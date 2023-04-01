Football Tracker: Barcelona drop points at Valencia, Napoli battle past Cagliari

Another weekend has arrived, which means the Football Tracker is back once more to keep you up to date with all the non-stop action around Europe, as the festive season continues.

Saturday, December 16th

22:59 CET - Barcelona have failed to really make up ground in the title race, after succumbing to a 1-1 draw away at Valencia.

See a summary of the match here.

Match stats Flashscore

21:24 CET - Some breaking news coming out of LaLiga: Sevilla have sacked their manager Diego Alonso after their 3-0 loss at home to Getafe today, which left them 16th in the table.

20:38 CET - Barcelona will be aiming to close the gap on LaLiga leaders Girona when they head to Valencia in just over 20 minutes.

Follow the match live with us here

Lineups Flashscore

20:34 CET - In some other results, Leipzig eased past Hoffenheim 3-1, while over in LaLiga, Getafe thumped struggling Sevilla 3-0.

20:30 CET - Napoli claimed a crucial 2-1 win against Cagliari to climb into the Champions League spots in Serie A, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scoring a second-half winner.

20:25 CET - Everton have won their fourth Premier League game in a row to move further from the relegation zone after a comfy 2-0 win at Burnley. Sean Dyche's men have been in superb form, and would have been ninth in the table without their 10-point deduction. However, the pressure continues to mount on Vincent Kompany.

See a summary of the game here.

Match stats Flashscore

19:21 CET - The half-time whistle has gone in Italy, England, Germany and Spain. Napoli have failed to find a breakthrough against Cagliari whilst Everton are cruising to a win against Burnley. Meanwhile in the Bundesliga Leipzig were pegged back by Hoffenheim after taking the lead and Getafe are 2-0 up against struggling Sevilla.

19:05 CET - Over in France Le Havre have come from a goal down to stun title chasing Nice 3-1.

Read more about the shock win here.

18:32 CET - Finally, in Spain in form Getafe travel to a Sevilla side who have just been dumped out of Europe and sit 16th in the table, well bellow expectations. They are underway in Seville.

Follow the game live with Flashscore.

18:26 CET - We are just under five minutes from kick-off at Turf Moor as Burnley host a united and confident Everton in the Premier League's evening game.

Tune in to our live audio commentary at Flashscore.

18:22 CET - Meanwhile, Leipzig are kicking off against Hoffenheim in just under 10 minutes, at 18:30 CET as they look to move up to third in the Bundesliga.

Read more here about the game preview.

18:20 CET - Due to safety reasons, Napoli vs Cagliari will now start at 18:30 CET, according to Napoli on X.

18:10 CET - Considering Atletico Madrid's form going into this game, a 2-0 loss to an Athletic Bilbao side who move within two points of them, was not in the script. It is a big setback for Diego Simeone's men who know they can't afford to drop points in a title race they are already doing the chasing in.

Read more about the match here.

17:58 CET - All the afternoon Premier League games have now finished. Bournemouth vs Luton Town was adandoned after Tom Lockyer collapsed on the pitch. Elsewhere Crystal Palace have shocked Manchester City to draw 2-2 having gone 2-0 down, and Chelsea and Newcastle ease to wins.

17:41 CET - Napoli will be hoping for a return to from this evening in Serie A as they host Cagliari. The champions have struggled with attempting to retain their title with struggles on and off the pitch but can they get their season going today?

Read the match preview here.

Napoli - Cagliari lineups Flashscore

17:34 CET - We have had a suspension in play at the Vitalitiy after Luton Town's Tom Lockyer collapsed on the pitch and recieved treatment for a lengthy period of time. The latest news is that Lockyer is thanfully alert and responsive. It goes without saying that we wish the best to Lockyer in his recovery.

17:18 CET - All over in the Bundeslgia games and bad news for Dortmund who drop points as they draw 1-1 with Augsburg. Check bellow for the other Bundesliga results.

Bockhum 3 Union Berlin 0

Darmstadt 0 Wolfsburg 1

Mainz 0 Heidenheim 1

17:08 CET - In Serie A Lecce scored a late winner to claim all three points and leapfrog Frosinone.

Read the match report and match stats here.

17:01 CET - Over in France Nice have kicked off against Le Havre as they attempt to draw level on points with league leaders PSG.

Follow the game live with us at Flashscore.

16:54 CET - It's half time in the games in the Premier League. Champions Manchester City lead Palace 1-0, Luton have a surprise 1-0 lead at Bournemouth, Newcastle and Fulham are locked at 0-0 with Raul Jimenez sent off for the away side, while over at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea and Sheffield United are also goalless.

You can follow the second halves with us at Flashscore.

16:00 CET - Next up in sunny Spain are title contenders Atletico Madrid, who despite speculation of a January departure, have given a rare start to Caglar Soyuncu against Athletic Bilbao.

Read more about the match preview here.

Athletic Bilbao - Atletico Madrid lineups Flashscore

15:52 CET - A 20th minute goal from Jorgen Strand Larsen was enough for 10-man Celta Vigo to get a priceless three points over relegation rivals Granada, 1-0.

Check out all the match stats here.

15:22 CET - There is no such thing as an easy game in the Premier League and despite Crystal Palace's sub-par form, holders Manchester City are going to have to be at their best to get a vital back to back win and continue to revive their title hopes.

The big team news is that Erling Haaland as expected is not in the squad and for the second league game in a row, Julian Alvarez leads the line.

Manchester City - Crystal Palace lineups Flashscore

There are three other games kicking off at 16:00 CET as struggling Chelsea host Sheffiled United, in form Bournemouth face Luton Town and Newcastle United host flying Fulham.

15:01 CET - We are just 30 minutes away from what should be a busy afternoon in the Bundesliga which includes Dortmund trying to get their season back on track with a trip to Augsburg, RB Leipzig can move up to third with a win and Mainz need a win to move out of the relegation zone.

14:55 CET - The day's action in Italy is about ot begin as Lecce host Frosinone. Who do you think will come out on top?

Follow the game live with us here.

13:50 CET - It is just 10 minutes until the first game of this action packed Saturday and it comes from Celta Vigo against Granada.

Follow the action with us here.

8:23 CET - Good morning and welcome back to the football tracker for what should be an action-packed super Saturday across Europe! We have matches from all five of the top leagues to bring you.

In the Premier League, Manchester City will hope that their final Premier League game before they jet off to Saudi Arabia for the Club World Cup, ends in a win. They host Crystal Palace, who despite making a good account of themselves against the league leaders last weekend, are a side in poor form and winless in their last five.

The other highlight from this afternoon's games comes from Spain where Athletic Bilbao host title chasing Atletico Madrid. A win for Madrid would move them within two points of their City rivals Real having played the same number of games.