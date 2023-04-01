Football Tracker: Derby day in Rome & Seville, Mamelodi Sundowns win first AFL

Who will be the Emperor of Rome by the end of the day?
It's the weekend and that means one thing - football and plenty of it. Follow all the action across Europe's top leagues right here on the Football Tracker.

Sunday, November 12th

16:17 CET - South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns have won the inaugural African Football League final after beating Wydad of Morocco 3-2 over two legs.

The second leg has just finished 2-0 to the South African side in Pretoria.

15:30 CET - After losing midweek in the Champions League, Barcelona will be looking to get back on track today in LaLiga. What better way than a win over visiting Alaves?

You can follow that match with our live audio commentary, kick-off is at 16:15 CET.

Lineups
Flashscore

15:10 CET - It’s second from bottom versus second from top to start the action in Germany today as Bayer Leverkusen host Union Berlin.

Bayer will go back to the top of the table with a win.

Follow the match here.

14:55 CET - Remember Jonjo Shelvey? He’s out in Turkey playing for Rizespor and he’s scored an incredible goal today from his now half!

14:50 CET - A bunch of afternoon fixtures are about to kick off across Europe. You can follow your favourite league in the link below:

Premier League / Serie A / Ligue 1

14:31 CET - The first Serie A match of the day has produced an upset, with Empoli scoring a 91st-minute winner to claim a 1-0 victory against reigning champions Napoli!

14:14 CET - Today's Premier League action will begin in under an hour, with the standout clash of the first four matches being Liverpool vs Brentford.

Here's how the team will line up for it:

Liverpool vs Brentford starting XIs
Flashscore

14:00 CET - In the Netherlands, PSV's remarkable run has continued, with them following up on their midweek victory over Lens with a 4-0 win against PEC Zwolle.

They have now won their first 12 matches of the league campaign, scoring 45 and conceding five, and are the only side in Europe's top 10 leagues to still have a 100% record.

12:00 CET - Serie A champions Napoli would leapfrog Milan into third in the standings with a win over Empoli today.

Follow that match live from 12:30 CET right here.

Where Napoli stand before the match
Flashscore

11:30 CET - Opta Joe tweeted out yesterday that Wolves' last-gasp win over Spurs was just the eighth time a team has won a Premier League game they were losing going into the 90th minute.

50% of those matches have involved Tottenham. Relive the drama below!

11:20 CET - Real Madrid capped off yesterday’s action with a thumping 5-1 win over Valencia but Girona still lead the standings!

09:45 CET - Houston Dynamo edged past Real Salt Lake in the MLS play-offs overnight to secure a spot in the Western Conference semi-finals.

You can read all about that here.

08:15 CET - The Women’s Champions League starts this week and you can read a full preview here.

07:50 CET - Harry Kane is simply on fire. His brace in Bayern’s win yesterday meant he’s now scored 17 goals in 11 games.

That’s more than last season’s top scorer (for the whole campaign!) and the most any player has ever scored after 11 matches in Germany. Just wow.

07:40 CET - Gotham FC are the new champions of the NWSL after beating OL Reign in the decider overnight.

Unfortunately for Megan Rapinoe, her final match didn’t go to plan in more ways than one.

Read more about that here.

06:30 CET - Well, if you thought Saturday was a fun day of football, you’re in for a real treat today. There is a veritable feast of action ahead with two huge derbies and a blockbuster Premier League clash.

The highlights of what will be a chock-a-block schedule are the Derby della Capitale in Serie A (Lazio vs Roma), the Seville derby (Sevilla vs Real Betis) and the standout Premier League match of the weekend as Chelsea host Manchester City.

All those fixtures are unfortunately overlapping in the evening so choose wisely!

The European action begins today with a lunchtime fixture in Serie A as Napoli play Empoli.

Plenty of Premier League still to come this weekend
Flashscore
