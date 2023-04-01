Football Tracker: Bayern travel to Koln, PSG host Monaco in Ligue 1 blockbuster

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Football Tracker: Bayern travel to Koln, PSG host Monaco in Ligue 1 blockbuster
Football Tracker: Bayern travel to Koln, PSG host Monaco in Ligue 1 blockbuster
Updated
It's first versus third tonight in Ligue 1 with PSG hosting Monaco
It's first versus third tonight in Ligue 1 with PSG hosting Monaco
Reuters, Flashscore
The international break is behind us meaning it’s time to return to the manic beauty of club football. Flashscore’s Football Tracker is the only place to keep up with all the action this weekend.

19:45 CET - First up tonight, Bayern Munich travel to lowly FC Koln in the Bundesliga.

Don’t be fooled by the host's low standing in the table, Cologne is never an easy place to visit. However, a  win would lift Bayern over Bayer Leverkusen into top spot so you can be sure they'll be up for this one.

You can follow that match with our audio commentary here.

17:35 CET - Still not sure who to buy, sell and captain in FPL this week?

Check out our tips in our weekly feature.

Speaking of football features, don’t forget to read the latest editions of Hack the Weekend, Who’s Missing and Derby Week.

17:00 CET - The international break is interesting but let’s be honest, it’s nothing compared to club football! The madness of Europe’s best leagues returns this evening with some huge matches. 

First at 20:30 CET, Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich travel to the intense home of FC Koln. The hosts are stuck in the relegation places with plenty to play for while Bayern would go top with a win.

Later at 21:00 CET, Alaves host Granada in LaLiga while Ligue 1 leaders PSG take on third-place Monaco.

Follow all the action this evening right here on the Football Tracker.

Mentions
FootballFootball Tracker
Related Articles
Football Tracker: Atletico Madrid leave it late to beat Villareal, Inter go top of Serie A
Football Tracker: Monday action ends in style as Spurs and Chelsea play out thriller
Football Tracker: Immobile claims victory for Lazio, Messi and Bonmati win Ballon d'Or
Show more
Football
Walter Mazzarri says it is too early to talk about Napoli season goals
Game against Manchester City will not determine Liverpool's title race, says Klopp
Marcus Rashford gets one-match Champions League ban following Copenhagen red card
Talent has no age, says Pioli as 15-year-old Camarda is called into Milan squad
Andre Onana ready to face Everton but Rasmus Hojlund doubtful, says Erik ten Hag
Fantasy Premier League: International break finally over as top captains go head-to-head
Guardiola says Manchester City innocent until proven guilty, hopeful Haaland is fit
Updated
Nkunku and Lavia still absent for Chelsea's trip to Newcastle, says Pochettino
Everton shocked by 'enormity' of points deduction, says manager Sean Dyche
Most Read
Juventus and Inter battle for Serie A top spot in Derby d'Italia
Who's Missing: David Raya and Lewis Hall ruled out against Brentford and Newcastle
Nottingham Forest striker Awoniyi facing long spell on sidelines after groin surgery
Novak Djokovic sends Serbia into Davis Cup semi against Italy

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings