Football Tracker: Bournemouth stun Man City and Liverpool win as PSG in Ligue 1 action

Another weekend is upon us, meaning football takes centre stage yet again. With that, the Football Tracker returns to keep you up to date with all the biggest news and results from around Europe.

17:42 CET - In a dramatic afternoon of Premier League action, Liverpool have come from behind to beat Brighton 2-1! It was Mo Salah who scored the winning goal as he continues to come up clutch this season.

And Liverpool go top of the league as Bournemouth have stunned Manchester City 2-1 in an incredible display. City found a way back into the game through goal scoring defender Josko Gvardiol but Bournemouth held on to pull off a big shock.

17:20 CET - Bayern Munich's fast start to the Bundesliga season showed no signs of letting up this afternoon as they beat Union Berlin 3-0 and Harry Kane added another two goals to make it 11 for the season already in the Bundesliga!

Elsewhere, it was also a good afternoon for Frankfurt who thrashed Bochum 7-2 in a nine-goal thriller! That is 12 goals conceded in Bochum's last two games as their miserable season contiunes.

16:50 CET - This is why we all love the Premier League - you can't often predict what is going to happen. On the same weekend as some FA Cup giant-killings, this is proving to be the gameweek of shock results in the Premier League.

Firstly, Bournemouth lead the champions Manchester City as Antoine Semenyo continued his red-hot form to stun City and put the Cherries ahead.

And the shocks don't stop there.

New signing and talented Turkish youngster Ferdi Kadioglu has scored his first Premier League goal as Brighton lead Liverpool.

16:30 CET - Next up from Ligue 1, the champions are in action as PSG host Lens from 17:00 CET as they look to extend their lead at the top of the league.

16:20 CET - It is half-time in the Bundesliga matches and it is business as usual so far for Bayern Munich who lead Union Berlin 2-0 at the break thanks to goals from Harry Kane (of course) and Kingsley Coman.

Check out all the half-time scores in Germany here:

16:05 CET - Next up in LaLiga, Girona host Leganes in the last match of the day in Spain after deadly floods in Valencia have disrupted the schedule. That gets underway in 10 minutes.

16:02 CET - Meanwhile over in Laliga, Osasuna have edged to a 1-0 win against Valladolid to move up to fourth in the table after an impressive start to the campaign.

16:00 CET - The 16:00 CET Premier League games are now underway!

15:26 CET - Full-time at St James' Park and Newcastle have beaten Arsenal, with Alexander Isak's first-half header the difference between the two sides.

It's a first Premier League win in six for the Magpies while Arsenal could find themselves eight points adrift of the summit if Manchester City pick up three points this afternoon.

15:07 CET - Over in Germany, Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich host Union Berlin while Eintracht Frankfurt and Hoffenheim are among those also taking to the field at 15:30 CET.

14:56 CET - There are five Premier League matches this afternoon kicking off at 16:00 CET, with Manchester City and Liverpool both in action.

14:23 CET - We've reached the halfway stage at St James' Park, and it's Newcastle who lead Arsenal 1-0 thanks to a superb goal from Alexander Isak.

The visitors have been competitive in the opening period, but a distinct lack of cutting edge in the final third has ultimately been their downfall.

13:47 CET - Newcastle have taken an early lead against Arsenal! It's a brilliant goal as Alexander Isak rises highest in the six-yard box to head home from Anthony Gordon's inch-perfect delivery.

13:10 CET - Over in Spain, Real Valladolid travel to Osasuna, with the hosts knowing a victory would see them move up to fourth in LaLiga. That match gets underway at 14:00 CET.

12:28 CET - We're just over an hour away from our first game of the day between Newcastle and Arsenal in the Premier League.

Here are the lineups for that one, with Joe Willock starting for the hosts against his former side and William Saliba returning for the Gunners after suspension.

Starting lineups Flashscore

12:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to the Football Tracker this Saturday morning!

Up first today at 13:30 CET, Newcastle host Arsenal in an intriguing Premier League encounter, before the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City take to the field.

In Germany, Bayern Munich are in early action at 15:30 CET, before a big clash tonight between Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig.

PSG also face Lens in Ligue 1, while Juventus, AC Milan and Girona are other teams looking for the three points today