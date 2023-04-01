Football Tracker: Bayern travel to Koln, PSG host Monaco in Ligue 1 blockbuster

It's first versus third tonight in Ligue 1 with PSG hosting Monaco

The international break is behind us meaning it’s time to return to the manic beauty of club football. Flashscore’s Football Tracker is the only place to keep up with all the action this weekend.

19:45 CET - First up tonight, Bayern Munich travel to lowly FC Koln in the Bundesliga.

Don’t be fooled by the host's low standing in the table, Cologne is never an easy place to visit. However, a win would lift Bayern over Bayer Leverkusen into top spot so you can be sure they'll be up for this one.

Later at 21:00 CET, Alaves host Granada in LaLiga while Ligue 1 leaders PSG take on third-place Monaco.

Follow all the action this evening right here on the Football Tracker.