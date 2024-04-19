Football Tracker: Barcelona stun Real with early strike, PSG double lead over Lyon

The FA Cup takes centre stage this weekend with both Manchester clubs looking to get back into the final for a second consecutive year. Follow those huge semi-finals with Flashscore's Football Tracker as well as all the action from across Europe's biggest leagues and beyond including a huge El Clasico in LaLiga.

Sunday, 21st April

21:12 CET - There has been late drama in Toulouse as Marseille have netted a late equaliser to snatch a point away from the hosts. Faris Moumbagna popped up with just his third goal of the league season to grab a share of the spoils.

Toulouse - Marseille match stats Opta by StatsPerform

21:08 CET - Bernabeu silenced! In just the fifth minute Barcelona's Andreas Christensen rises highest at the backpost to head in a corner and give his side a 1-0 lead over eternal rivals Real Madrid.

21:04 CET - We are underway in our late Sunday games, with El Clasico taking centre stage.

And it didn't take long for PSG to open their account against Lyon as the Ligue 1 leaders take the lead in just the third minute through an Anthony Lopes own goal and they have added to it soon after through Lucas Beraldo.

20:45 CET - Another big game tonight alongside El Clasico sees an Mbappe-less PSG take on Lyon at the Parc des Princes. PSG can put one hand on the Ligue 1 title with a win as Lyon look to spoil the party.

PSG - Lyon lineups Flashscore

Also in action, Atalanta face Monza in the late Serie A kick-off.

20:30 CET - After their midweek Champions League exit, Atletico Madrid's week gets worse as they lose 2-0 to mid-table Alaves.

Alaves - Atletico Madrid match stats Flashscore

20:22 CET - FEYENOORD HAVE WON THE KNVB BEKER!

A 59th minute goal from Brazilian striker Igor Paixao has won them the final against Nijmegen and given the club silverware for the season after losing out to PSV in the league.

20:05 CET - It is El Clasico time! Jude Bellingham starts in midfield for a Real Madrid side who could finish their amazing week with a win against their bitter rivals to all but secure the LaLiga title. Who cares if the El Clasico has lost some of its glory, it is still one of the biggest matches on the football calendar and I for one can't wait to see how this unfolds.

As for Barcelona, they might be heading towards a trophyless season but an El Clasico win would salvage some pride at least.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona match lineups Flashscore

19:50 CET - Before we look ahead to the El Clasico in Madrid, there is the small matter of the Superclasico between River Plate and Boca Juniors which begins in around 40 minutes.

Manchester City fans might be interested in watching new signing and the talk of Argentina Claudio Echeverri (18) who City have loaned back to River Plate for the time being.

And for the red side of Manchester, former players Sergio Romero, Marcos Rojo and Edinson Cavani all start for Boca!

19:30 CET - No such drama for Liverpool in the Premier League, who run out 3-1 winners over Fulham to go level on points with Arsenal.

Fulham - Liverpool match stats Opta by StatsPerform

And it's massive relief for Bayer Leverkusen who score their umpteenth stoppage-time goal - this one by Josip Stanicic - of the season to earn a 1-1 draw against Borussia Dortmund to keep their 45-game unbeaten run intact.

Incredible scenes in the Bundesliga.

19:25 CET - MANCHESTER UNITED ARE INTO THE FA CUP FINAL!

The Red Devils somehow scrape through against Coventry City after a 4-2 win on penalties following a 3-3 draw after extra time.

Heartbreak for the Sky Blues, much to ponder for Erik ten Hag, who saw his side give away a 3-0 lead in the second half. But, they are into the final to play Manchester City in May.

Match stats Flashscore

19:20 CET - After two penalties each, Manchester United find themselves one behind thanks to two successful strikes from Coventry and a rather embarrassing miss from Casemiro.

19:13 CET - Away from Wembley, Borussia Dortmund have taken the lead against Bayer Leverkusen through Niclas Fullkrug - a goal that could end Leverkusen's season-long unbeaten run.

19:09 CET - OFFSIDE! It seemed Coventry had won the cup tie in the last minute thanks to Victor Torp, but an offside in the build-up is spotted and we remain at 3-3. We're heading to penalties!

18:59 CET - Despite finishing the game with nine men, Monaco have earned a big 2-0 win against fellow top four candidate Brest in Ligue 1. After Denis Zakaria opened the scoring, Takumi Minamino netted just after the break to gain all three points.

Monaco - Brest match stats Opta by StatsPerform

Meanwhile Liverpool have added a third against Fulham through Diogo Jota to give the visitors a two-goal advantage.

18:50 CET - Half-time in extra time between Coventry City and Manchester United - the score still remains 3-3 with United having more of the ball. Could we be heading for a penalty shootout?

18:44 CET - Liverpool are back in front! Ryan Gravenberch scores the Reds' second of the game against Fulham - his first Premier League strike.

18:29 CET - We are going to extra time at Wembley! After that incredible Coventry comeback, we will now get 30 more minutes of football to decide the second finalist. Will it be the Sky Blues from the Championship or Manchester United?

Coventry City - Manchester United match stats Flashscore

Back to Europe, where in Serie A, Salernitana and Fiorentina have played 30 minutes with neither side troubling the scorers. And in Spain, Alaves host Atletico Madrid, looking to bounce back from being dumped out of the Champions League in midweek by Borussia Dortmund.

18:21 CET - They've done it! From 3-0 down and with the game into stoppage time, Coventry have pulled it back to 3-3 against Manchester United. The third from the spot, converted by Haji Wright, and surely we are heading to extra time?

Back to Craven Cottage, where Fulham levelled just before the break through the unlikely source of Timothy Castagne as Liverpool's title charge seems to stutter once more. Over in the Bundesliga, Dortmund and Leverkusen are locked at 0-0 at the break.

18:06 CET - Oh my, Coventry - could this be happening? They have pulled another goal back at Wembley to take their FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United back to 3-2 via a huge deflection. There is still 11 minutes remaining.

At Craven Cottage, Liverpool have taken the lead against Fulham with Trent Alexander-Arnold opening the scoring with a masterful free-kick.

Meanwhile in LaLiga, Villarreal needed a 92nd-minute Alexander Sorloth goal to tame the spirit of 10-man Almeria and pick up all three points to keep them in the top half of the table.

Almeria - Villarreal match stats Opta by StatsPerform

17:58 CET - What a result for Crystal Palace, who have run out 5-2 winners against a miserable West Ham for their second league win a row. Elsewhere, Aston Villa keep up their push for Champions League football next season with a 3-1 win over Bournemouth.

Palace - West Ham match stats Opta by StatsPerform

At Wembley, Coventry City have lifted the hopes of their fans with a goal to pull it back to 3-1 against Manchester United - Ellis Simms keeping the Sky Blues in the game.

17:45 CET - Manchester United look to have booked their spot in a second consecutive FA Cup final as Bruno Fernandes puts his side - via big deflection - 3-0 up against Coventry with just under an hour played.

Looks like we will get a repeat of last year's final - another mouthwatering Manchester derby.

Meanwhile, as we near half-time in the Ligue 1 clash between two side chasing Europe, Monaco have taken a half-time lead through Denis Zakaria over high-flying Brest.

Monaco - Brest first half stats Opta by StatsPerform

17:42 CET - Far more comfortable waters for Aston Villa, who now lead 3-1 against Bournemouth. Ollie Watkins rounds the keeper to leave Leon Bailey with the simplest of tap-ins. A vital victory looks sealed for the Villains.

17:30 CET - It's turning into a disastrous day for West Ham, who are now 5-1 down to Crystal Palace - Jean-Philippe Mateta with his second of the contest. Meanwhile, Fulham and Liverpool have also kicked off in the final Premier League game of the day - listen to that game right here. Remember, the Reds can finish the day level on points with Arsenal at the top of the league with a win today.

Fulham - Liverpool lineups Flashscore

17:21 CET - Werder Bremen have held on to a 2-1 victory over Stuttgart to end the visitor's unbeaten league run that stretched all the way back to January.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa have battled back to take the lead against Bournemouth, Moussa Diaby with the strike.

17:13 CET - Half-time in the game between Almeria and Villarreal in LaLiga and the sides are locked together at 1-1. Ilias Akhomach put the Yellow Submarine ahead in the 25th minute before Choco Lozano levelled five minutes later.

Can anyone find a winner in the second half?

FIrst half stats Opta by StatsPerform

Back to Wembley and Manchester United's one fit centre-back Harry Maguire has popped up from a corner to head his side into a 2-0 half-time lead over Championship side Coventry City.

17:03 CET - As we bring news of Stuttgart pulling a goal back at Werder Bremen through Denis Undav, let's show the teams for the biggest game in Germany today as Borussia Dortmund welcome Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen to town.

Xabi Alonso's men are looking to keep their unbeaten season going with a result at Signal Iduna Park, a week after wrapping up the title.

Borussia Dortmund - Bayer Leverkusen lineups Flashscore

16:55 CET - Half-time between Aston Villa and Bournemouth and the sides go in level following an equaliser from Morgan Rogers for the hosts. In the other Premier League fixture, Crystal Palace continue to lead West Ham 4-1.

Over to France, where the mid-afternoon fixtures have come to an end. There were wins for Lille, Metz and Montpellier, whilst in Serie A, Torino and Salernitana finished goalless.

Ligue 1 weekend scores Flashscore

Meanwhile at Wembley, Manchester United have silenced the Coventry fans with a 23rd-minute opener thanks to Scott McTominay.

16:41 CET - Marvin Duckcsh has his second of the game for Werder Bremen against high-flying Stuttgart, putting the hosts firmly in control as the hour mark looms.

Elsewhere, Michail Antonio has pulled one back just before the break for West Ham against Crystal Palace, but the Hammers still trail by three.

16:27 CET - All over at Goodison Park and Everton have taken a big step towards safety with a vital 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest. The result moves the Toffees five points clear of the drop zone with a game in hand.

Everton - Nottingham Forest scorers Flashscore

Safe to say the Nottingham Forest social media admin is taking it well...

Meanwhile it goes from bad to worse for West Ham, now 4-0 down to Crystal Palace within the first 30 minutes. The third comes from one of their own players as Emerson puts the ball into his own net and Jean-Philippe Mateta keeps the punishment coming with the fourth.

At Villa Park, Dominic Solanke has put Bournemouth one up against Aston Villa. From the spot he has outsmarted Villa's penalty master Emi Martinez to give the visitors the lead.

16:17 CET - Half-time in the first Bundesliga game of the day with Werder Bremen holding a 1-0 lead against Stuttgart. Meanwhil, at Selhurst Park, Crystal Palace have doubled their advantage against city rivals West Ham with Eberechi Eze nabbing the second. A tough one for the Hammers to pull back now.

16:06 CET - A huge goal at the bottom of the Premier League! Dwight McNeil has doubled Everton's advantage over Nottingham Forest to get Goodison Park roaring once again. With 13 minutes to go, McNeil has another chance to score again, but this one is denied. Have Forest got anything in them to come back here?

In one of the other Premier League games, Crystal Palace have an early lead over West Ham - Michael Olise with the opener.

16:01 CET - They haven't lost since January in the Bundesliga, but Stuttgart are behind against Werder Bremen, thanks to a spot-kick from Marvin Ducksch - his 10th league goal of the season.

Meanwhile, the points have been shared by Getafe and Real Sociedad after the pair drew 1-1 in Madrid.

Getafe - Real Sociedad match stats Opta by StatsPerform

15:56 CET - Easy to forget we have two 16:00 CET kick-offs in the Premier League today alongside the FA Cup semi-final with fourth-placed Aston Villa hosting Bournemouth and West Ham travelling across London to take on Crystal Palace.

15:48 CET - Half-time in the mid-afternoon Ligue 1 games with Lille and Montpellier both leading by the odd goal. In the third game, Le Havre and Metz remain goalless.

Ligue 1 current scores Flashscore

Meanwhile in Serie A, Torino and Frosinone are locked at 0-0 with the stats suggesting an incredibly even game.

15:35 CET - One of the stories of the day could come from Wembley where Championship side Coventry City will look to pull off a huge upset as they face Manchester United in the second FA Cup semi-final.

United have an injury crisis at centre-back with only Harry Maguire fit to start the game - he will be joined by midfielder Casemiro at the heart of the defence.

Meanwhile, Stuttgart are goalless after the first 10 minutes in their Bundesliga clash with Werder Bremen.

15:18 CET - Half-time at Goodison Park as Everton lead 1-0 over Nottingham Forest thanks to the strike from Idrissa Gueye. Can Forest find something in the second 45?

15:09 CET - Plenty of games in Europe kicking off at 15:00 CET - we have three in Ligue 1 with Lille's home game against Strasbourg headlining things.

In Italy, Torino are hosting Frosinone - a game you can follow here.

15:00 CET - A huge goal for Everton against Nottingham Forest in the relegation six-pointer! From the edge of the box Idrissa Gueye fires in a strike that sneaks into the bottom corner to give the hosts the lead.

14:48 CET - Still plenty of action to get stuck into on this Sunday and the Bundesliga gets going at 15:30 CET with Werder Bremen welcoming Champions League chasing Stuttgart - a side that have not lost in the league since mid-January.

Werder Bremen - Stuttgart lineups Flashscore

14:30 CET - We are underway at Goodison Park for the Premier League clash between Everton and Nottingham Forest, listen to live audio commentary with us right here.

Meanwhile, in LaLiga, Real Sociedad are in front against Getafe after 30 minutes - Ander Barrenetxea opening the scoring in the 13th minute. But they have been pegged back by Juanmi Latasa on the half-hour mark.

14:15 CET - There are three afternoon games in Ligue 1 kicking off at 15:00 CET, including a crucial relegation six-pointer between Le Havre and Metz.

Le Havre's position in Ligue 1 Flashscore

13:52 CET - Another goal for Lecce has put them firmly in front against Sassuolo in their Serie A clash. It's a third different goalscorer too, with Roberto Piccoli adding his name to the sheet this afternoon.

13:30 CET - The points deduction derby kicks off the Premier League action today with Everton and Nottingham Forest - both who have received penalties over financial fair play - clashing at Goodison Park.

Both are looking over their shoulders at the drop zone, knowing a win here could be pivotal for their season.

Kick off is at 14:30 CET and here is how both sides line up.

Everton - Nottingham Forest lineups Flashscore

13:19 CET - No more goals in the match between Sassuolo and Lecce in Serie A as the lunchtime clash makes it to the break with the visitors 2-0 up.

First half stats Opta by StatsPerform

13:00 CET - Real Sociedad travel to Getafe as they look to continue their unbeaten run of four games against a side who have won twice in their last 10 games. The pair played out a 4-3 thriller back in September as Sociedad came out victorious - let's hope for more fireworks later on.

Kick off in the Spanish capital is at 14:00 CET and here are today's lineups.

Getafe - Real Sociedad lineups Flashscore

12:45 CET - An early goal for Lecce sees them take the lead at Sassuolo thanks to a header from Valentin Gendrey and they compounded the hosts' misery soon after as Denmark's Patrick Dorgu added a second in the 15th minute.

11:47 CET - Our first match of the day comes in Serie A, with relegation-threatened Sassuolo hosting Lecce in an important clash for both sides.

Team lineups Flashscore

09:50 CET - Good morning and welcome back to our Football Tracker on what promises to be a thrilling day of footballing action!

The second FA Cup semi-final of the weekend between Manchester United and underdogs Coventry City kicks off at 16:30 CET, while Liverpool travel to Fulham and Everton host Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

A blockbuster Sunday also includes a massive El Clasico in LaLiga between Real Madrid and Barcelona, as well as a mouthwatering clash between newly-crowned Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund.

Saturday, 20th April

22:55 CET - Meanwhile in Laliga Girona have easily beaten Cadiz to secure European football for the first time in their history and close in on a remarkable top-four finish and Champions League football next season.

22:50 CET - Lens have held on to a big win in their search for European football and it was a third-minute penalty that won them the game against bottom-of-the-league Clermont.

22:40 CET - Over in Serie A Verona have won a big 'six-pointer' against Udinese in the relegation battle after a 1-0 win.

22:30 CET - Arsenal might not be playing their best football but that second half was far more like it and they deserved their 2-0 win over Wolves in the end.

Wolves - Arsenal match stats Flashscore

21:30 CET - It has not been vintage football from Mikel Arteta's side and the goal was not a great one but Leandro Trossard has given them a vital 1-0 lead at the break.

20:50 CET - The first-leg of the Women's Champions League semi-final between Lyon and PSG was a thriller! Hosts Lyon came out on top 3-2 against their French rivals making it all to play for in the second leg in Paris.

20:45 CET - Next up in LaLiga, Champions League-chasing Girona host Cadiz. That one begins in 15 minutes.

20:22 CET - Champions League semi-finalists Bayern Munich made light work of Union Berlin in the Bundesliga as a Thomas Muller brace helped them to a 5-1 win away from home.

Union Berlin - Bayern Munich match stats Flashscore

20:15 CET - Manchester City are returning to Wembley in May! A late Bernardo Silva goal won a game which Chelsea will be feeling they should have won after having most of the big chances. But it was City who took their chance like they almost always do and a domestic double is still on for the holders.

Match stats Flashscore

20:01 CET - Three points are needed for Arsenal this evening as they look to get their season back on track away to Wolves after a horror week they will very much be looking to put behind them. They have the chance to return to the top of the Premier League and put pressure on Manchester City's game in hand.

Head-to-head record Flashscore

19:50 CET - Empoli have stunned the champions Napoli in Serie A, winning 1-0 and denting Napoli's European hopes in the process.

Match stats Flashscore

19:08 CET - It is half time at Wembley and there is nothing separating Chelsea and Manchester City. But there have been chances for both sides. City have been unusually open at the back and both Palmer and Jackson have come close to breaking the deadlock but up the other end Foden came so close after a defence-splitting pass from De Bruyne.

First half stats Flashscore

18:58 CET - Rennes have moved closer to possible European football next season with a 1-0 victory over Nantes in Ligue 1.

18:15 CET - The Bundesliga title might be gone but Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Munich will want to secure second place and keep momentum building ahead of a huge Champions League semi-final with Real Madrid on the horizon. Therefore, it is no surprise they have gone strong away to Union Berlin this evening.

Union Berlin - Bayern Munich match lineups Flashscore

18:11 CET - Any concerns for Rayo Vallecano being dragged into a relegation battle were put to bed this afternoon as they beat Osasuna 2-1.

18:02 CET - It's been a superb afternoon for both Brentford and Burnley, who have registered thumping wins over Luton Town and Sheffield United respectively.

Thomas Frank's men move 10 points clear of the relegation zone after their 5-1 victory, while Burnley's 4-1 triumph sees them close to within three points of safety.

17:45 CET - The first of today's two matches in Serie A kicks off in 15 minutes, as top-six chasing Napoli travel to relegation-threatened Empoli. You can keep track of the game here.

17:38 CET - We're fast approaching the first FA Cup semi-final of the weekend between Manchester City and Chelsea. A big piece of pre-match team news is that Erling Haaland (23) misses out for Pep Guardiola's side through injury.

Team lineups Flashscore

17:28 CET - All four of the Bundesliga's afternoon matches have come to an end, with Wolfsburg securing a crucial three points against relegation rivals Bochum thanks to first-half strike from Jonas Wind (25).

Match stats Flashscore

Elsewhere, there were hard-fought victories for Champions League-chasing RB Leipzig as well as Hoffenheim and Darmstadt.

16:51 CET - Thomas Frank's Brentford side are 2-0 up at half-time thanks to a Yoane Wissa (27) brace, while two goals in as many minutes for Burnley have put them in control at Bramall Lane.

16:30 CET - Brentford have taken the lead against Luton Town in a crucial match towards the bottom of the Premier League. Yoane Wissa (27) was the scorer for the visitors - his ninth league goal of the season.

16:20 CET - We've reached the halfway stage in this afternoon's fixtures in the Bundesliga, with RB Leipzig and Wolfsburg both ahead at the break.

Current Bundesliga round Flashscore

16:04 CET - Over in France, the first game of the day sees Nantes travel to Rennes, with the visitors sitting just five points above the drop zone.

15:56 CET - The full-time whistle has blown in Galicia and it's Celta Vigo who have secured a crucial three points in their pursuit of LaLiga survival. The hosts produced a dominant attacking display to run out 4-1 winners over Las Palmas.

Celta's position in LaLiga Flashscore

15:30 CET - It's all over between Barcelona and Chelsea in the semi-final first leg of the Women's Champions League and it is advantage Chelsea, who have won the tie 1-0 thanks to a 40th-minute strike from Erin Cuthbert, her second of the European campaign.

The pair meet again in a week's time to see who will be heading to Bilbao for the final in late May.

Meanwhile we are underway in all of the 15:30 CET Bundesliga fixtures and Celta Vigo have taken a 3-1 lead over Las Palmas - substitute Anastasios Douvikas with the third, scoring just four minutes after coming off of the bench.

15:04 CET - Just two Premier League games at the traditional 16:00 CET time-slot this Saturday as European commitments in midweek as well as two FA Cup semi-finals overshadow this weekend's fixtures.

That will be of no concern to Luton Town, Brentford, Sheffield United and Burnley, who are all in action in a pair of relegation six-pointers.

For the Hatters, a win will take them out of the drop zone, whilst anything but a victory for the bottom two could spell disaster.

14:46 CET - Saturday afternoon's Bundesliga fixtures are just 40 minutes away with the biggest game pits 14th and 15th against each other. Wolfsburg and Bochum sit just above the relegation spots and know a win in this game could go a long way to helping them stave off the threat of the drop.

This weekend's Bundesliga fixtures Flashscore

14:41 CET - That lead has been wiped out in the blink of an eye by Celta Vigo with two goals in two minutes. The ever-reliable Iago Aspas netted the leveller before Williot Swedberg put the hosts in front against Las Palmas in what could be a huge goal in their fight to avoid the LaLiga trapdoor.

14:30 CET - Las Palmas may have lost each of their last four games, but they are ahead against Celta Vigo thanks to an 11th-minute strike from teenage defender Juanma Herzog.

14:07 CET - Not only do we have plenty of league action today, but we also have the Women's Champions League semi-final first legs. Barcelona face off against Chelsea as Emma Hayes looks to end her tenure in London on the ultimate high.

The two sides have played 38 minutes so far in the first half and are locked at 0-0.

13:40 CET - We're less than five hours away from the first FA Cup semi-final of the weekend between Manchester City and Chelsea, and what a match it promises to be! Here are a couple of previews from yesterday to whet the appetite:

Cole Palmer primed for City reunion

Kyle Walker motivated for run-in

13:05 CET - Our first match of the day comes in LaLiga, with relegation-threatened Celta Vigo hosting mid-table Las Palmas.

Team lineups Flashscore

09:30 CET - Good morning and welcome back to our Football Tracker on what promises to be an exciting day of action across Europe!

The headline clash is between Manchester City and Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals at 18:15 CET, while Arsenal look to move back to the top of the Premier League table against Wolves and Bayern Munich travel to Union Berlin.