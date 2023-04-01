Football Tracker: City secure first win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Lyon's woes continue

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Football Tracker: City secure first win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Lyon's woes continue
Football Tracker: City secure first win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Lyon's woes continue
Updated
Ange Postecoglou applauds fans after FA Cup third round match against Burnley
Ange Postecoglou applauds fans after FA Cup third round match against Burnley
AFP, Flashscore
Despite the Jurgen Klopp news dominating the footballing world, things continue to move at a blistering pace, and after a weekend of action in Europe's big leagues, it won't be long before it becomes yesterday's news. And what a weekend we have from the AFCON knockouts to some classic FA Cup ties. We will be bringing you updates and insight from all of it.

22:58 CET - It wasn't pretty tonight, but Manchester City have edged past Tottenham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Nathan Ake's (28) goal giving the holders a 1-0 win. Incredibly, it is City's first win at this stadium, and the first time they have even registered a goal! City move into the fifth round of the FA Cup, while Spurs' last chance of silverware this season is gone.

Check out the match summary here.

Match stats
Flashscore

22:56 CET - Lyon's shocking season continued as they suffered a 3-2 loss at home to Rennes, leaving them slumped in the relegation zone.

22:46 CET - Torino battled to an exciting 2-1 win at Cagliari, leaving their opponents perilously close to the Serie A relegation zone.

Serie A table
Flashscore

22:35 CET - What an incredibly dull set of FA Cup fixtures this evening. Chelsea and Villa played out a 0-0 draw, meaning they will go to a replay at Villa Park. In the other two FA Cup games which kicked off at 20:45 CET, Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City ended 0-0, while Sheffield Wednesday and Coventry drew 1-1

Tottenham and Manchester City are also locked at 0-0 with just under 15 minutes to go. Not vintage stuff. 

22:24 CET - A Mario Gotze (31) goal proved to be the difference as Eintracht Frankfurt clinched a 1-0 win over relegation-threatened Mainz in the Bundesliga.

20:38 CET - Over in Italy, Cagliari against Torino is about to kick off. 

Keep up to date with the action here!

20:28 CET - Elsewhere, in Germany, Eintracht Frankfurt and Mainz have just kicked off.

Follow the match updates live with us!

20:03 CET - Tottenham and Manchester City have also released their line-ups for the game tonight which has been highly anticipated and new Spurs signing Timo Werner starts. James Maddison who picked up an injury in November is also back amongst the subs, a big boost for Ange Postecoglou and his team.

Tottenham - Manchester City line ups
Flashscore

19:56 CET - Chelsea and Aston Villa have released their line-ups for the big game in the FA Cup tonight. Both Emery and Pochettino have gone strong.

Check the line ups out here:

Chelsea - Aston Villa line ups
Flashscore

18:48 CET - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been talking to the media in a special press conference this afternoon after his shock announcement about leaving the club at the end of the season.

18:00 CET - Hello and welcome back to another weekend of football, football and more football. Whilst there will be a lot of interest in the knockout stages of AFCON and the Asian Cup, things are heating up in the title races across Europe. There are also some fascinating FA Cup ties to look forward to in England including the black country derby between West Brom and Wolves on Sunday. 

First of all, we have some huge games in the FA Cup this evening, starting with Aston Villa against Chelsea at 20:45 CET before two heavyweights Spurs and Manchester City go head-to-head at 21:00 CET, meaning one of the 'big six' will leave the competition at the fourth round stage.

Tottenham vs Manchester City pre-match info
Flashscore

Finally tonight, there is a match between Lyon and Rennes in Ligue 1, Eintracht Frankfurt host Mainz in the Bundesliga and Cagliari take on Torino in Serie A.

Mentions
FootballFootball Tracker
Related Articles
FA Cup fourth round draw: Manchester City face Spurs in mammoth clash
Premier League mid-season break: When is it and who benefits most?
Alternative 2023 Premier League table: Villa second, Arsenal fourth
Show more
Football
Late Nathan Ake goal helps Manchester City send Spurs crashing out of FA Cup
Chelsea and Aston Villa head for FA Cup replay after dull goalless draw
Morocco coach Walid Regragui's AFCON ban lifted following appeal
Milan's Stefano Pioli says Mike Maignan 'serene and strong' despite racist abuse
Transfer News LIVE: West Ham seal Phillips loan, Bayern close in on Boey
Updated
Rigobert Song and Cameroon aim to get better of Nigeria again at AFCON
Napoli owner confirms Victor Osimhen will leave the club in the summer
OPINION: Jurgen Klopp's shock resignation may be final Liverpool masterstroke
Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri says Inter Milan are still Scudetto favourites
Most Read
Novak Djokovic labels display in Sinner defeat as 'one of my worst'
Imperious Jannik Sinner defeats 10-time champion Novak Djokovic to reach Australian Open final
Jurgen Klopp announces shock decision to leave Liverpool at end of season
Tennis Tracker: Medvedev mounts miraculous comeback against Zverev to set up final with Sinner

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings