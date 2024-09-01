Football Tracker: Bayern lead Freiburg, PSG and Juventus in action later

With the transfer window now firmly slamming shut, all eyes will be on matters on the pitch, as the action around Europe's top leagues continues this weekend.

Sunday, September 1st

18:56 CET - What a horrible day for Manchester United. Erik ten Hag's men have fallen to an emphatic 3-0 loss at the hands of their rivals Liverpool, in what was a pretty pathetic display. A big, big result for Arne Slot though, and his Liverpool side was superb. However, it has been a severely damaging day for Ten Hag.

Match stats Flashscore

17:52 CET - It is half-time at Old Trafford, and what a 45 minutes for Liverpool - but an abysmal one for Manchester United. Liverpool lead 2-0 after a brace from Luis Diaz and two assists from Mohamed Salah. The away side have been well on top, capitalising on a sloppy display from United, in particular Casemiro, who was at fault for both goals.

Match stats Flashscore

17:03 CET - A stoppage-time penalty from Przemyslaw Frankowski snatched a draw for Lens at Monaco.

16:48 CET - Bayern Munich play their first home game of the new Bundesliga season at 17:30 CET, as they welcome Freiburg to the Allianz Arena. Vincent Kompany's men will be looking to take a very early initiative after Bayer Leverkusen lost yesterday.

Line-ups Flashscore

16:40 CET - Up next in the Premier League is the classic English football clash between Manchester United and Liverpool - with a bit of Dutch flavour involved. Managers Erik ten Hag and Arne Slot go head-to-head, and the former has made a few changes.

Matthijs de Ligt and Joshua Zirkzee make their first starts for the club, while Alejandro Garnacho also comes in. Liverpool stick with the same team.

Kick is off in 20 minutes.

Line-ups Flashscore

15:29 CET - Newcastle have beaten Spurs 2-1, claiming a real smash-and-grab victory. The Magpies were dominated for large portions of the game, especially in the second half, with Spurs squandering several big chances. However, some shoddy defending from the away side gave Alexander Isak the winner. Tottenham will be wondering how they have left St. James Park without a point.

Meanwhile, over in London, Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw by Crystal Palace, with a fine Eberechi Eze goal cancelling out Nicholas Jackson's first-half effort.

Match stats Flashscore

15:27 CET - Celtic have continued their domination of Scottish football, thumping their arch-rivals Rangers 3-0. Can anyone stop them in their quest for another league title?

Match stats Flashscore

14:20 CET - At half-time, Celtic are leading their bitter rivals Rangers 2-0 at home in the Scottish Premiership thanks to goals from Japanese pair Daizen Maeda and Kyogo Furuhashi.

13:45 CET - Today's Premier League action kicks off at 14:30 CET with two tasty matches. In West London, Chelsea host Crystal Palace. The Blues have been hot and cold so far while Palace are still searching for their first win of the league season.

Up north, Newcastle host Tottenham in what could be an absolute cracker. Both sides have started their seasons with a win and a draw. Click the links to see the starting lineups and follow both matches live.

12:45 CET - We have a big one to get the day started in style - the first Old Firm derby of the season! Both Celtic and Rangers are undefeated after three rounds in the Scottish Premiership but Rangers are under pressure to win, having drawn with Hearts in the opening round.

What's more, Rangers haven't beaten their fierce Glasgow rivals in their last five meetings! Can they get revenge and an advantage in the league?

Follow the match here from 13:30 CET.

Last five meetings Flashscore

08:59 CET - Another day of massive action around Europe is upon us, with the headline clash between Manchester United and Liverpool taking centre stage this afternoon. But before that in the Premier League, Chelsea host Crystal Palace while Newcastle head to Tottenham.

In Ligue 1, the standout contest comes between Lille and PSG this evening, after Bayern Munich's first match at the Allianz Arena this season as they take on Freiburg.

Juventus and Roma go head to head in a mouthwatering clash tonight in Italy, while around the same time, Real Madrid look to get back to winning ways in LaLiga at home to Betis.