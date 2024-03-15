Football Tracker: Bologna, Leipzig and Lyon all in action as weekend gets going

It's been a pretty packed week of football already with a full program of European action behind us but that was just the taster for the weekend! This is your place to keep up with all the results and news to come.

Friday, March 15th

21:50 CET - Both Lyon and Real Sociedad hold 1-0 leads in their respective league matches at half time. Follow each via the links below.

Toulouse 0 Lyon 1

Real Sociedad 1 Cadiz 0

21:35 CET - Over in Serie A, it's still goalless between Empoli and Bologna at the break.

21:19 CET - At half time in Cologne, it’s all square between FC Koln and RB Leipzig, they are level at 1-1. Stuck in the bottom three, a point would be valuable for the hosts but a win would be gold.

20:50 CET - Two late games are kicking off at the hour with Real Sociedad hosting Cadiz in LaLiga and Lyon travelling to Toulouse in Ligue 1.

Follow both via the links!

20:20 CET - The game of the evening comes from Serie A, where high-flying Bologna are visiting Empoli. Until last weekend's loss to table-toppers Inter, Bologna had gone six wins in a row in the league. They are closing in on Juventus and Milan in the standings and could put pressure on them both with a win at Empoli.

Follow the match here.

Bologna's recent form Flashscore

19:48 CET - We are not far away from RB Leipzig's match at FC Koln in the Bundesliga. Take a look at the starting lineups below.

Starting lineups Flashscore

19:15 CET - Are you looking for the weekend's most interesting underdog? Perhaps a cheeky upset? Well, every Friday on Flashscore we try to help you Hack the Weekend. Take a look and our data insights courtesy of 11Hacks might inspire you to take a punt or even just tune in.

18:58 CET - It's a less packed Premier League weekend than usual due to the FA Cup quarter-finals but that doesn't stop Fantasy Premier League and you still need to update your team carefully!

Take a look at our tips and tricks for the Gameweek here.

18:15 CET - Well, we've already had our fair share of football news today with the final draws conducted for the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League. Follow the links to see who's facing who next in Europe!

On to Friday's program, and we have matches to look forward to in Serie A, Ligue 1, LaLiga and the Bundesliga this evening.

At 20:30 CET, RB Leipzig host FC Koln in Germany before Serie A surprise package Bologna take on Empoli at 20:45 CET.

At 21:00 CET, it's 10th versus 11th in Ligue 1 as Lyon face Toulouse away while over in the Basque Country, Real Sociedad host Cadiz in the sole LaLiga fixture of the day.