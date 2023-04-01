Football Tracker: Brentford beat Chelsea, Real Madrid and Barcelona ready to battle

It's not any old Saturday, with arguably the biggest match in club football taking place. Along with El Clasico, there's also plenty of action from the rest of Europe's top leagues.

Saturday, October 28th

15:55 CET - We are not far from kick-off in the big one - Barcelona versus Real Madrid in LaLiga.

This is always a huge encounter but with the sides separated by just a point in second and third place in the table. It means even more!

LaLiga standings before kick-off Flashscore

15:33 CET - Up next in the Premier League is Arsenal versus Sheffield United as well as Bournemouth versus Burnley.

15:25 CET - Ethan Pinnock’s second-half header and a late Bryan Mbeumo second were the difference between Brentford and Chelsea as the Bees buzzed away from their West London rivals with a 2-0 win.

15:10 CET - Robert Lewandowski (35) will start on the bench for Barcelona in the Clasico with Real Madrid.

Chelsea are trailing Brentford with 20 mins to go

The Bundesliga’s afternoon fixtures are not far off. There’s often plenty of drama in Germany and it's almost always goals galore.

14:30 CET - Bologna have had an encouraging start to the Serie A season. They’ll be hoping to continue that run when they visit Sassuolo today. Kick-off is not far off.

13:40 CET - Next up on the menu is Almeria versus Las Palmas in LaLiga.

Almeria are still looking for their first win of the league season, can they make that happen today?

13:15 CET - Chelsea vs Brentford kicks off in just 15 minutes - this is how the sides will line up for the match.

The starting XIs Flashscore

11:19 CET - It’s a pretty packed Saturday if you’re a football fan! The big one today is obviously the Clasico clash between Barcelona and Real Madrid - that kicks off a little earlier than usual at 16:15 CET.

El Clasico kicks of at 16:15 CET Flashscore

Before that, Chelsea is hosting Bentford in the Premier League at 13:30.

Over in the Bundesliga, there’s plenty to watch - Bayern host Darmstadt at 15:30 CET. See the other fixtures here.

At 16:00, Arsenal are playing Premier League strugglers Sheffield United at 16:00 CET.

In the evening, Juventus host Verona in Serie A (20:45 CET).

So much to enjoy today - stay tuned to the tracker for all the important updates!

08:55 CET - Tottenham fans will be starting this Saturday with a smile on their face after their win last night put them five points clear at the top of the Premier League, and their manager says that the best is yet to come.

