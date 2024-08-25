Football Tracker: Atalanta trailing at Torino, Marseille and Atletico in action soon

There is just a week to go before the end of the summer transfer window season but despite that we have another full weekend of sport ahead of us. The Bundesliga returns from its break, whilst there are big clashes across Europe. Follow all of it with us here at Flashscore.

Sunday 25th August

19:24 CET - It is a great start to life for new manager Arne Slot at Anfield, with Liverpool putting in a fine offensive display to beat Brentford 2-0. Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah were the goalscorers.

Salah stats AFP

19:05 CET - Three matches in Ligue 1 have come to a close and the highlight result comes from Strasbourg defeating Rennes 3-1 as Rennes' struggles from last season continue.

18:58 CET - It might not be vintage Real Madrid still but after dropping points on the opening weekend, it was imperative they won today and they did thanks to second-half goals from Fede Valverde, Brahim Diaz and Endrick, who scored his first goal for the club after replacing Kylian Mbappe.

A bright future ahead for the Brazilian teenager and surely the first of many goals in white and gold.

Match stats Flashscore

18:35 CET - Over in Serie A, Champions League-bound Atalanta are underway away to Torino and Fiorentina are hosting newly-promoted Venezia.

18:15 CET - Liverpool got off to the dream start for new manager Arne Slot at Anfield as a rapid counterattack saw Diogo Jota feed Luis Diaz who smashed the ball into the top corner. Liverpool would continue to dominate throughout the first half but Brentford have looked a threat on the counter too. 1-0 at the break.

Half-time stats Flashscore

17:55 CET - Real Madrid's season is still yet to kick into gear after an underwhelming first half against Real Valladolid. It does feel like Mbappe is getting closer to that first LaLiga goal but it remains 0-0 at the break.

Half-time stats Flashscore

17:25 CET - Well they didn't win pretty and not a convincing start to their Bundesliga campaign but Bayern Munich have come from behind to beat Wolfsburg 3-2 and show some fighting spirit that was missing at times last season.

Match stats Flashscore

17:18 CET - Real Madrid and Mbappe are underway at the Bernabeu against Valladolid.

17:15 CET- Up next in the Premier League, Liverpool host Brentford in Arne Slot's first game at Anfield as manager of the Merseyside club after winning his opening game away to Ipswich.

17:05 CET - Chelsea have produced a second half masterclass to blow Wolves away as Noni Madueke scored a stunning hat-trick in a 6-2 win. What a way for Enzo Maresca to get his first win as a Premier League manager.

Madueke stats AFP

16:53 CET - Newcastle responded well in the second half to clinch a well earned point against a highly impressive Bournemouth side. It was substitute Harvey Barnes who delivered a pinpoint cross towards the back post and Antony Gordon controlled a volley into the bottom corner.

Bournemouth thought they had scored a late winner after Dango Ouattara jumped highest to head home from a corner. But a VAR check would break Bournemouth hearts as it was deemed the ball came off Ouattara's arm.

Match stats Flashscore

16:20 CET - So far so good for Bayern Munich in their opening Bundesliga match. They lead Wolfsburg 1-0 at the break thanks to a Jamal Musiala goal.

Half-time stats Flashscore

16:10 CET - Real Madrid play their first game at the Bernabeu this season at 17:00 CET as they take on Valladolid.

And the big team news is that Real's new galatico Kylian Mbappe will make his home debut but no place for anotner galatico in Jude Bellingham who is injured. Check out the full lineups bellow:

Real Madrid vs Valladolid match lineups Flashscore

15:50 CET - The half-time whistle has gone in the two afternoon Premier League games and a classic is developing at the Molineux.

Chelsea took an early lead through Nicholas Jackson and it remained that way until the 27th minute when Matheus Cunha equalied. A lovely goal from starboy Cole Palmer restored Chelsea's lead briefly but Wolves again responded with an equaliser deep into stoppage time. 2-2.

Match stats Flashscore

In the other game, the home side Bournemouth took a deserved lead against Newcastle late in the half after Joelinton got caught in possesion by Antoine Semenyo who then provided a delightful cross for Marcus Tavernier to tap home. 1-0 to the home side at the break.

14:45 CET - The first of two intriguing matches in the Bundesliga today sees Vincent Kompany's Bayern Munich take on Wolfsburg.

Here are the lineups for that one as Michael Olise makes his full debut for the Bavarians.

Team lineups Flashscore

14:05 CET - Bournemouth have handed a debut to big-money signing Evanilson this afternoon, with the Brazilian tasked with leading the line for the Cherries against Newcastle.

13:58 CET - We're just over an hour away from our opening two matches in the Premier League this afternoon.

Bournemouth host Newcastle in the 'Eddie Howe Derby' while Chelsea travel to Wolves looking for their first league win of the new season.

Below are the starting lineups for the latter, with Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk coming in for Christopher Nkunku the standout piece of team news.

Team lineups Flashscore

10:30 CET - Good morning and welcome back to our Football Tracker as the weekend's action around Europe continues on a jam-packed Sunday.

The Premier League gets underway at 15:00 CET as Bournemouth take on Newcastle and Wolves host Chelsea, while Arne Slot's first Liverpool match at Anfield kicks off a little later at 17:30 CET.

In LaLiga, Real Madrid welcome Valladolid to the Bernabeu at 17:00 CET before Atletico Madrid and Girona face off in a blockbuster battle at 21:30 CET.

Elsewhere, Vincent Kompany's Bayern Munich travel to Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga, Marseille host Reims in the French top flight and Bologna visit Napoli in a fascinating Serie A encounter.

Saturday 24th August

23:30 CET - Real Sociedad got their first win of their LaLiga campaign with a tight 1-0 win at Espanyol.

22:43 CET - Defending champions Inter Milan have got their Serie A campaign up and running, claiming a straightforward 2-0 win over Lecce.

21:03 CET - It's two wins from two to start the season for new manager Hansi Flick and Barcelona, beating Athletic Club 2-1 thanks to goals from Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski.

Match stats Flashscore

20:43 CET - And just getting underway now are Serie A champions Inter Milan, who are looking to get their first win of the season against Lecce.

Line-ups Flashscore

20:33 CET - It wasn't always convincing, and Arsenal had David Raya to thank for a truly stunning save in the second half, but Mikel Arteta's men battled to a hugely important 2-0 win at Aston Villa, beating a side that took six points off them last season.

Match stats Flashscore

20:26 CET - In Nuri Sahin's first match as Borussia Dortmund manager, die Schwarzgelben got off to a fine start, strolling to a relatively comfortable 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Meanwhile, in Serie A, AC Milan suffered a 2-1 loss away at Parma, meaning they are without a win in their first two games of the season.

Bottom of Serie A Flashscore

19:50 CET - The second half is now underway at Villa Park.

19:35 CET - And it is a similar story in England between Aston Villa and Arsenal although Ollie Watkins should have fired Aston Villa ahead after the goal was gaping but his effort was just wide of the post.

Match stats Flashscore

19:30 CET - Over in Germany, Dortmund and Frankfurt remain goalless after a cagey first half.

19:20 CET - Half-time in Parma and the home side lead AC Milan 1-0 at the break after a goal in just the second minute by Dennis Man. AC Milan's challening start to the season is continuing so far this evening.

In the other Serie A game Udinese also lead 1-0 at the break against Lazio.

19:05 CET - In LaLiga, Osasuna have edged to a 1-0 victory against Mallorca after a second half goal from Ruben Garcia.

18:57 CET - Monaco have produced an impressive display to defeat Lyon 2-0 away from home to continue their strong start to the season. Six points from six. As for Lyon, their woes from last season don't seem to have gone anywhere.

Match stats Flashscore

18:45 CET - Barcelona against Athletic Bilbao is just 15 minutes away and Nico Williams starts for Bilbao against the club who tried to sign the in-demand winger earlier this summer.

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao lineups Flashscore

18:38 CET - After a slight delay to kick-off for a minutes silence, we are now underway at Villa Park.

18:20 CET - There are also the first two Serie A matches of the weekend starting in 10 minutes time. AC Milan will look to put their opening day draw behind them as they travel to Parma and Udinese host Lazio.

18:10 CET - Next up in Germany is a fascinating clash between Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt at 18:30 CET on the opening weekend of the season.

17:58 CET - No major shocks in the Premier League as Manchester City's three minute flurry in the first half and an Erling Haaland hat-trick helped them beat Ipswich 4-1 and Spurs scored two goals in both halves to dispatch a sorry Everton 4-0.

Check out all the Premier League results here.

Premier League results Flashscore

17:40 CET - We have some team news ahead of the 18:30 CET game in the Premier League as Unai Emery hosts his old side Arsenal at Villa Park.

The big team news is Justin Timber starts at left-back after coming off the bench for the final 20 minutes on the opening day. Finally a chance for Timber to show the Premier League what he is all about after a season long injury kept him out of the last campaign following his move from Ajax.

Check out the full lineups here:

Aston Villa vs Arsenal match lineups Flashscore

17:30 CET - Relief for RB Leipzg. They have held on to a 1-0 win despite going down to 10-men for the final few minutes after Willi Orban saw red. It was teenage strikeer Antonio Nusa whose goal was enough to secure the win against Bochum.

It wasn't such a good afternoon for last season's runners-up Stuttgart as they suffered a 3-1 defeat to Freiburg.

Check out all the scores and match stats from the afternoon Bundesliga matches here.

Bundesliga round one results Flashscore

17:05 CET - Over in France, a game between two big sides is underway as Lyon host Monaco.

16:50 CET - It is half-time around the grounds in the 16:00 CET Premier League kick-offs. Despite Ipswich taking a shock early lead, Manchester City soon got into gear and then raced off into the horizion.

A Erling Haaland brace and a Kevin De Bruyne strike give the holders a comfortable 3-1 lead after a devastating three minute period from the home side which saw them score all three of their goals.

Elsewhere, Spurs were equally dominant in the first half and they lead Everton 2-0 at the break.

Premier League half-time scores Flashscore

16:23 CET - It is half-time in the first five Bundesliga games of the day on the opening weekend of the season over in Germany. And the main headlines are Hoffenheim are making light work of newly-promoted Holstein Kiel as they lead 2-0 at the break, whilst RB Leipzig against Bochum is goalless.

Check out all the half-time scores here:

Bundesliga latest scores Flashscore

16:00 CET - After the early kick-off in the Premier League, our focus turns to the 16:00 CET matches, which are all now underway. Will Manchester City make lighter work of newly promoted Ipswich than Liverpool did last weekend? And will Spurs bounce back well at home to Everton after an underwhelming opening weekend draw to Leicester?

15:28 CET - After a thrilling, end-to-end second half, Brighton have beaten Manchester United 2-1 thanks to a stoppage-time header from Joao Pedro.

What a victory for the Seagulls and what a start for their new manager Fabian Hurzeler.

15:02 CET - It's a busy afternoon in the Premier League, with five games getting underway at 16:00 CET.

Premier League newcomers Ipswich Town face the daunting task of travelling to Manchester City, while top-four hopefuls Tottenham host Everton.

Premier League schedule Flashscore

14:35 CET - There are five intriguing matches in the Bundesliga kicking off at 15:30 CET, including RB Leipzig against Bochum and Stuttgart's trip to Freiburg.

Below are the lineups for the former.

Leipzig vs Bochum lineups Flashscore

13:22 CET - The half-time whistle has sounded at the Amex Stadium, and it's Fabian Hurzeler's Brighton who have the lead against Manchester United.

Take a look at some of the key stats from the first half below.

First-half stats Opta by StatsPerform

14:08 CET - The first goal of the day has been scored by Brighton's Danny Welbeck, with the former Manchester United forward tapping home from Kaoru Mitoma's delivery to net the 100th goal of his career.

12:30 CET - Kick-off is an hour away from the opening Premier League match of the day between Brighton and Manchester United. The hosts make one change, with Billy Gilmour - who looks set for a move to Napoli next week - starting in midfield.

Despite a goal off the bench against Fulham on his debut last week, Joshua Zirkzee is not in the starting XI for United, as Erik ten Hag names an unchanged team.

Team line-ups Flashscore

10:50 CET - Good morning and welcome back to our Football Tracker on what promises to be a thrilling day of action across Europe.

Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United kick off proceedings in the Premier League from 13:30 CET before Manchester City, Tottenham and Arsenal all take to the field later on.

Elsewhere, Barcelona host Athletic Bilbao in a mouthwatering LaLiga clash at 19:00 CET, while AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund and Inter are also in action on a jam-packed Saturday.