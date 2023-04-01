Football Tracker: Chiesa gives Juve lead at Genoa, Spurs and Forest level

Another weekend has arrived, which means the Football Tracker is back once more to keep you up to date with all the non-stop action around Europe, as the festive season continues.

Friday, December 15th

20:45 CET - Just 15 minutes to go until Monaco and Lyon go head-to-head - two sides at opposite ends of the Ligue 1 table.

20:33 CET - Monchengladbach vs Werder Bremen is now underway in the Bundesliga.

20:11 CET - Juve are also in action in around 35 minutes, as they target a win at Genoa to go top of Serie A.

20:00 CET - We are just an hour away from the first match in the Premier League this weekend and with it, Steve Cooper and Ange Postecoglou have announced their lineups for the game at the City Ground as Spurs take on Nottingham Forest.

Read the match preview here

18:22 CET - Welcome back to the Football Tracker. Immediately, there are some top teams in action in the coming hours to get this weekend underway.

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to make it back-to-back wins in the Premier League as they head to Nottingham Forest, whose manager Steve Cooper continues the battle to keep hold of his job.

In Serie A, Juventus will aim to go back to the top of Serie A when they face Genoa, while high-flying Monaco take on the desperately struggling Lyon in Ligue 1.

Over in Germany, Borussia Monchengladbach host Werder Bremen, and in Spain, Osasuna play Rayo Vallecano.