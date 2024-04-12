Football Tracker: Bologna held by Monza, Barcelona edge Cadiz in LaLiga

There's a big weekend of football upon us with Bayer Leverkusen set to wrap up the Bundesliga title on Sunday. Our Football Tracker is your one-stop shop for all the top results, stories and stats.

Saturday, April 13th

22:54 CET - Joao Felix’s spectacular bicycle kick in the first half was all that Barcelona needed to beat Cadiz. It finished 1-0 to the Catalans in Andalusia. You can read all about the match here.

22:42 CET - Bologna have failed to fully capitalise on Juventus dropping points at Torino, being held to a goalless draw by Monza. Despite not winning, Bologna do have a four-point cushion between themselves and fifth-placed Roma.

21:48 CET - Barcelona are 1-0 up at Cadiz thanks to a brilliant and acrobatic bicycle kick from Joao Felix!

21:39 CET - It is still goalless between Bologna and Monza at the break in Serie A.

20:35 CET - Manchester United had to come back twice to secure a point at Bournemouth. The match finished 2-2 and it must be said, it's another disappointing result for Erik ten Hag's side who simply cannot string a run of wins together.

20:27 CET - Stuttgart’s three first-half goals were enough to beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 in the final Bundesliga fixture of the day. And there we were wondering if they and Bayern would lose today…

The Bundesliga will be back tomorrow with Bayer Leverkusen looking to clinch the title!

20:20 CET - Real Madrid have edged Mallorca 1-0 thanks to a goal from Aurelien Tchouameni to move 11 points clear of Barcelona, who take on Cadiz in the late game from 21:00 CET.

20:05 CET - Not the most inspiring Turin derby of all time as it ended goalless between Torino and Juventus. A win for Bologna later, against Monza, would take them just one point behind Juventus. As a result, the Old Lady might come to rue the points dropped in the derby...

19:24 CET - Three more half-time scores to bring you: Real Madrid and Mallorca are still goalless, Bournemouth are leading Manchester United 2-1 and Stuttgart are flying in the Bundesliga, leading Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0.

18:55 CET - It's been a cagey affair so far in the derby between Torino and Juventus - just one shot on target in the first half. Hopefully, some more action to come.

17:57 CET - Manchester City have cruised to a massive 5-1 win over Luton to keep up the pressure on other title-chasers Liverpool and Arsenal. The win takes City top, for now, having played a game more.

Elsewhere in the Premier League, Brentford beat Sheffield United 2-0 while Forest and Wolves played out an entertaining 2-2 draw.

Next up, Manchester United take on Bournemouth at 18:30 CET.

17:30 CET - Bayern Munich have beaten FC Koln 2-0 thanks largely to a wonder goal from Raphael Guerreiro, before a late second secured things. The win means Bayer Leverkusen will have to wait until tomorrow to win the league.

Elsewhere, 10-man Dortmund beat Monchengladbach 2-1 while RB Leipzig smashed Wolfsburg 3-0.

17:15 CET - The game of the day in Italy is surely the Turin derby between Torino and Juventus. Juve got back on track in Serie A with a win over Fiorentina last week but will want another today to keep Bologna at bay. Torino, meanwhile, need three points to get back into the European picture.

16:51 CET - Here are the half-time results in the Premier League’s afternoon fixtures:

Manchester City 1 Luton 0

Burnley 0 Brighton 0

Nottingham Forest 1 Wolves 1

Brentford 0 Sheffield United 0

16:07 CET - Antoine Griezmann scored a brace as Atletico Madrid came back to beat Girona 3-1 in LaLiga. The win lifts Atleti to within four points of Girona in third. Read all about the match here.

15:48 CET - The Premier League action is only just getting started for the day with four matches kicking off at the hour. Title-chasing Manchester City host Luton in the pick of the bunch.

Later on, at 18:30 CET, Manchester United face a tricky test at Bournemouth.

15:25 CET - Newcastle have handed Tottenham a lesson in the Premier League, smashing the London club 4-0 to jump up into fifth place. Spurs still lead Newcastle by 10 points in the standings but they will be licking their wounds today, that's for sure. Anthony Gordon starred with a goal and two assists.

15:02 CET - There’s an entertaining day ahead in the Bundesliga and, of course, the slim chance that Bayer Leverkusen will win the league if both Bayern Munich and Stuttgart lose.

Bayern headline the afternoon matches, playing FC Koln, while Stuttgart face Eintracht Frankfurt at 18:30 CET. Elsewhere, Dortmund and RB Leipzig are both in action too.

14:56 CET - Over in LaLiga, Atletico have come back to take a 2-1 lead at the break against Girona. A win would lift Atleti right back up into the mix for the top three. Can they hang on? Follow the match here.

14:19 CET - At half-time in the opening Premier League fixture of the weekend, Newcastle lead Tottenham 2-0 at St. James' Park. Can Spurs turn things around? Follow the action here.

14:10 CET - Brazil's 2024 Serie A season gets underway this weekend and you can read all about it in our guide.

13:15 CET - It’s a big day in LaLiga with the top four of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Girona & Atletico all in action.

First up at 14:00 CET, Atletico host high-flying Girona with cross-town rivals Real playing away at Mallorca (at 18:30 CET). In between those games, Rayo Vallecano play Getafe in a little Madrid derby.

Lastly today at 21:00 CET, Barcelona are away at relegation-threatened Cadiz hoping to keep the pressure on Real Madrid in the title race. What a day of football in Spain!

12:30 CET - Here's how Newcastle and Tottenham will line up for their clash, which will kick off in an hour.

10:07 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's football, which it's fair to say is starting in style!

At 13:30 CET, Tottenham will travel to Newcastle to contest the first Premier League match of the day, and a crucial clash between Atletico Madrid and Girona will kick-off 30 minutes later.