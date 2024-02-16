Football Tracker:  Bochum take shock lead against Bayern, Roma heading to victory

The final day of the weekend sees the world's biggest teams take to the field in England, Germany, Italy and Spain with Manchester United, Bayern Munich, AC Milan and Real Madrid among those in action.

Sunday, February 18th

19:21 CET - Despite failing to convert a number of second half chances, Manchester United have got the better of Rob Edwards' Luton Town, winning 2-1 and moving within touhcing distance of Tottenham in fifth place.

Rasmus Hojlund fires past keeper to open the scoring StatsPerform, AFP

19:03 CET - There has been yet another suspension to play in the Bundesliga in the match between Bochum and Bayern Munich and players have temporarily left the pitch.

18:42 CET - Europa League hopefuls Real Sociedad have kicked off away to Mallorca in LaLiga and the home side have taken a shock early lead.

18:33 CET - Another drama packed match has reached the midway point as Bochum came from behind to lead Bayern Munich 2-1. As we have seen throughout this weekend, there was a brief stoppage in play as objects were being thrown onto the pitch in suspected protest of an private investment into the Bundesliga.

Bochum- Bayern match stats StatsPerform

18:22 CET - A crazy opening 15 minutes at Kenilworth Road saw a quickfire Rasmus Hojlund double followed by a Carlton Morris reply for Luton. The game would calm down after that and although Luton knocked on the door for an equaliser, it is 2-1 to Manchester United at the break.

18:06 CET - The two sides bottom of LaLiga Granada and Almeria have drawn 1-1 in this afternoon's encounter.

17:50 CET - A thrilling encounter in the Bundesliga which ebbed and flowed right until the final whistle has finished Freiburg 3-3 Eintracht Frankfurt.

Freiburg - Frankfurt match stats StatsPerform

17:25 CET - We are less than an hour away form kick off in Serie A as Frosinone host a Roma side revitalised since the sacking of Jose Mourinho.

17:13 CET - In the first of two matches in England today, Brighton have thrashed 10-men Sheffield United 5-0 to remind everyone that under De Zerbi they are a dangerous side.

Sheffield United - Brighton lineups StatsPerform

17:01 CET - Three matches have finished in Ligue 1. The standout result was Toulouse beating Champions League-chasing Monaco 2-1 away from home.

Elsewhere:

Montpellier 3-0 Metz

Rennes 3-1 Clermont 1

16:52 CET - In England, newly promoted Luton Town hosts Manchester United who finally seem to have a settled lineup. They are unchanged from their starting 11 last weekend at Villa Park. A win will move them to within three points of fifth-place Spurs after their defeat to Wolves yesterday.

Luton - Manchester United lineups Flashscore

16:37 CET - Thomas Tuchel and his side need a response. Wednesday night's dismal Champions League defeat to Lazio after the humiliating defeat to title rivals Bayer Leverkusen last weekend has left Bayern at rock bottom and in desperate need of a confidence booster. They travel to struggling Bochum in search of three points to move themselves within five points of Xabi Alonso's side.

Bochum - Bayern lineups Flashscore

15:59 CET - In what could be a big result in the context of the LaLiga title fight, Real Madrid have been held to a 1-1 draw by city rivals Rayo Vallecano.

The match stats StatsPerform

15:02 CET - Lorient have beaten Strasbourg 3-1 in Ligue 1 with Lorient's Mohamed Bamba (22) becoming the first player in more than 50 years to score in his first four Ligue 1 appearances.

14:52 CET - At half time, Real and Rayo are level at 1-1 in an entertaining Madrid derby.

14:45 CET - There’s plenty to look forward to in the next hour. At 15:00 CET, the first Premier League match of the day kicks off between relegation-threatened Sheffield United and Brighton.

Over on the continent, Empoli face Fiorentina in Serie A while Monaco take on Toulouse in Ligue 1.

The day’s Bundesliga action gets underway at 15:30 CET with an exciting encounter between Freiburg and Eintracht Frankfurt.

14:28 CET - Bologna have come back from conceding an early goal to beat Lazio 2-1 in the opening game of the day in Serie A in Rome. Thiago Motta's side continue to impress as the top five in the league break away from the rest of the pack.

Key match stats StatsPerform

13:26 CET - An entertaining half of football between Lazio and Bologna has ended 1-1, with the hosts taking the lead before being pegged back.

13:10 CET - There’s a mini Madrid derby to look forward to this afternoon with LaLiga leaders Real Madrid making the short trip to Rayo Vallecano. Still no Jude Bellingham for Los Blancos today but they have plenty of other talent on show, don't you worry about that.

Starting lineups Flashscore

Starting lineups Flashscore

13:03 CET - The action is underway in France as well with Strasbourg hosting Lorient. The visitors will be desperate to continue their recent good form and get further from the relegation places and they are already a goal up!

11:55 CET - Here are how the teams will line up for Lazio vs Bologna, which kicks over in just over 30 minutes.

The starting XIs Flashscore

09:26 CET - The day is starting in style, with the teams sitting fifth and seventh in Serie A going head to head as Bologna travel to Lazio for a clash that will kick off in three hours.

09:07 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's football! We'll keep you up to date with all the goings-on in all of the big matches, which include:

Lazio vs Bologna

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid

Luton vs Manchester United

Bochum vs Bayern Munich

Monza vs AC Milan