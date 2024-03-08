Football Tracker: Barcelona and Napoli kick off big weekend of action

Another Friday is upon us, so that means the Football Tracker is back ahead of what should be a scintillating weekend of action around Europe as we approach crunch time in the season.

20:26 CET - Barcelona and Mallorca are set to take centre stage in 35 minutes, with Xavi's men attempting to keep some pressure on Real Madrid at the top of the table. Marc Guiu (18) makes his first LaLiga start for Barcelona, with Robert Lewandowski (35) and Vitor Roque (19) on the bench. Pau Cubarsi (17) also plays in defence.

Barcelona vs Mallorca line-ups Flashscore

19:50 CET - Heading over to Italy, Francesco Calzona's Napoli side are looking to go level on points with sixth-placed Atalanta when they host mid-table Torino at 20:45 CET.

Here are the lineups for that one:

Napoli vs Torino lineups Flashscore

19:30 CET - Up first, is Stuttgart vs Union Berlin. The match kicks off in a little under an hour with Stuttgart searching for another three points in what has been a really good season for them.

18:45 CET - Welcome back to yet another Football Tracker, and this evening, we have several interesting games to get you in the mood for the weekend.

In LaLiga, Barcelona will be looking to close the gap on leaders Real Madrid when they head to Mallorca. Over in Serie A, reigning champions Napoli take on Torino as they aim to make it three league wins in a row.

European chasing Nice go head-to-head with relegation-threatened Montpellier in a vital match in Ligue 1, while high-flying Stuttgart can go within one point of Bayern Munich in second with a win over Union Berlin.