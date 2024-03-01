Football Tracker: Bayern Munich, Milan & PSG all in action on bumper Friday night

It's that time of the week when the football comes flooding in and this is the place to catch the biggest news and results. We have a bumper Friday night in store to kick things off with Bayern Munich, Milan and PSG all in action.

20:30 CET - Two matches are kicking off at 21:00 CET tonight with Celta Vigo hosting Almeria in LaLiga but the main event will undoubtedly be in Ligue 1 as table-toppers Paris St-Germain are away at third-placed Monaco. Even though PSG are running with the league, this should be a cracker!

20:22 CET - There’s an enticing Serie A clash to look forward to tonight with third-place Milan travelling to Rome to play Lazio. The hosts haven’t had the season they hoped for and will be looking to get back to winning ways in the league tonight. As will Milan, who have stumbled recently and are without a win in two.

19:44 CET - First up this evening, Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich go to mid-table Freiburg. Bayern got their title tilt back on track somewhat with a win over Leipzig last time out but they are still miles of Bayer Leverkusen in first place. Can they close the eight-point gap for the time being tonight? Follow the match here.

18:05 CET - Welcome to Flashscore’s Football Tracker for the weekend. As usual, this is the place to keep up with all the biggest news and results across Europe’s top leagues and beyond.

It’s a fun Friday, that's for sure, with Bayern Munich, AC Milan and PSG all in action later this evening.