Football Tracker: Bayern go top of Bundesliga, Arsenal and Manchester United win

It's the weekend and that means one thing - football and plenty of it. Follow all the action across Europe's top leagues right here on the Football Tracker.

Saturday, November 11th

18:25 CET - Newcastle are starting eight English players including 17-year-old Lewis Miley against Bournemouth. Not something you see very often these days!

18:18 CET - Two late goals have helped Real Sociedad to a 3-1 win away at Almeria in LaLiga.

18:05 CET - Next up in the Premier League, Newcastle travel to struggling Bournemouth but before that, Juventus are hosting Cagliari in Serie A looking to go top of the standings.

18:02 CET - In the Premier League’s 16:00 CET kick-offs, here’s how the matches ended:

Arsenal 3 Burnley 1

Crystal Palace 2 Everton 3

Manchester United 1 Luton 0

17:27 CET - Here are the Bundesliga’s afternoon kick-off results:

Bayern Munich 4 Heidenheim 2

Stuttgart 2 Dortmund 1

Augsburg 1 Hoffenheim 1

Darmstadt 0 Mainz 0

Bundesliga standings after the matches above Flashscore

16:57 CET - Milan have let a 2-0 half-time lead at Lecce slip to draw 2-2 against the mid-table club from the deep south of the peninsula.

Roberto Piccoli almost capped off the comeback with a 94th-minute winner but it was over-rule by VAR.

16:45 CET - Table-toppers Nice have been very impressive in Ligue 1 but they dropped points last night meaning PSG can go top with a win away at Reims today.

PSG in Ligue 1 Flashscore

16:19 CET - Some terribly sad news out of Albania. Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena (28) of Egnatia has died after collapsing in a league match.

15:57 CET - Girona continue to impress and have extended their lead at the top of LaLiga to five points with a 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano.

How long can they keep this up?!

Next in Spain, another impressive side Real Sociedad travel to winless and rock-bottom Almeria.

Key match stats Flashscore

15:52 CET - Next up in the Premier League, three intriguing fixtures:

Arsenal vs Burnley

Crystal Palace vs Everton

Manchester United vs Luton

15:41 CET - Well, the football doesn’t stop there. In fact, it’s only just getting started.

The afternoon’s Bundesliga fixtures have just kicked off with Bayern Munich hosting Heidenheim and Dortmund away at Stuttgart.

15:32 CET - A brilliant late leveller from Pablo Sarabia and an even later winner from Mario Lemina has earned Wolves’ a 2-1 win over high-flying Tottenham in the Premier League.

Key match stats Flashscore

14:59 CET - Milan snatched a vital win in the Champions League midweek against PSG but can they continue the good times away at Lecce in the league today?

Today's match marks 100 appearances by Olivier Giroud for the Rossoneri!

The action is about to begin.

14:02 CET - It's kick-off in LaLiga for the day with surprise league leaders Girona making the trip to Rayo Vallecano.

13:05 CET - It's fair to say that Celta Vigo just haven't had the rub of the green of late. Check out some of their recent results. Last night's loss to Athletic was the eighth tough pill to swallow in a row!

12:40 CET - Today's action will begin in just under an hour with the Premier League clash between Wolves and Tottenham.

Here's how the teams lineup for it:

Wolves vs Tottenham starting XIs Flashscore

10:30 CET - Borussia Monchengladbach have been a bit up-and-down this season in the Bundesliga but they were on fire last night, beating Wolfsburg 4-0.

Check out the goals below.

09:55 CET - Looking forward to the weekend's football but needing some context?

Read previews for the following leagues via the links below.

Premier League / LaLiga / Bundesliga / Ligue 1

Full round of Premier League fixtures Flashscore

08:52 CET - Manchester United defender Jonny Evans (35) has been ruled out for a few weeks.

08:40 CET - Earlier we reported that Argentina have called up Spanish defender Pablo Maffeo (26) to their squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

You can also catch up on the squad news for the Netherlands, Belgium and Italy from yesterday through the hyperlinks.

6:50 CET - In case you missed it, Athletic edged a thriller last night against Celta Vigo (4-3). Check out the highlights from Bilbao below.

6:40 CET - There is so much on the agenda today with a packed football schedule. And while the biggest derbies of the weekend are happening on Sunday, today still sees the likes of Real Madrid, Juventus, Dortmund, Bayern Munich, PSG, Manchester United and Arsenal all in action.

The early fixture in the Premier League features high-flying Tottenham looking to get back on track away at Wolves after their dramatic loss to Chelsea on Monday - that’s at 13:30 CET.

While over in LaLiga, shock table-toppers Girona make the tricky trip to Rayo Vallecano (14:00 CET).

Girona are top of the pile in LaLiga Flashscore

Friday, November 10th

23:18 CET - In Spain, Athletic have won a thriller against Celta Vigo, prevailing 4-3 thanks to a 97th-minute penalty to move up to fifth in LaLiga. Celta remain third from bottom.

23:01 CET - Nice have maintained their unbeaten start to the season but missed the chance to extend their lead at the top of Ligue 1, being held 0-0 by Montpellier.

PSG can leapfrog them with a win against Reims tomorrow.

20:31 CET - Salernitana looked set to climb off the bottom of the Seria A table when they went 2-0 up inside the opening 17 minutes against Sassuolo, but a double from Kristian Thorstvedt denied them their first win of the season, with the clash ending 2-2.

18:15 CET - Salernitana are rock bottom of Serie A and still without a win in the league. Can they change that tonight away at Sassuolo? It won’t be easy.

17:50 CET - LaLiga club Villarreal have parted ways with their head coach Pacheta. Read more here.

17:10 CET - There’s some great football to enjoy this Friday with matches in Italy, Spain, France and Germany.

First in Serie A, Sassuolo host Salernitana at 18:30 CET before Verona take the trip to Genoa (20:45 CET).

In the ever-entertaining Bundesliga, there's a tasty matchup as Monchengladbach play Wolfsburg (20:30 CET).

Later on, surprise Ligue 1 leader Nice look to continue their good form against Montpellier at 21:00 CET. At the same time, Celta Vigo go to Athletic Bilbao in LaLiga.