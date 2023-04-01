Football Tracker: Bayern make Bundesliga return after winter break, Burnley host Luton

Updated
Bayern and Hoffenheim pay tribute to the late Franz Beckenbauer before kick-off
Bayern and Hoffenheim pay tribute to the late Franz Beckenbauer before kick-off
AFP
If you like your international tournaments then this weekend could be a fun one for you. With the Asian Cup starting this evening and the Africa Cup of Nations beginning tomorrow, there is plenty of international football to look forward to. There are also matches from across Europe with the return of the Bundesliga and action in Spain, Italy and England.

20:05 CET - There is also action over in Spain and France this evening with Alaves heading to Sevilla and Marseille facing Strasbourg on the south coast.

Read the preview from Ligue 1 now, whilst check out the lineups from the LaLiga clash below.

Sevilla - Alaves lineups
Flashscore

19:45 CET - In the Premier League, Luton travel to Turf Moor for a relegation six-pointer against Burnley.

Burnley - Luton lineups
Flashscore

Follow all the action from the north of England here, which kicks off in an hour.

19:30 CET - Before more international football tomorrow, we turn our attention to Europe's top leagues with Bayern Munich starting us off at 20:30 CET as they take on Hoffenheim to start the second half of the Bundesliga season.

Bayern Munich - Hoffenheim lineups
Flashscore

You can follow the game with us with both live text and audio commentary.

It will be an emotional night at the Allianz Arena with this fixture being the first since the death of Bayern legend Franz Beckenbauer, who passed away earlier this week.

19:04 CET - All-in-all a comfortable victory for Qatar, who start the Asian Cup with a 3-0 success over Lebanon. A 56th minute goal from Almoez Ali and a brace from Akram Afif was enough for the hosts to get off to the perfect start as they look for their second title in the competition.

Qatar - Lebanon player ratings
Flashscore

Read the report from Lusail now.

17:41 CET - At half-time between Qatar and Lebanon and the hosts' dominance has been rewarded with a 45th minute goal from Akram Afif. 

He picks the ball up just behind the penalty box after the ball was crossed in and he slots it home to give the hosts a well-deserved lead.

The standout player of the half has been Afif. He has been busy in the centre of the pitch, creating a few dangerous chances for his side in a quiet Al Bayt Stadium.

Here are the first half stats from Al Khor.

Qatar - Lebanon first half stats
Flashscore

16:35 CET - As we gear up for the start of the Asian Cup between Qatar and Lebanon here is the starting lineups for the game which kicks off at 17:00 CET. 

Qatar - Lebanon lineups
Flashscore

Wondering how to watch the tournament and who is taking part? We have our go-to guide for you here.

16:00 CET - Hello and welcome to a weekend of football from across the globe, from the Asian Cup to the Africa Cup of Nations, we will be keeping you up to date with everything happening. 

The opening match of the Asian Cup is just getting underway and it is between hosts Qatar and Lebanon.

Follow the action live here!

Later this evening Harry Kane and Bayern Munich return to action against Hoffenheim as they look to continue their title push and apply pressure on Bayer Leverkusen

Football
Qatar begin Asian Cup defence with comfortable win over Lebanon
Updated
A Lions' battle and the Sahel derby: A guide to AFCON's most competitive rivalries
Transfer News LIVE: Dortmund seal Maatsen loan, Arsenal recall Marquinhos
Updated
Franz Beckenbauer laid to rest at private ceremony in Munich
Dates for next Africa Cup of Nations finals unclear says CAF president
Guinea Bissau target first Cup of Nations victory in tough test against hosts
Speedy transfer business boosts Tottenham ahead of Manchester United trip
Chelsea boss Pochettino worried about 'complicated' Nkunku hip injury
Lazio hit with stand closure after monkey chants aimed at Romelu Lukaku
