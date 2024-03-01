Football Tracker: Bayern drop more points, Lazio turn red & Celta Vigo grab vital win

It's that time of the week when the football comes flooding in and this is the place to catch the biggest news and results. We had a bumper Friday night to kick things off with Bayern Munich, Milan and PSG all in action and there's plenty more to come this weekend.

Friday, March 1st

23:02 CET - Over in Spain, Celta Vigo have moved further away from danger thanks to a narrow 1-0 win over 10-man Almeria.

23:00 CET - While the match in Rome was rather eventful, there is less to report from Ligue 1 with Monaco and league-leaders PSG playing out a goalless draw tonight.

22:42 CET - Milan have edged Lazio 1-0 thanks to a late Noah Okafor goal in the only Serie A clash of the day. Incredibly, the Romans saw red three times in the feisty affair. Read a full report here.

22:22 CET - Bayern Munich first came back, then took the lead and then relinquished it again away against Freiburg in the Bundesliga this evening. The match finished 2-2 as the Bavarians dropped further points in their bid to catch Bayer Leverkusen.

21:53 CET - Going into the breaks, there are still no goals in either of the two late games this evening. Follow the remainder of the matches via the links below.

21:34 CET - Over in Rome, it’s still goalless between Lazio and Milan in the evening’s sole Serie A clash.

21:17 CET - At half time in the Bundesliga, it is 1-1 between hosts Freiburg and Bayern Munich.

20:30 CET - Two matches are kicking off at 21:00 CET tonight with Celta Vigo hosting Almeria in LaLiga but the main event will undoubtedly be in Ligue 1 as table-toppers Paris St-Germain are away at third-placed Monaco. Even though PSG are running with the league, this should be a cracker!

20:22 CET - There’s an enticing Serie A clash to look forward to tonight with third-place Milan travelling to Rome to play Lazio. The hosts haven’t had the season they hoped for and will be looking to get back to winning ways in the league tonight. As will Milan, who have stumbled recently and are without a win in two.

19:44 CET - First up this evening, Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich go to mid-table Freiburg. Bayern got their title tilt back on track somewhat with a win over Leipzig last time out but they are still miles of Bayer Leverkusen in first place. Can they close the eight-point gap for the time being tonight? Follow the match here.

18:30 CET - The best way to get into the weekend’s upcoming football is to read some of our weekly features.

18:05 CET - Welcome to Flashscore’s Football Tracker for the weekend. As usual, this is the place to keep up with all the biggest news and results across Europe’s top leagues and beyond.

It’s a fun Friday, that's for sure, with Bayern Munich, AC Milan and PSG all in action later this evening.