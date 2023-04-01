Football Tracker: Bayern edge FC Koln as PSG host Monaco in Ligue 1 blockbuster

Football Tracker: Bayern edge FC Koln as PSG host Monaco in Ligue 1 blockbuster
Goncalo Ramos opened the scoring for PSG
The international break is behind us meaning it’s time to return to the manic beauty of club football. Flashscore’s Football Tracker is the only place to keep up with all the action this weekend.

Friday, November 24th

22:22 CET - Harry Kane’s scrappy first-half goal has proved pivotal for Bayern as they come away from FC Koln with a 1-0 win. 

The scoreline doesn’t reflect just how dominant the visitors were but Koln can take encouragement from staying in the contest.

Read a full report and see all the stats here.

Full-time key stats
Flashscore

21:50 CET - An entertaining first half in Paris has ended with PSG leading Monaco 2-1

Over in Spain, Alaves are 2-0 ahead against Granada.

Key stats from the first half of PSG vs Monaco
Flashscore

21:22 CET - At half-time, Bayern are leading Koln 1-0 thanks to Harry Kane’s 18th goal of the league season!

Kane has now scored more goals in a Bundesliga season than any Englishman before… and it’s November. Incredible.

20:50 CET - In the second big match of the evening, Ligue 1 leaders PSG will be hosting third-place Monaco in what promises to be one of the clashes of the season so far in France.

A win for the visitors would send them level at the top with PSG.

Kick-off is just 10 minutes away - follow the action here!

Starting lineups
Flashscore

19:45 CET - First up tonight, Bayern Munich travel to lowly FC Koln in the Bundesliga.

Don’t be fooled by the host's low standing in the table, Cologne is never an easy place to visit. However, a  win would lift Bayern over Bayer Leverkusen into top spot so you can be sure they'll be up for this one.

You can follow that match with our audio commentary here.

17:35 CET - Still not sure who to buy, sell and captain in FPL this week?

Check out our tips in our weekly feature.

Speaking of football features, don’t forget to read the latest editions of Hack the Weekend, Who’s Missing and Derby Week.

17:00 CET - The international break is interesting but let’s be honest, it’s nothing compared to club football! The madness of Europe’s best leagues returns this evening with some huge matches. 

First at 20:30 CET, Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich travel to the intense home of FC Koln. The hosts are stuck in the relegation places with plenty to play for while Bayern would go top with a win.

Later at 21:00 CET, Alaves host Granada in LaLiga while Ligue 1 leaders PSG take on third-place Monaco.

Follow all the action this evening right here on the Football Tracker.

Football
King Kane leads Bayern Munich to 1-0 win over Koln and top of Bundesliga
FIFA open disciplinary proceedings after Brazil versus Argentina brawl
De Jong back in Barcelona squad for Rayo Vallecano clash, Ter Stegen ruled out
Walter Mazzarri says it is too early to talk about Napoli season goals
Game against Manchester City will not determine Liverpool's title race, says Klopp
Marcus Rashford gets one-match Champions League ban following Copenhagen red card
Talent has no age, says Pioli as 15-year-old Camarda is called into Milan squad
Andre Onana ready to face Everton but Rasmus Hojlund doubtful, says Erik ten Hag
Fantasy Premier League: International break finally over as top captains go head-to-head
