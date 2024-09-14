Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Football Tracker: Bayer Leverkusen, Liverpool & Manchester City all in action

Football Tracker: Bayer Leverkusen, Liverpool & Manchester City all in action

Updated
Can Xabi Alonso and Bayer Leverkusen get back to winning ways?
Can Xabi Alonso and Bayer Leverkusen get back to winning ways?Alex Grimm / Getty Images via AFP
The international break has finally come to an end, so that can only mean one thing: club football is back! Keep up with all the major results and news here.

Saturday, September 15th

16:02 CET - The afternoon matches have kicked off in the Premier League with Liverpool and Manchester City both in action!

Follow the Premier League live here.

15:27 CET - It's all over at St. Mary's with Southampton losing 3-0 to visiting Manchester United. Jack Stephens was sent off in the second half as Saints' day went from bad to worse before United added a third late on via Alejandro Garnacho.

United's attacking thirds
United's attacking thirdsRyan Hiscott / Getty Images via AFP / Opta by StatsPerform

Read a full match report here.

15:10 CET - It's a big afternoon of football across Europe with five fixtures kicking off in the Bundesliga at 15:30 CET and five in the Premier League from 16:00 CET.

In Germany, Bayer Leverkusen will be looking to get back to winning ways against Hoffenheim. Over in England, Manchester City welcome Ilkay Gundogan back into their starting lineup as they take on Brentford.

14:45 CET - There are three matches to look forward to in Serie A today with Juventus and Milan both in action after Bologna and Como kick things off at 15:00 CET.

Follow all the action from Italy here.

This weekend in Serie A
This weekend in Serie AFlashscore

14:20 CET - That's that for the first half at St Mary's and it's Southampton 0-2 Manchester United. The hosts will be ruing that missed penalty, which was followed by two quickfire goals that turned the game on its head. 

The first-half stats
The first-half statsStatsPerform

14:12 CET - 2-0! Marcus Rashford has doubled his side's lead with a lovely strike from the edge of the box. Suddenly, things are looking bleak for Southampton.

14:05 CET - Manchester United lead! Matthijs de Ligt has headed the visitors ahead moments after Cameron Archer saw his penalty saved by Andre Onana at the other end.

13:32 CET - Manchester United's match at Southampton is underway to begin the Premier League action on what will be a packed day in England. Over in Spain, the LaLiga fixtures will get going from 14:00 CET with Mallorca hosting Villarreal.

This weekend in LaLiga
This weekend in LaLigaFlashscore

12:24 CET - Here's how Southampton and Manchester United will line up for this afternoon's clash:

The starting XIs
The starting XIsFlashscore

10:07 CET - Hello and happy weekend! 

The action is getting started in Southampton today with Manchester United heading to the south coast to face the Premier League new boys in the first big clash of the weekend. 

The match will kick off at 13:30 CET.

Mentions
Football TrackerFootball
Related Articles
'We need to believe': Mauricio Pochettino sets USA target of winning World Cup
Who's Missing: Odegaard and Rice out of huge North London derby clash
Fantasy Premier League: International break comes to an end with eyes on Brighton players
Show more
Football
Manchester United back to winning ways with simple win away to Southampton
Work is Antonio Conte's only weapon after difficult 100 days at Napoli
Slot says contract situations of Liverpool trio 'not a distraction'
New Asian Champions League seeks to promote quality over quantity
'Hungry for more': Juan Mata eager to kickstart career in Australia
Xabi Alonso hopes short preparation time enough for Leverkusen to bounce back
Reynolds' Wrexham face Brady's Birmingham in 'Hollywood derby'
FlashFocus: Stuck in the second division, Hamburg are eyeing a return to the Bundesliga
Toney makes Al Ahli debut in draw against Ronaldo's Al Nassr
Most Read
Who's Missing: Odegaard and Rice out of huge North London derby clash
Football Tracker: Bayer Leverkusen, Liverpool & Manchester City all in action
Borussia Dortmund survive late Heidenheim scare to move top of Bundesliga
Arsenal depleted for Spurs trip while Manchester United's Ten Hag under scrutiny

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings