Football Tracker: Aston Villa host Spurs in crucial top-four clash, PSG level with Reims

It's a feast of football today with several of the world's best sides in action! Therefore, the Football Tracker is the place to be on what should be an exciting Sunday around Europe as we approach the business end of the season.

Sunday, March 10th

14:08 CET - There are two games in the Premier League kicking off at 15:00 CET, with Brighton hosting Nottingham Forest and Burnley travelling to West Ham.

13:49 CET - We've reached the halfway stage in the match between PSG and Reims, and the scores are level 2-2 after an absorbing opening 45 minutes. Kylian Mbappe is on the bench for the hosts, will he make an impact in the second half?

Follow it with Flashscore here.

Match stats Flashscore

13:30 CET - Verona lead Lecce 1-0 at half-time in Serie A after Michael Folorunsho's (26) fourth goal of the season.

13:10 CET - It's less than an hour until Aston Villa take on Tottenham in a crunch Premier League clash, with both sides looking to secure a top-four finish.

Team lineups Flashscore

Meanwhile, over in Spain, Alaves host Rayo Vallecano in an important game towards the bottom of the LaLiga table.

You can follow that match from 14:00 CET here.

12:05 CET - The first match of the day sees Ligue 1 leaders PSG host mid-table Reims at 13:00 CET.

Recent H2Hs between PSG and Reims Flashscore

11:15 CET - Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of Sunday's action! What a day we have ahead of us in the Premier League, with Aston Villa hosting top-four rivals Tottenham at 14:00 CET before the headline match of the weekend - Liverpool vs Manchester City at 16:45 CET.

Elsewhere, in a packed schedule across Europe, Paris Saint-Germain host Reims at 13:00 CET, Juventus take on Atalanta at 18:00 CET and Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen welcome Wolfsburg at 19:30 CET.

Real Madrid and AC Milan are also in action later on - what a feast of football!

Saturday, March 9th

22:58 CET - Girona's star player Savio would add a second half goal to secure an important three points which takes Girona back up to second place in LaLiga ahead of Barcelona and some pressure is applied to Real Madrid.

Read the match stats here.

Girona - Osasuna match stats Flashscore

21:50 CET - Girona are getting the job done just about so far, they lead 1-0 at the break thanks to a Portu goal.

Follow the second half live here.

20:40 CET - Girona's title hopes might have cooled in recent weeks but they still aren't out of it yet and they still have work to do to secure Champions League football for next season - which would be a fantastic feat. They host Osasuna in around 15 minutes time.

Check out the match preview here.

20:30 CET - The 10-men of Dortmund have held on to edge to victory against Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga.

Read more about the win here.

Werder Bremen - Dortmund match stats Flashscore

20:20 CET - There won't be many people saying Kai Havertz was a waste of money or a strange signing now. The man of the moment steps up again for the Gunners and with a bullet of a header he wins Arsenal a vital three points against Brentford in a title race that is heating very nicely.

Read the match report here.

Arsenal - Brentford match stats Flashscore

19:49 CET - Inter Milan have held on to a big three points as they stay very much in control of this season's Scudetto with a 1-0 win against in-form Bologna.

Check out the match report here.

Inter Milan - Bologna match stats Flashscore

19:17 CET - Oh my... That is a huge Steven Gerrard-esque mistake from Aaron Ramsdale and possibly a huge moment in this season's title race. Arsenal could not have been in greater control of that first half, they were like a Ferrari in second gear ready at any given moment to put their foot down and accelerate away. And then out of nowhere, Ramsdale took too long clearing his lines and his clearance was blocked by Yoane Wissa and the ball ended up in the back of Arsenal's net! Declan Rice had given Arsenal an early lead but the hosts are now back to square one.

18:58 CET - Lyon's recent upturn in form shows no signs of slowing down after another crucial victory at relegation-threatened Lorient.

You can read the match report here.

Lyon's recent form Flashscore

18:48 CET - We've reached the halfway stage in the match between Bologna and Inter, and it's the visitors who lead thanks to Yann Bisseck's (23) opener.

Keep track of the second half here.

18:20 CET - A huge result for Cadiz in their pursuit of LaLiga survival, as a goal in either half from Juanmi (30) fires them to an impressive victory over Atletico Madrid.

Match stats Flashscore

18:08 CET - The Premier League's afternoon matches have come to an end, with Bournemouth and Luton scoring late equalisers against Sheffield United and Crystal Palace respectively, while Wolves produced an assured display to defeat Fulham.

Scores in current Premier League round Flashscore

17:55 CET - There are two more games to keep a close eye on at 18:30 CET, as Granada host Real Sociedad in LaLiga and Borussia Dortmund travel to Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga.

17:40 CET - Arsenal could move to the top of the Premier League tonight with a win over Brentford. The key piece of team news is that Aaron Ramsdale (25) starts, with David Raya (28) unable to play against his parent team.

You can follow the match from 18:30 CET here.

Team lineups Flashscore

17:28 CET - Bayern Munich have thrashed Mainz 8-1 in the Bundesliga (with Harry Kane notching a hat-trick) to remain within seven points of leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

You can read the report here.

Harry Kane's match stats Flashscore

There were also wins for RB Leipzig and Augsburg, while Borussia Monchengladbach and Koln played out a thrilling 3-3 draw.