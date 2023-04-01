Football Tracker: Barcelona in action as Nunez and Jota put Liverpool in control

Football Tracker: Barcelona in action as Nunez and Jota put Liverpool in control

We've had plenty of football to enjoy this week with the two continental tournaments well underway but with the weekend here, the action will only amp up. Flashscore's Football Tracker is the place to follow it all!

Sunday, January 21st

18:33 CET - Barcelona desperatley need a win after recent question marks posed to manager Xavi and uncertainty over his future.

They travel to Real Betis and the big team news is that Barcelona have started a 16-year-old centre back by the name of Pau Cubarsi. The game is underway.

Follow the game live with Flashscore!

18:30 CET - It is half-time in the Premier League and it is Bournemouth 0-0 Liverpool. Not a great game so far and Jurgen Klopp's side really need to get into gear in the second half.

18:14 CET - From looking down the barrel of defeat to victory and a vital three points for Real Madrid after Daniel Carvajal scored a 99th minute winner against a deflated Almeria. 3-2.

Read more about the dramatic win here.

17:47 CET - Elsewhere in today's action Oman have drawn 0-0 with Thailand in the opening match of the day in the Asian Cup.

Empoli have also beaten Monza 3-0 in Serie A and earlier Osasuna defeated Getafe 3-2 in a dramatic match in Laliga.

17:28 CET - A big result in Germany as Bayern Munich lose 1-0 to Werder Bremen and drop three valuable points in the title race. Advantage Bayer Leverkusen.

Read the match report here.

17:16 CET - We are just 10 minutes away from kick-off between Liverpool and Bournemouth in a big match for Liverpool in the title race.

Here's how the teams line up:

Bournemouth - Liverpool line ups Flashscore

17:10 CET - The first match of the day has finished at AFCON and a second half equaliser from Silas gained D.R. Congo a valuable point against Morocco after Hakimi had opened the scoring early on.

Read more about the match here.

16:42 CET - And this is why we love the Premier League. Drama at it's finest between West Ham and Sheffield United. A 79th minute penalty from Ward-Prowse looked set to be the winning goal and looked even more likely after a red card to Sheffield United substitute Rhian Brewster.

However, a Coufal second yellow was followed minutes later by a penalty to Sheffield United deep in added time that was converted by Oliver McBurnie.

Read more about the drama here.

15:35 CET - Real Madrid would move ahead of Girona into first in LaLiga for the time being with a win today against Almeria. With the visitors rock bottom, Real will fancy their chances as well.

Here’s how the teams will line up:

Starting lineups Flashscore

14:45 CET - Some good matches coming as Morocco take on D.R. Congo at AFCON and Sheffield United play West Ham in the Premier League - both those kick off at 15:00.

Half an hour later, Bayer Munich host Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga.

14:35 CET - Frosinone have beaten Cagliari 3-1 in the opening Serie A fixture of the day. Next up, Empoli host Monza.

14:25 CET - After winning 17 league matches in a row, PSV have finally dropped points in the Eredivisie ending their incredible streak with a 1-1 draw at Utrecht. All good things must come to an end…

The draw left them level with the record for most consecutive wins in the Dutch top flight.

14:00 CET - The LaLiga action is underway for the day with Osasuna taking on Getafe but there is some even more mouthwatering stuff to come with Real Madrid, Barcelona and leaders Girona all playing today.

11:30 CET - Three interesting fixtures to look forward to at AFCON today, here’s what's coming up:

Morocco vs D.R. Congo - 15:00

Zambia vs Tanzania - 18:00

South Africa vs Namibia - 21:00

11:15 CET - Happy Sunday all and welcome to the Football Tracker! We have loads in store for today from the Asian Cup, AFCON and the major European leagues but most of the action doesn’t start until 15:00 and beyond.

It's worth waiting for as there are some big boys in play today with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Juventus all featuring.

The day’s play gets underway with a lunchtime fixture in Serie A as Frosinone host Cagliari