the first leg of the other semi-final from 15:15 CET.

14:30 CET - Lazio have beaten Empoli 2-0 in Rome. The win sees seventh-placed Lazio open up an eight-point gap on Napoli to strengthen their grip on a European place. Empoli, meanwhile, could fall into the relegation zone if Udinese win later today.

It's an intriguing and tense tussle for survival in Serie A, that's for sure. Sassuolo are also in action today.

As it stands at the bottom of Serie A Flashscore

13:07 CET - There may only be one Premier League match today but it's by no means the only big clash taking place in England with the Championship playoff semi-final first legs being played.

The first, between Norwich and Leeds, has just started. Follow it here.

10:16 CET - Hello and happy Sunday!

Today's main event is the 17:30 clash between Arsenal and Manchester United, but first up we have a match between Lazio and Empoli that will have big ramifications for both ends of Serie A.

The action in Rome will kick off at 12:30 CET, and you can read our preview here.