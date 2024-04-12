Football Tracker: Betis, Lazio & Augsburg all boost European hopes, Metz beat Lens

Football Tracker: Betis, Lazio & Augsburg all boost European hopes, Metz beat Lens
Updated
Real Betis defeated Celta Vigo in LaLiga on Friday
Real Betis defeated Celta Vigo in LaLiga on Friday
AFP, Flashscore
There's a pretty big weekend of football approaching with Bayer Leverkusen set to wrap up the Bundesliga title. Our Football Tracker is your one-stop shop for all the top results, stories and stats.

Friday, April 12th

22:58 CET - Real Betis are back to winning ways in LaLiga after four straight losses with a 2-1 win over Celta Vigo. The three points keep the Seville side in the hunt for the top six, although they are still four points adrift of Real Sociedad. Read more here.

Over in France, Metz secured a crucial 2-1 win over Lens to boost their survival hopes. Find a match report here.

Betis vs Celta Vigo stats
Opta by StatsPerform

22:41 CET - A first-half brace from Felipe Anderson paved the way for Lazio to notch a 4-1 win over rock-bottom Salernitana in Serie A. The win keeps the Romans' European ambitions very much alive as they are now just one point behind Atalanta in sixth, albeit having played two games more.

Read all about the match here.

Lazio in the league standings
Flashscore

22:23 CET - Augsburg scored two second-half goals to secure a 2-0 win over Union Berlin in the Bundesliga and keep their European hopes alive. They are just three points between sixth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt now in the standings.

Read a report of the match here.

Key match stats
Opta by StatsPerform

21:52 CET - At half-time in the late games, here are the scores:

[a href="/match/lrYysB3P/#/match-summary/"][b]Real Betis 0 Celta Vigo 0

Metz 2 Lens 1

21:35 CET - Lazio have a commanding 3-1 lead over Salernitana at half-time in their Serie A clash.

It's still goalless going into the second period between Augsburg and Union Berlin in Germany.

20:30 CET - There are two games kicking off at 21:00 CET this evening with Lens going to relegation-threatened Metz in Ligue 1 and an intriguing clash in Spain.

In LaLiga, eighth-placed Real Betis are hosting Celta Vigo (17th). While Betis have enjoyed a much better season, they have lost their last four matches in the league. Celta will thus fancy their chances as they bid to get further away from danger.

Recent form
Flashscore

20:10 CET - Below you can see the starting lineups for Lazio’s Serie A clash with rock-bottom Salernitana. Both sides will be desperate for a win tonight - Lazio to boost their European hopes and Salernitana to mount an unlikely great escape.

Before that kicks off, Augsburg’s clash with Union Berlin in the Bundesliga will get underway at half-past.

Starting lineups
Flashscore

19:00 CET - Hello and welcome to the Football Tracker for what could be a historic weekend of action. Of course, the main event this weekend will be Bayer Leverkusen's potential Bundesliga title win but that's not until Sunday. Before then, we have a look to look forward to!

Tonight there are matches in Germany, Spain, Italy and France to enjoy and we will have those results plus more right here for you. Here's the program for the evening:

20:30 CET - Augsburg vs Union Berlin

20:45 CET - Lazio vs Salernitana

21:00 CET - Metz vs Lens

21:00 CET - Real Betis vs Celta Vigo

Mentions
FootballFootball Tracker
