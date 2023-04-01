Football Tracker: Derby de la Cote d'Azur kicks off weekend of heated matches

Nice are in good form having seen off PSG last weekend

It's a weekend full of derbies across the footballing world with big games happening in Prague, London and Paris. We will be bringing you all the news and views in our weekend football tracker after the first full midweek of European action.

18:16 CET - Some good news coming out of Spain for Barcelona's fans with manager Xavi Hernandez is set to sign a new two-year deal with the Catalan club.

They won LaLiga last year under his leadership and currently sit second, two points behind rivals Real Madrid.

16:54 CET - Before the action gets underway later this evening, we have plenty of original content for you to get your teeth into.

From our surprise packages in Hack the Weekend to who you should be starting in your FPL side, we have all the bases covered for another gripping few days of football.

16:31 CET: Welcome to another edition of our football tracker, bringing you biggest stories from the beautiful game throughout the weekend.

It kicks off tonight with Monaco and Nice headlining the billing. Nice come off the back of a eyebrow-raising victory over PSG last time out, whilst Monaco top the Ligue 1 standings after five games.

Elsewhere, we have games in the top flights of Italy, Spain and Germany, whilst in England, under-pressure Erik ten Hag (53) has called for unity after a stuttering start to their season that included losses to Brighton and Bayern Munich this week alone.

Erik ten Hag, left, and Jadon Sancho have come to verbal blows in recent weeks Reuters

Elsewhere, the biggest football news of the day comes from Germany, where Julian Nagelsmann (36) has been named head coach of the men's national side ahead of them hosting Euro 2024 next summer.

The former RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich manager has spoke of his excitement of leading his national side into a major tournament. He signed a deal that will expire after the competition, meaning he could be seen as a short-term fix for the role vacated by Hansi Flick's sacking earlier this month.

