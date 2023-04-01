Football Tracker: Bayern put eight past Darmstadt, Bellingham bags brace to win El Clasico

It's not any old Saturday, with arguably the biggest match in club football taking place. Along with El Clasico, there's also plenty of action from the rest of Europe's top leagues.

Saturday, October 28th

18:11 CET - Full time and Real Madrid have done it. They've come from behind to beat Barcelona 2-1 and return to the top of the league. Jude Bellingham is some player, isn't he?

18:07 CET - Jude Bellingham! The midfielder has scored his second goal of the game in stoppage time to surely win El Clasico for Real Madrid!

18:00 CET - The 16:00 kick-offs have finished in the Premier League. Arsenal have beaten Sheffield United 5-0, and Bournemouth have won 2-1 against Burnley.

17:44 CET - Real Madrid have equalised in El Clasico, and you can probably guess who scored it... That man Jude Bellingham has done it again, making it 1-1, and in style.

17:22 CET - It's full time in Munich where a game also featuring three red cards has finished 8-0 to Bayern, who got all eight goals in the final 40 minutes, with Harry Kane getting a hat-trick.

A day to quickly forget for Darmstadt.

Read the match report here

17:16 CET - With 30 minutes to go, Arsenal are crusing against Sheffield United, leading 3-0 thanks to a hat-trick from Eddie Nketiah - follow the closing stages of the match here.

17:10 CET - Bayern Munich are running rampant now, scoring seven goals in 25 minutes without response, and the fifth one - courtesy of Harry Kane - wasn't half bad.

17:04 CET - It's half-time in Barcelona and the hosts are looking relatively comfortable. They lead 1-0 and their rivals have yet to have a shot on target.

16:57 CET - In the early kick-offs in Italy and Spain, Sassuolo and Bologna drew 1-1 and Las Palmas beat Almeria 2-1.

16:25 CET - We said the Bundesliga never fails to entertain - there were THREE STRAIGHT RED CARDS in Bayern’s first half with Darmstadt. Just wow.

16:23 CET - First blood to Barcelona as Ilkay Gundogan opens the scoring in El Clasico.

15:55 CET - We are not far from kick-off in the big one - Barcelona versus Real Madrid in LaLiga.

This is always a huge encounter but with the sides separated by just a point in second and third place in the table. It means even more!

You can follow the match live with our audio commentary here.

LaLiga standings before kick-off Flashscore

15:33 CET - Up next in the Premier League is Arsenal versus Sheffield United as well as Bournemouth versus Burnley.

15:25 CET - Ethan Pinnock’s second-half header and a late Bryan Mbeumo second were the difference between Brentford and Chelsea as the Bees buzzed away from their West London rivals with a 2-0 win.

See all the stats and a full report here.

15:10 CET - Robert Lewandowski (35) will start on the bench for Barcelona in the Clasico with Real Madrid.

See the full lineups here.

15:00 CET - Chelsea are trailing Brentford with 20 mins to go - follow the final stages of that one here.

The Bundesliga’s afternoon fixtures are not far off. There’s often plenty of drama in Germany and it's almost always goals galore.

Keep an eye on the Bundesliga here.

14:30 CET - Bologna have had an encouraging start to the Serie A season. They’ll be hoping to continue that run when they visit Sassuolo today. Kick-off is not far off.

Follow the match here.

13:40 CET - Next up on the menu is Almeria versus Las Palmas in LaLiga.

Almeria are still looking for their first win of the league season, can they make that happen today?

Follow the action here.

13:15 CET - Chelsea vs Brentford kicks off in just 15 minutes - this is how the sides will line up for the match.

Follow the match with our live audio commentary here.

The starting XIs Flashscore

11:19 CET - It’s a pretty packed Saturday if you’re a football fan! The big one today is obviously the Clasico clash between Barcelona and Real Madrid - that kicks off a little earlier than usual at 16:15 CET.

El Clasico kicks of at 16:15 CET Flashscore

Before that, Chelsea is hosting Bentford in the Premier League at 13:30.

Over in the Bundesliga, there’s plenty to watch - Bayern host Darmstadt at 15:30 CET. See the other fixtures here.

At 16:00, Arsenal are playing Premier League strugglers Sheffield United at 16:00 CET.

In the evening, Juventus host Verona in Serie A (20:45 CET).

So much to enjoy today - stay tuned to the tracker for all the important updates!

08:55 CET - Tottenham fans will be starting this Saturday with a smile on their face after their win last night put them five points clear at the top of the Premier League, and their manager says that the best is yet to come.

Click here to read