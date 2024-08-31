Football Tracker: Aston Villa lead Leicester, Barcelona underway against Valladolid

With the transfer window now firmly slamming shut, all eyes will be on matters on the pitch, as the action around Europe's top leagues continues this weekend.

16:55 CET - Amadou Onana's dream start to life at Aston Villa has continued in the first half at the King Power. The new signing slide home an effort from close range to give Villa the lead at the break.

Check out all the half time scores in the Premier League here.

Half time Premier League scores Flashscore

16:40 CET - The first game of the day in LaLiga comes from Barcelona who host Valladolid in around 20 minutes time.

Check out Hansi Flick's lineup below as Dani Olmo (26) makes his first start in:

Match lineups Flashscore

16:20 CET - The half time whilst has been blown across the Bundesliga and there have been plenty of goals. Eintracht Frankfurt have had a memorable first half and lead 2-0 against Hoffenheim and newly-promoted Holstein Kiel continue to struggle as they are also 2-0 down against Wolfsburg.

However, that hasn't translated to Dortmund who remain goalless against Werder Bremen at the break.

Match stats Flashscore

15:25 CET - Declan Rice's first career red card is a costly one from an Arsenal point of view. The Gunners were 1-0 up and in control before Rice got a quickfire double yellow.

Match stats Flashscore

Down to 10-men and Brighton were on top and it came as no surprise when Joao Pedro when equalised. The only surprise was that Brighton couldn't find a winning goal. Arsenal 1-1 Brighton.

15:05 CET - And coming up in around 20 minutes time is the first set of Bundesliga games today. There are five matches getting underway including Dortmund who travel to Werder Bremen.

Check out all match previews in the Bundesliga here.

Bundesliga schedule Flashscore

15:00 CET - It is just one hour until the afternoon Premier League fixtures and the standout match comes from newly-promoted Leicester who host Aston Villa.

Check out all the 16:00 CET fixtures and the match previews here.

Premier League fixtures Flashscore

14:18 CET - It's half time at The Emirates Stadium, with Arsenal leading Brighton 1-0 after an error from Lewis Dunk and a fine finish from Kai Havertz. It has actually been a pretty even game after the hosts started brightly, but they go into the break a goal to the good. Brighton are certainly still in it.

Match stats Flashscore

12:27 CET - The line-ups are in for the first match of the day with Arsenal hosting Brighton in the Premier League in just over an hour. There is one change for the hosts, as last week's match-winner Leandro Trossard comes in for Gabriel Martinelli.

For Brighton, midfielder Carlos Baleba makes his first league start of the season in place of Billy Gilmour, who departed on Deadline Day for Napoli. Bart Verbruggen also comes in in goal.

Line-ups Flashscore

09:37 CET - Another weekend of football is now upon us, with a number of the world's top teams all in action.

Up first in the Premier League is a clash between two high-flying sides, Arsenal and Brighton. A little later this evening, Manchester City face a tough trip at West Ham.

In LaLiga, Barcelona take on Valladolid this afternoon before Atletico Madrid go head to head with Athletic Bilbao in a tasty encounter.

Bayer Leverkusen look to continue their unbeaten run in the Bundesliga with a tricky test against RB Leipzig in the evening, and AC Milan and Napoli are also set to feature in Serie A.

Meanwhile, Robert De Zerbi's Marseille travel to Toulouse tonight in Ligue 1.