Football Tracker: Bologna hosting Genoa, five Premier League clubs in FA Cup action

Football Tracker: Bologna hosting Genoa, five Premier League clubs in FA Cup action
Brentford are hosting Wolves in the FA Cup
Brentford are hosting Wolves in the FA Cup
It's not quite the usual madness this weekend as not all the major European leagues have returned from winter break and a few are pausing for domestic cups. Regardless, there is still plenty of football to look forward to and the Football Tracker is the place to keep on top of it.

Friday, January 5th

20:45 CET - The big one in the FA Cup tonight is the second all-Premier League clash of the evening as Tottenham take on Burnley.

Follow the match from 21:00 CET.

20:12 CET - Below are the starting lineups for Bologna's match with Genoa

Keep an eye on the concurrent FA Cup matches here.

19:35 CET - Since coming up from Serie B, Genoa have comfortably asserted themselves in Serie A’s mid-table. They’ve been good but Bologna have been brilliant - the two sides face off tonight. Thiago Motta’s side are fifth in the table and will go fourth if they get a win this evening.

19:30 CET - January is all about the winter transfer window and you can keep up to date with all the latest deals and rumours here.

17:30 CET - The Premier League is taking a break this weekend as the FA Cup takes centre stage in England for the third round, with the top clubs coming into play.

The pick of the action this weekend is surely Arsenal vs Liverpool on Sunday but before that, there are three fixtures tonight - all including top-tier sides. This evening, Brentford take on Wolves, Fulham host Rotherham, while Tottenham play Burnley.

There is also one fixture in Serie A tonight with high-flying Bologna hosting Genoa.

In France, all eyes are on the Coupe de France while in Spain, it's a Copa del Rey weekend with matches strating tomorrow.

