Football Tracker: Club football returns with clash between Bayern and Leverkusen

Updated
Tuchel and Kane are facing Bayer Leverkusen tonight
Tuchel and Kane are facing Bayer Leverkusen tonight
Reuters
Club football is back and back with a bang with a number of heavyweight clashes taking place across the weekend including a Milan derby and battle between Germany's best. Keep up with all of the action right here on the Football Tracker.

17:49 CET - Pep Guardiola, Mikel Arteta, Erik ten Hag and Ange Postecoglu have all been speaking to the press ahead of their sides' returns to action - you can read what they all had to say below.

Guardiola returns, but City's Grealish, Stones and Kovacic to miss West Ham clash

Mikel Arteta hails record signing Declan Rice's quick adaptation at Arsenal

Ten Hag dodges Sancho questions, stresses need for standards at United

Tottenham pledge support for embattled striker Richarlison, says Postecoglou

17:42 CET - The international break is behind us and it's time to return to the virtual pitches of the world's best league as Premier League action returns.

Click here to see how things are looking in the world of Fantasy Premier League heading into Gameweek 5.

15:40 CET - Looking for the underdogs that might spring a surprise this weekend? Well, look no further than our data-based feature Hack the Weekend!

It’s back for it’s first instalment this season and you can read that here.

15:35 CET - Club football is back! We've got nothing against the international break, but it does feel good to get back to the usual, especially with the action we've got coming up.

First up are some mouthwatering clashes taking place tonight with Bayern Munich hosting Bayer Leverkusen and PSG hosting Nice.

We will cover all the big results from tonight and over the weekend here plus keep you up to date with the must-see stories.

Mentions
Football TrackerFootball
Football
Spain's women players call for more heads to roll after Luis Rubiales exit
Guardiola returns, but City's Grealish, Stones and Kovacic to miss West Ham clash
Tottenham pledge support for embattled striker Richarlison, says Postecoglou
Mikel Arteta hails record signing Declan Rice's quick adaptation at Arsenal
Ten Hag dodges Sancho questions, stresses need for standards at United
Fantasy Premier League: The state of affairs heading into Gameweek 5
Klopp hopeful Liverpool can pick up where they left off against Wolves
Lack of European football good for injury-hit Chelsea, says manager Pochettino
Restraining order imposed on ex-Spain soccer boss as he testifies in assault probe
Updated
Everton acquired by American private equity firm 777 Partners in £550m deal
Updated
