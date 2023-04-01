Football Tracker: Atletico Madrid face Villarreal, Inter win and return to Serie A summit

It's the weekend and that means one thing - football and plenty of it. Follow all the action across Europe's top leagues right here on the Football Tracker.

Sunday, November 12th

22:39 CET - Inter Milan's rock solid start to Serie A has continued as they scored a goal in both halfs to beat Frosinone 2-0.

22:33 CET - Lens have scored a late winner to beat Marseille and move up to sixth in Ligue 1!

21:47 CET - A late Atletico Madrid goal before the break gave them an equaliser against Villareal. 1-1 at half-time.

21:40 CET - Inter lead 1-0 at the break against Frosinone courtesy of an absolute stunner from Federico Dimarco, who lobbed the keeper from just inside his own half.

21:12 CET - Atletico Madrid are well underway against Villarreal as they look to stay in the hunt at the top of LaLiga.

20:51 CET - Inter have just kicked off at home to Frosinone, and will return to the top of Serie A with anything but a defeat.

20:33 CET - Two late goals decided the Seville derby, as Betis took the lead in the 72nd and before Ivan Rakitic levelled just seven minutes later to earn a point for Sevilla.

19:55 CET - We have had some crazy results today but the Rome derby is not one of those and after all the pre-match build-up between Mourinho and Sarri, it ends 0-0 between Lazio and Roma.

19:44 CET - It is not just England where it has been raining goals this evening, Werder Bremen have drawn 2-2 with Eintracht Frankfurt in a thrilling match.

19:36 CET - Wow, I think we have just witnessed a Premier League classic for the ages! Manchester City and Chelsea ends 4-4 after a breathless encounter which flowed goals like water out of a tap.

19:25 CET - It is half-time in Seville and it remains goalless between Sevilla and Real Betis in the Seville derby!

18:58 CET - Lyon have beaten 10-man Rennes to record THEIR FIRST WIN of the Ligue 1 season, incredibly.

They are still rock-bottom but that one will feel good.

18:25 CET - It has been a pulsating first half in West London with four goals shared between Chelsea and Manchester City.

Who will win this epic? Follow along with our audio commentary.

18:10 CET - A Robert Lewandowski brace has spared Barcelona’s blushes against Alaves in LaLiga.

The Catalans were trailing at the break before Lewandowski scored twice to make it 2-1.

Key match stats Flashscore

17:50 CET - It’s all happening this evening with another blockbuster match approaching!

The Seville derby is one of the fiercest in Spanish football. Today, Sevilla host Real Betis and will be looking for three points to get back up into mid-table.

Betis, however, have started the season well and would love to spoil things for their old enemy.

Standings Flashscore

17:30 CET - We are not far from kick-off in one of the most anticipated matches in the Serie A calendar - the Derby della Capitale, Lazio versus Roma.

Neither Jose Mourinho nor Maurizio Sarri’s side have enjoyed a dream start to the season, with both out of the top eight but only separated by a point.

17:20 CET - Bayer Leverkusen have jumped back up to the top of the Bundesliga table with a thumping 4-0 win over Union Berlin.

It’s yet more misery for Union, who are having a terrible start to the campaign. They have just two league wins to date.

17:00 CET - Here are the results from the Premier League’s afternoon fixtures:

Liverpool 3 Brentford 0

Aston Villa 3 Fulham 1

Brighton 1 Sheffield United 1

West Ham 3 Nottingham Forest 2

16:40 CET - Jeremy Doku will start again for Premier League leaders Manchester City away at Chelsea later today.

That one could be a cracker!

Lineups Flashscore

16:17 CET - South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns have won the inaugural African Football League final after beating Wydad of Morocco 3-2 over two legs.

The second leg has just finished 2-0 to the South African side in Pretoria.

15:30 CET - After losing midweek in the Champions League, Barcelona will be looking to get back on track today in LaLiga. What better way than a win over visiting Alaves?

Lineups Flashscore

15:10 CET - It’s second from bottom versus second from top to start the action in Germany today as Bayer Leverkusen host Union Berlin.

Bayer will go back to the top of the table with a win.

14:55 CET - Remember Jonjo Shelvey? He’s out in Turkey playing for Rizespor and he’s scored an incredible goal today from his now half!

14:50 CET - A bunch of afternoon fixtures are about to kick off across Europe. You can follow your favourite league in the link below:

14:31 CET - The first Serie A match of the day has produced an upset, with Empoli scoring a 91st-minute winner to claim a 1-0 victory against reigning champions Napoli!

14:14 CET - Today's Premier League action will begin in under an hour, with the standout clash of the first four matches being Liverpool vs Brentford.

Here's how the team will line up for it:

Liverpool vs Brentford starting XIs Flashscore

14:00 CET - In the Netherlands, PSV's remarkable run has continued, with them following up on their midweek victory over Lens with a 4-0 win against PEC Zwolle.

They have now won their first 12 matches of the league campaign, scoring 45 and conceding five, and are the only side in Europe's top 10 leagues to still have a 100% record.

12:00 CET - Serie A champions Napoli would leapfrog Milan into third in the standings with a win over Empoli today.

Where Napoli stand before the match Flashscore

11:30 CET - Opta Joe tweeted out yesterday that Wolves' last-gasp win over Spurs was just the eighth time a team has won a Premier League game they were losing going into the 90th minute.

50% of those matches have involved Tottenham. Relive the drama below!

11:20 CET - Real Madrid capped off yesterday’s action with a thumping 5-1 win over Valencia but Girona still lead the standings!

09:45 CET - Houston Dynamo edged past Real Salt Lake in the MLS play-offs overnight to secure a spot in the Western Conference semi-finals.

08:15 CET - The Women’s Champions League starts this week and you can read a full preview here.

07:50 CET - Harry Kane is simply on fire. His brace in Bayern’s win yesterday meant he’s now scored 17 goals in 11 games.

That’s more than last season’s top scorer (for the whole campaign!) and the most any player has ever scored after 11 matches in Germany. Just wow.

07:40 CET - Gotham FC are the new champions of the NWSL after beating OL Reign in the decider overnight.

Unfortunately for Megan Rapinoe, her final match didn’t go to plan in more ways than one.

06:30 CET - Well, if you thought Saturday was a fun day of football, you’re in for a real treat today. There is a veritable feast of action ahead with two huge derbies and a blockbuster Premier League clash.

The highlights of what will be a chock-a-block schedule are the Derby della Capitale in Serie A (Lazio vs Roma), the Seville derby (Sevilla vs Real Betis) and the standout Premier League match of the weekend as Chelsea host Manchester City.

All those fixtures are unfortunately overlapping in the evening so choose wisely!

The European action begins today with a lunchtime fixture in Serie A as Napoli play Empoli.