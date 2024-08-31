Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Football Tracker: Aston Villa lead Leicester, Barcelona underway against Valladolid

Football Tracker: Aston Villa lead Leicester, Barcelona underway against Valladolid

Updated
Onana slides in to give Aston Villa the lead
Onana slides in to give Aston Villa the lead Flashscore/Profimedia
With the transfer window now firmly slamming shut, all eyes will be on matters on the pitch, as the action around Europe's top leagues continues this weekend.

16:55 CET - Amadou Onana's dream start to life at Aston Villa has continued in the first half at the King Power. The new signing slide home an effort from close range to give Villa the lead at the break. 

Check out all the half time scores in the Premier League here.

Half time Premier League scores
Half time Premier League scoresFlashscore

16:40 CET - The first game of the day in LaLiga comes from Barcelona who host Valladolid in around 20 minutes time.

Check out Hansi Flick's lineup below as Dani Olmo (26) makes his first start in: 

Match lineups
Match lineupsFlashscore

16:20 CET - The half time whilst has been blown across the Bundesliga and there have been plenty of goals. Eintracht Frankfurt have had a memorable first half and lead 2-0 against Hoffenheim and newly-promoted Holstein Kiel continue to struggle as they are also 2-0 down against Wolfsburg.

However, that hasn't translated to Dortmund who remain goalless against Werder Bremen at the break. 

Match stats
Match statsFlashscore

15:25 CET - Declan Rice's first career red card is a costly one from an Arsenal point of view. The Gunners were 1-0 up and in control before Rice got a quickfire double yellow.

Match stats
Match statsFlashscore

Down to 10-men and Brighton were on top and it came as no surprise when Joao Pedro when equalised. The only surprise was that Brighton couldn't find a winning goal. Arsenal 1-1 Brighton.

15:05 CET - And coming up in around 20 minutes time is the first set of Bundesliga games today. There are five matches getting underway including Dortmund who travel to Werder Bremen

Check out all match previews in the Bundesliga here.

Bundesliga schedule
Bundesliga scheduleFlashscore

15:00 CET - It is just one hour until the afternoon Premier League fixtures and the standout match comes from newly-promoted Leicester who host Aston Villa.

Check out all the 16:00 CET fixtures and the match previews here.

Premier League fixtures
Premier League fixturesFlashscore

14:18 CET - It's half time at The Emirates Stadium, with Arsenal leading Brighton 1-0 after an error from Lewis Dunk and a fine finish from Kai Havertz. It has actually been a pretty even game after the hosts started brightly, but they go into the break a goal to the good. Brighton are certainly still in it. 

Match stats
Match statsFlashscore

12:27 CET - The line-ups are in for the first match of the day with Arsenal hosting Brighton in the Premier League in just over an hour. There is one change for the hosts, as last week's match-winner Leandro Trossard comes in for Gabriel Martinelli

For Brighton, midfielder Carlos Baleba makes his first league start of the season in place of Billy Gilmour, who departed on Deadline Day for Napoli. Bart Verbruggen also comes in in goal.

Line-ups
Line-upsFlashscore

09:37 CET - Another weekend of football is now upon us, with a number of the world's top teams all in action.

Up first in the Premier League is a clash between two high-flying sides, Arsenal and Brighton. A little later this evening, Manchester City face a tough trip at West Ham.

In LaLiga, Barcelona take on Valladolid this afternoon before Atletico Madrid go head to head with Athletic Bilbao in a tasty encounter.

Bayer Leverkusen look to continue their unbeaten run in the Bundesliga with a tricky test against RB Leipzig in the evening, and AC Milan and Napoli are also set to feature in Serie A.

Meanwhile, Robert De Zerbi's Marseille travel to Toulouse tonight in Ligue 1.

Mentions
FootballFootball Tracker
Related Articles
Football Tracker: Atletico cruise to win over Girona, Napoli crush Bologna
Football Tracker: Madrid drop points at Mallorca to finish weekend's games
EURO 2024 Tracker: England reach final after Watkins last-gasp goal against Netherlands
Show more
Football
Luis Enrique happy with Paris Saint-Germain squad quality
10-man Arsenal hold on to salvage point against Brighton
Carlo Ancelotti relaxed about Kylian Mbappe's slow start at Real Madrid
Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat joins Fenerbahce on loan from Fiorentina
Transfer News LIVE: Arsenal sign Sterling, Toney moves to Al Ahli
Updated
Trevoh Chalobah joins Crystal Palace from Chelsea on season-long loan deal
Lyon sign former Crystal Palace winger Wilfred Zaha on loan from Galatasaray
Bruno Labbadia makes Nigeria U-turn as NFF appoints Augustine Eguavoen as interim coach
FlashFocus: Ajax's freefall, nadir and their rocky road back to the top
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Arsenal sign Sterling, Toney moves to Al Ahli
Football Tracker: Aston Villa lead Leicester, Barcelona underway against Valladolid
Novak Djokovic admits to 'worst tennis ever' in shock US Open exit
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz suffers incredible shock exit at US Open, Osaka falls to Muchova

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings