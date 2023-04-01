Football Tracker: City host Nottingham, Milan look to bounce back from recent humililation

It's a weekend full of derbies across the footballing world with big games happening in Prague, London and Paris. We will be bringing you all the news and views in our weekend football tracker after the first full midweek of European action.

23rd September

8:05 CET - And the weekend begins! Today Europe's top five leagues will witness some exciting clashes, continuing all the way through to Sunday night. Focusing on what is ahead though, Manchester United visit Burnley while their rivals City take on Nottingham Forest at home.

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund make appearances in Bundesliga action as they face Bochum and Wolfsburg respectively. In Italy, Milan, Juventus and Lazio play consecutively.

Barcelona clash with Celta Vigo in LaLiga tonight. A packed first half of the weekend, keep checking in here as we bring you the latest news and updates from football all over the globe.

22nd September

23:03 CET - Athletic Bilbao move up to third in LaLiga with a comfortable 2-0 victory at Alaves.

Inaki Williams scored in the 18th minute before turning provider in the second half for Oihan Sancet.

Read the full report from the game here.

22:55 CET - It's all over in the south of France, as Nice take the spoils away from Monaco with a late Jeremy Boga goal. The heat will be on Folarin Balogun though, who missed two penalties for the hosts - one with both halves.

Monaco - Nice player ratings Flashscore

22:38 CET - Lecce continued their great start to the season with a narrow 1-0 victory over the 10 men of Genoa.

They move the second in Serie A thanks to a goal from Remi Oudin.

Read the report now.

Remi Oudin celebrates his winner for Lecce AFP

22:28 CET - Stuttgart move atop of the Bundesliga and Serhou Guirassy makes history as he scores twice to set up a 3-1 victory over lowly Darmstadt. The Guinea striker now has 10 goals from his opening five games, levelling Robert Lewandowski as the only player to do so.

Stuttgart - Darmstadt match stats Flashscore

Read the report now.

21:50 CET - Half-time on the French Riviera as Monaco and Nice go into the break goalless. The Monagasques should be ahead though after a missed penalty.

Follow the game live with Flashscore.

Meanwhile in LaLiga, Athletic Bilbao lead Alaves at half-time thanks to a goal from Inaki Williams.

21:35 CET - Over in Serie A, it is goalless between Lecce and Genoa, however I Rossoblu are down to 10 men with Spaniard Aaron Martin given his marching orders for two bookable offences.

Lecce - Genoa first half match statistics Flashscore

21:18 CET - In Stuttgart, despite falling behind to Darmstadt early on, the hosts have fought their way back to lead 2-1 at the break. The pick of the goals came from Serhou Guirassy from the edge of the box that found the top corner. It is already his ninth goal of the season.

21:12 CET - Folarin Balogun has an early chance for Monaco to draw first blood in the derby against Nice, but his penalty is denied by Marcin Bulka, who pulls off a great save. Still goalless.

21:00 CET - Our other three games from Europe's biggest leagues have begun with Monaco and Nice headlining the action in the Derby de la Cote D'Azur. Amidst the usual rivalry, both sides could end the night top of the Ligue 1 table - a game well worth keeping an eye on tonight.

Do just that with Flashscore.

20:54 CET - World champions Spain have battled to a 3-2 win over the world's number one-ranked team Sweden in their Nations League Group A game after a week blighted by uncertainty caused by the continued fall-out from their World Cup win.

Read the report from Sweden now.

20:32 CET - Stuttgart and Darmstadt are underway in the Bundesliga. A win for Stuttgart would see them continue at the top of the table whereas their opponents are still hunting for their first win this season.

Follow the game live now.

20:24 CET - Salernitana have turned it around in the second half of their Serie A encounter with Frosinone with Jovane Cabral netting his first goal for the club in the 1-1 draw.

Read the full report from the game now.

Salernitana's Jovane Cabral, right, got the leveller AFP

19:29 CET - West Ham United are one of the Premier League's strongest teams, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (55) said on Friday, as he urged his side to be at their very best against last season's Europa Conference League winners.

Read what Klopp had to say here.

Meanwhile in Serie A, Frosinone are leading Salernitana 1-0 in the early Friday night game thanks to a goal from experienced defender Simone Romagnoli.

18:16 CET - Some good news coming out of Spain for Barcelona's fans with manager Xavi Hernandez is set to sign a new two-year deal with the Catalan club.

They won LaLiga last year under his leadership and currently sit second, two points behind rivals Real Madrid.

Read the full story now.

16:54 CET - Before the action gets underway later this evening, we have plenty of original content for you to get your teeth into.

From our surprise packages in Hack the Weekend to who you should be starting in your FPL side, we have all the bases covered for another gripping few days of football.

16:31 CET: Welcome to another edition of our football tracker, bringing you biggest stories from the beautiful game throughout the weekend.

It kicks off tonight with Monaco and Nice headlining the billing. Nice come off the back of a eyebrow-raising victory over PSG last time out, whilst Monaco top the Ligue 1 standings after five games.

Check out the game preview now.

Elsewhere, we have games in the top flights of Italy, Spain and Germany, whilst in England, under-pressure Erik ten Hag (53) has called for unity after a stuttering start to their season that included losses to Brighton and Bayern Munich this week alone.

Read the full report now.

Erik ten Hag, left, and Jadon Sancho have come to verbal blows in recent weeks Reuters

Elsewhere, the biggest football news of the day comes from Germany, where Julian Nagelsmann (36) has been named head coach of the men's national side ahead of them hosting Euro 2024 next summer.

The former RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich manager has spoke of his excitement of leading his national side into a major tournament. He signed a deal that will expire after the competition, meaning he could be seen as a short-term fix for the role vacated by Hansi Flick's sacking earlier this month.

Read more from Nagelsmann here.