Football Tracker: Bundesliga's back with Bayern Munich's trip to Werder Bremen

Updated
Can Harry Kane and Thomas Tuchel click for Munich?
Can Harry Kane and Thomas Tuchel click for Munich?
Reuters
With a number of top European leagues fully underway, it is the turn of the Bundesliga and Serie A to begin this weekend. In the Football Tracker, we will be keeping you up to date with the results and scores from across the footballing world, as well as any important news for the die-hard fans out there!

14:46 CET - PSG may have laboured to a 0-0 draw against Lorient in their first game of the season, but this time, they will have Kylian Mbappe (24) and Ousmane Dembele (26) who are likely to start against Toulouse, according to Luis Enrique.

14:11 CET - Not the best news for Chelsea fans this morning. Mauricio Pochettino has revealed in his presser that Reece James (23) will be out for a few weeks with a hamstring problem, with the club confirming that he is starting rehabilitation.

14:09 CET - Newcastle go to Manchester City this weekend in what should be a cracking Premier League clash. Magpies manager Eddie Howe is certain that City won't be complacent following their Super Cup win.

13:55 CET - Fantasy Premier League fan? Well, you should take a look at our weekly dive into who to buy and who to let go!

Read the FPL feature here.  

13:26 CET - We all love a good derby: Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Inter vs AC Milan, Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce. But what about the lesser-known and talked-about derbies? This weekend, Eintracht Frankfurt and Darmstadt 98 go head-to-head in the Bundesliga, and there is certainly a lot to know about their history...

Take a read of our weekly feature 'Derby Week'!

13:23 CET - In perhaps the best news of the day, PSG goalkeeper Sergio Rico (29) is set to return home from hospital, months after he suffered serious head injuries and was put in an induced coma. 

13:04 CET - After their heartbreaking failure to clinch their first Bundesliga title in over 10 years on the last day of the 2022/23 season, Borussia Dortmund begin their quest to put that disappointment behind them when they take on Cologne on Saturday

13:00 CET - Welcome back to the second edition of the Football Tracker! We have another great weekend in store, and we will do our best to keep you entertained and updated. Tonight, Bayern Munich begin their Bundesliga campaign against Werder Bremen, with all eyes on a certain Harry Kane (30), who is set to start for the champions.

In the Premier League, Nottingham Forest host Sheffield United this evening, while Marseille head to Metz in Ligue 1.

Finally, in LaLiga, Mallorca face Villarreal as Valencia host Las Palmas.

As promised, we will be providing you with all the results from these matches, so make sure to stay tuned!

