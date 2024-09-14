Football Tracker: Bayer Leverkusen, Liverpool & Manchester City all in action

Can Xabi Alonso and Bayer Leverkusen get back to winning ways?

The international break has finally come to an end, so that can only mean one thing: club football is back! Keep up with all the major results and news here.

Saturday, September 15th

16:02 CET - The afternoon matches have kicked off in the Premier League with Liverpool and Manchester City both in action!

Follow the Premier League live here.

15:27 CET - It's all over at St. Mary's with Southampton losing 3-0 to visiting Manchester United. Jack Stephens was sent off in the second half as Saints' day went from bad to worse before United added a third late on via Alejandro Garnacho.

United's attacking thirds Ryan Hiscott / Getty Images via AFP / Opta by StatsPerform

Read a full match report here.

15:10 CET - It's a big afternoon of football across Europe with five fixtures kicking off in the Bundesliga at 15:30 CET and five in the Premier League from 16:00 CET.

In Germany, Bayer Leverkusen will be looking to get back to winning ways against Hoffenheim. Over in England, Manchester City welcome Ilkay Gundogan back into their starting lineup as they take on Brentford.

14:45 CET - There are three matches to look forward to in Serie A today with Juventus and Milan both in action after Bologna and Como kick things off at 15:00 CET.

Follow all the action from Italy here.

This weekend in Serie A Flashscore

14:20 CET - That's that for the first half at St Mary's and it's Southampton 0-2 Manchester United. The hosts will be ruing that missed penalty, which was followed by two quickfire goals that turned the game on its head.

The first-half stats StatsPerform

14:12 CET - 2-0! Marcus Rashford has doubled his side's lead with a lovely strike from the edge of the box. Suddenly, things are looking bleak for Southampton.

14:05 CET - Manchester United lead! Matthijs de Ligt has headed the visitors ahead moments after Cameron Archer saw his penalty saved by Andre Onana at the other end.

13:32 CET - Manchester United's match at Southampton is underway to begin the Premier League action on what will be a packed day in England. Over in Spain, the LaLiga fixtures will get going from 14:00 CET with Mallorca hosting Villarreal.

This weekend in LaLiga Flashscore

12:24 CET - Here's how Southampton and Manchester United will line up for this afternoon's clash:

The starting XIs Flashscore

10:07 CET - Hello and happy weekend!

The action is getting started in Southampton today with Manchester United heading to the south coast to face the Premier League new boys in the first big clash of the weekend.

The match will kick off at 13:30 CET.