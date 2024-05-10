Football Tracker: Bayer Leverkusen thrash Bochum and Atalanta vs Roma underway

We are getting ever closer to the end of the football season, but there is still plenty to play for around Europe's elite leagues. The Football Tracker is back for another weekend of top-drawer action to provide you with all the biggest news and results.

Sunday, May 12th

21:14 CET - No late drama tonight for Leverkusen but with that convincing 5-0 win against the 10 men of Bochum they are now 50 games unbeaten and just three matches away from an invincible season.

20:35 CET - Coming up at 21:00 CET there are seven Ligue 1 matches including champions PSG at home to Toulouse and relegation threatened Clermont host European hopefuls Lyon.

Clermont can be relegated this evening if they don't win or if Metz defeat Strasbourg and if Metz do indeed win then Lorient need three points away to Marseille in order to have hope of survival themselves.

Ligue 1 table Flashscore

20:25 CET - Rayo Vallecano have held on to an important point against Valencia in their battle to stay in LaLiga, something that is now looking very likely. As for Valencia that has dented their hopes of securing a spot in the Conference League next season.

Check out the match stats here.

20:05 CET - The focus in Italy now moves to a huge clash in the race for Champions League football between Europa League finalists Atalanta and AS Roma.

The two sides are level on points moving into the game this evening but Atalanta have played a match less and have the home advantage. Therefore, the pressure is really on Roma to get a positive result three days after their heartbreaking Europa League exit against Bayer Leverkusen.

Read the match preview here.

19:58 CET - Juventus have failed to return to third in Serie A despite avoiding a shock defeat at home to bottom of the league Salernitana with a late equaliser in stoppage time.

Check out the match stats here.

19:25 CET - A good response from Bayern Munich just days after their Champions League exit in dramatic circumstances. They have beaten Wolfsburg 2-0 to cement second place in the Bundesliga.

Bayern - Wolfsburg match stats Flashscore

Bayern - Wolfsburg match stats Flashscore

19:16 CET - Well it might have not been as comfortable or convincing a win that many predicted before the game but Arsenal have secured a vital three points in the title race with a 1-0 win at Old Trafford. In a disjointed display from the away side, William Saliba was the constant and didn't put a foot wrong all afternoon.

Over to Tuesday night when Manchester City face Spurs as the season long title race closes in on it's conclusion.

As for Manchester United their best hope of securing European football now is by winning the FA Cup as they are in 8th and three points off Newcatle United (who they play in midweek). If they can play like they did today and not the majority of the season then they stand a chance of winning the FA Cup final.

Although, consistency has been almost impossible to come by this season, so it is anyone's guess which Manchester United will turn up at Wembley.

Check out the match stats here.

Manchester United vs Arsenal match stats Flashscore

18:45 CET - The Bundesliga Champions Bayer Levekusen have four games to go. Four games to put their name in immortality. First step towards completing a remarkable is an way trip to 14th place Bochum.

Bayer Leverkusen - Bochum match lineups Flashscore

18:22 CET - The half time whistle has gone at Old Trafford and it is going exactly to plan for the Gunners as a Leandro Trossard goal is the difference between the sides at the break.

Manchester United have probably been the better team and they were on top before the goal but poor defending from Jonny Evans, Casmeiro and Aaron Wan-Bissaka helped Arsenal take the lead, although it was good play from Kai Havertz to set Trossard up.

Manchester United vs Arsenal half time stats Flashscore

18:12 CET - Atletico Madrid have moved onto the brink of securing Champions League football for next season after a Rodrigo De Paul rocket helped them to a 1-0 win over Celta Vigo.

Check out the match stats here.

Match stats - Atletico Madrid - Celta Vigo Flashscore

18:00 CET - Juventus are just getting underway as they hope to move back into third place in Serie A with a win at home to Salernitana.

Follow the match here.

17:50 CET - Bayern Munich are also underway in the Bundesliga as they hope to finish in second place and they have taken a stunning 2-0 lead early on against Wolfsburg!

Follow that match live here via text or audio commentary.

17:40 CET - Hoffenheim have given no mercy to Darmstadt in the Bundesliga! After five first half goals they added one more in the second half to win 6-0 and remain in a Conference League spot.

Check out the match stats here.

17:18 CET - Serious question - does anyone want to get promoted to the Premier League alongside Ipswich and Leicester? I know it isn't the most inviting after seeing all three of last seasons promoted sides go straight back down but still! It is all over at the Hawthorns and it finished 0-0 between West Brom and Southampton.

17:05 CET - And if that was a blow for Verona then Sassuolo will be really hurting. They were leading at one stage but fall to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Genoa.

They remain 19th, three points off Empoli who also lost earlier.

Serie A bottom five Flashscore

Serie A bottom five Flashscore

16:58 CET - That will feel like a missed opportunity for Verona to secure their saftey in Serie A as they lost 2-1 to Torino this afternoon.

Check out the match stats here.

16:30 CET - It is almost time for a vital match in the Premier League title race.

Arsenal and Manchester United's rivalrly was built from the sides going head-to-head for Premier League titles and some of the matches between former managers Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson are Premier League classics.

But as time went on it was Manchester United who continued to compete and win titles whilst Arsenal were in their own fight for top four.

Manchester United vs Arsenal lineups Flashscore

So when you fast forward to May 2024, it is more evident than ever just how much the tables have turned. Arsenal need to win to stay in the title race with Manchester City whilst Manchester United need three points to stay in the hunt for a Conference League spot.

Arsenal are streets ahead of United but in a title race winning at this crucial stage is never easy and at Old Trafford funny things can sometimes happen...

16:05 CET - Struggling LaLiga side Cadiz have picked up a potentially crucial three points by beating Getafe 1-0. They are still five points from safety but every point counts at this stage!

Cadiz will be praying that relegation rivals Celta Vigo and Rayo Vallecano don't pick up points today - both teams are in action.

Next up in LaLiga, Atletico Madrid host Celta from 16:15.

As it stands at the bottom of LaLiga Flashscore

15:35 CET - Hamburg side St. Pauli have secured promoted to the Bundesliga with a 3-1 win over Osnabruck!

Holstein Kiel will go up from 2. Bundesliga as well with Dusseldorf clinching the playoff spot.

14:54 CET - Norwich and Leeds have played out a goalless draw in the first leg of their promotion playoff semi-final at Carrow Road.

Next up, West Brom host Southampton in the first leg of the other semi-final from 15:15 CET.

14:30 CET - Lazio have beaten Empoli 2-0 in Rome. The win sees seventh-placed Lazio open up an eight-point gap on Napoli to strengthen their grip on a European place. Empoli, meanwhile, could fall into the relegation zone if Udinese win later today.

It's an intriguing and tense tussle for survival in Serie A, that's for sure. Sassuolo are also in action today.

As it stands at the bottom of Serie A Flashscore

As it stands at the bottom of Serie A Flashscore

13:07 CET - There may only be one Premier League match today but it's by no means the only big clash taking place in England with the Championship playoff semi-final first legs being played.

10:16 CET - Hello and happy Sunday!

10:16 CET - Hello and happy Sunday!

Today's main event is the 17:30 clash between Arsenal and Manchester United, but first up we have a match between Lazio and Empoli that will have big ramifications for both ends of Serie A.

The action in Rome will kick off at 12:30 CET, and you can read our preview here.