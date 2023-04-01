Football Tracker: Dortmund defeat Werder Bremen, LaLiga and Ligue 1 action resumes

Updated
Osasuna and Granada are battling in the rain in Spain
Osasuna and Granada are battling in the rain in Spain
The international break is now a distant memory and that means it's time to focus on one thing - the return of club football! This weekend sees some massive encounters across Europe's top leagues.

22:26 CET - Julian Brandt’s second-half goal was the decider as Dortmund beat Werder Bremen 1-0.

The win takes Dortmund to the summit of the league table at least for the time being.

See all the stats and a match report here.

Flashscore

21:30 CET - It's half-time in Dortmund and it’s still goalless. In more interesting news, Julian Brandt (27) has become the third youngest to 300 Bundesliga appearances with this match.

Follow the second half here.

21:00 CET - Two more games are kicking off in Europe as Osasuna host Granada in LaLiga and Lens travel to Le Havre in Ligue 1.

20:55 CET - The African Football League, a new continental super league competition involving eight teams, kicked off today to a capacity 60,000-strong crowd in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania with home side Simba drawing 2-2 with Africa's most successful team Al Ahly of Egypt.

The two teams were playing a quarter-final first leg and will meet again in Cairo on Tuesday in the return fixture.

Flashscore

19:30 CET - We are about an hour from kick-off in the match of the day - Dortmund hosting Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga. 

Follow the match live here.

Flashscore

17:10 CET - Plenty of Premier League team news and previews to catch up on ahead of the league’s return tomorrow.

See what Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino had to say today here.

Pep Guardiola’s comments ahead of City’s clash with Brighton here.

Arsenal’s team news here. 

And how Manchester United’s injury-hit squad is looking here.

16:45 CET - Christine Sinclair (40), the world's all-time leading women's international goalscorer, has announced her retirement from the Canada women's national team.

Sinclair's illustrious international career includes a record 190 goals for Canada in 327 games, an Olympic gold medal and six World Cup appearances.

16:40 CET - Friday is a day of football features for us on Flashscore.

Don’t forget to catch up on our regular piece Hack the Weekend to find out where the upsets are this weekend, Who’s Missing to know who won’t play in the Premier League and our Fantasy Premier League expert tips!

Today we also have an exclusive interview with Swiss footballer Cephas Malele.

16:20 CET - Well, the international break is always fun but it's nothing compared to a packed weekend of club football in Europe.

This weekend sees some massive matches with the Merseyside Derby, Chelsea playing Arsenal, and Manchester City hosting Brighton all on Saturday in the Premier League.

There's also Real Madrid's tricky trip to Sevilla in LaLiga.

On Sunday, the action wraps up with Juventus visiting AC Milan in a mammoth Serie A tie and Barcelona hosting Athletic Bilbao.

But before all that -  who's dancing under those Friday night lights?

Tonight in Spain, Osasuna host Granada and in France, Lens travel to Le Havre (both at 21:00 CET).

But the pick of the action comes from the Bundesliga, where top-four Dortmund play Werder Bremen at 20:30 CET.

BVB snapped up striker Niclas Fullkrug from Werder in the summer and he's been on fire of late, scoring in his last three games for club and country... will he come back to haunt his boyhood club? Quite possibly!

